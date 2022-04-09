 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Its a Wrap wraps up Dowd Mile

Fonner Park

It’s a Wrap runs toward the finish line of the Dowd Mile Saturday at Fonner Park. (Photo courtesy of BL Win Photos)

Its a Wrap wasted little time wrapping up the $20,000 Dowd Mile Saturday at Fonner Park.

The 5-year-old Kentucky-bred gelding by Twirling Candy out of In Kelly’s Defense took the lead early and nobody was able to mount a serious charge as he won by 6 1-2 lengths in 1:39.00.

Jockey Kevin Roman took Its a Wrap out fast, and the race wasn’t in doubt.

“What I told the jockey was to do whatever he thinks is right,” trainer Isai Gonzalez said. “He proved he could go wire to wire or he can come off the pace. So I told him it depends on the race. He won that way before going wire to wire. It was how he won this time.”

It was the third win in three races for Its a Wrap at Fonner Park, but this one unfolded differently than the other two. In those six-furlong races he was back in the pack much of the way before rallying to win down the stretch.

That includes the Budweiser-Tondi, a race he won by 3-4ths of a length on March 26.

This time he had an eight-length lead down the backstretch.

“I wasn’t afraid at all when he had the big lead,” Gonzalez said. “I knew the way he could close. When he opened up by six or seven, I was fine with that. I knew he could handle it.

“He can go wire to wire or come off the pace. It depends on the race.”

Broadway, trained by Kelli Martinez, scratched just before the race. Roman said that affected the race because Broadway probably would have gone out fast and may have put him in a different position.

“He’s won on the pace, off the pace, on the lead,” Roman said. “The six horse, I thought he had a little bit of speed and he got scratched. So that kind of changed the whole game plan. I know he’s gone to the lead before. It was just a matter of how much I had to use him to get to the lead, but he did it easy.”

Warrior’s Map, a horse that shipped in from Sam Houston Park and arrived Friday, tried to mount a charge down the stretch but the deficit was too much. Its a Wrap led by six lengths heading into the stretch and Warrior’s Map had to settle for second.

Its a Wrap paid $3.00, $2.10 and $2.10. Warrior’s Map paid $2.20 and $2.210 and Hold Tight $2.60.

“He loves running,” Roman said. “Izzy does a good job training him. He’s won here with two different riders. That right there tells you he’s a great horse. He strides out great, he has a quick turn of foot and it doesn’t matter who you put on him.”

The win was worth $12,420 for owner GSH Stables and brought Its a Wrap’s career earnings to $209,470.

What’s next for Its a Wrap remains to be seen. The $75,000 Bosselman-Pump & Pantry/Gus Fonner Stakes on April 30 is a possibility.

“I don’t know,” Gonzalez said. “We will think about it. We will wait right now and see how he comes back and then we will see if we run in the Bosselman or not.”

Hoofprints

— Jockey Adrian Ramos had three wins on the day with Joey’s Valentine for trainer Gregorio Rivera in the first, The Big Show for trainer Mark Hibdon in the sixth and Cowboy Don for trainer John McDonald in the 10th.

— Jockey Jake Olesiak also had two wins. He won on Ourbestfriend D L for trainer David Anderson in the fifth and on Zyxyz for trainer Jesse Compton in the eighth.

— The exacta of No. 2, Dryspell and No. 4. Gerdy’s Boy in the seventh race paid $408.40.

— The Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot carryover for Sunday will be $135,190.

Saturday results

First Race, Purse $9,680, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

2 Joey’s Valentine, Martinez 1 1-6 1-10 1-10 1-4 3/4 .20

4 Pickles N Me, Wood 3 3-1 2-3 2-4 2-3 1/4 8.60

3 P R Why Not, Jude 4 5-3 3-4 3-6 3-10 3/4 17.50

1 Report to Duty, Haar 6 6-4 5-hd 4-2 4-hd 6.60

5 Pete and Repete, Tohill 7 7 7 5-5 5-10 1/4 35.20

7 J Train, Bethke 5 4-3 6-1 1/2 7 6-6 1/4 14.50

6 Creeds Revenge, McNeil 2 2-1/2 4-3 6-hd 7 48.20

$2 Mutuels:

2 Joey’s Valentine $2.40 $2.10 $2.10

4 Pickles N Me $4.80 $3.40

3 P R Why Not $3.60

Exacta (2-4), $5.30; Trifecta (2-4-3), $6.95

Time: :24 :47 1:00.20 1:14. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2018, by Mine for Gold - Joey’s Song by Songandaprayer. Owner: Shemek, Michael and Shemek, Debra. Trainer: Rivera, Gregorio P.. Breeder: Debra Shemek.

Second Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds

6 Really Slow, Wood 5 4-1 1/2 4-3 2-1 1/2 1-2 1-6 1.10

4 My Boy Gus, Bethke 3 1-1 1/2 1-5 1-3 2-3 2-2 3/4 5.50

1 Nextportofcall, Jude 2 3-1/2 2-1/2 3-3 3-4 3-2 1/4 21.80

3 Prairie Squall, Ramos 1 5-1 5-4 5-4 4-4 4-4 3/4 3.80

2 Uncle Tap, Haar 7 7 7 6-5 6-6 5-7 7.10

7 Wager No Mo, Roman 6 2-hd 3-6 4-6 5-1/2 6-5 1/4 4.20

5 Pack’n Iron, Tohill 4 6-4 6-1 1/2 7 7 7 20.10

$2 Mutuels:

6 Really Slow $4.20 $2.80 $2.40

4 My Boy Gus $5.20 $4.00

1 Nextportofcall $6.80

Daily Double (2-6), $6.40; Exacta (6-4), $8.20; Superfecta (6-4-1-3), $15.71; Trifecta (6-4-1), $30.30

Time: :24.20 :47.80 1:13.20 1:27 1:41.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2018, by Congrats - True Religion by Yes It’s True. Owner: Henry S. Witt, Jr.. Trainer: Gourneau, Jerry. Breeder: Tolo Thoroughbreds.

Third Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

1 Dakamo Rose, Ramos 2 1-3 1-1 1/2 1-4 1-6 4.80

3 River Deputy, Martinez 1 2-1 1/2 2-4 2-4 2-1 3/4 .70

6 Ryrysweetie, Bethke 5 5-1 5-1 1/2 5-2 3-2 1/4 4.70

5 Dabblin Channel, Wood 6 7 6-1 1/2 6-8 4-nk 5.80

4 J’s Twostep Beauty, Roman 3 3-1 3-1 4-1/2 5-1/2 9.80

2 Alexandrias Throne, Jude 7 6-1 4-1 3-1 1/2 6-19 3/4 34.60

7 Prud as Punch, Tohill 4 4-1/2 7 7 7 31.90

$2 Mutuels:

1 Dakamo Rose $11.60 $5.00 $4.20

3 River Deputy $2.60 $2.10

6 Ryrysweetie $2.60

Exacta (1-3), $15.20; Superfecta (1-3-6-5), $6.67; Trifecta (1-3-6), $17.50

Time: :23.20 :47.60 1:13.80 1:21.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2017, by Doctor Chit - Dakamo Denia by Sasha’s Prospect. Owner: Brooke Black. Trainer: Black, Marissa. Breeder: J. P. Small.

Claimed: River Deputy

Fourth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile Seventy Yards

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds

3 Dance Kingdom, Tohill 8 8 7-1/2 5-1 3-hd 1-2 1/2 2.10

6 Ferrari Road, Jude 2 1-2 1-2 1-1 1/2 1-1 2-2 3/4 5.90

2 Holiday Man, Martinez 1 3-1/2 2-2 2-1/2 2-1/2 3-2 4.40

5 Panic Button, Ramos 7 7-1/2 6-1/2 7-6 6-3 4-1 1/4 13.90

1 Jenna’s Gun Runner, Wood 6 6-3 4-1 4-1 1/2 5-2 5-3/4 17.30

7 Poderoso Equs, Haar 4 2-1/2 3-1 3-3 4-1/2 6-6 3/4 3.30

4 He Had a Secret, Roman 5 5-1/2 5-1 1/2 6-1/2 7-12 7-26 6.30

8 Dream Baby Dream, Olesiak 3 4-hd 8 8 8 8 9.80

$2 Mutuels:

3 Dance Kingdom $6.20 $3.80 $3.20

6 Ferrari Road $5.00 $3.60

2 Holiday Man $4.40

Exacta (3-6), $20.70; Superfecta (3-6-2-5), $26.81; Trifecta (3-6-2), $45.55; Pic 3 (6-1-3), $32.55

Time: :24.60 :49 1:15 1:42.20 1:46.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2016, by Ghostzapper - Bachata by Kingmambo. Owner: Mark Jondle. Trainer: Jondle, Mark. Breeder: Pin Oak Stud, LLC.

Claimed: Poderoso Equs

Fifth Race, Purse $11,000, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

2 Ourbestfriend D L, Olesiak 1 3-2 2-1/2 2-3 1-2 1/4 1.30

4 Getaloadofthis, Ramos 2 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/2 1-1/2 2-6 1/2 5.00

5 Stephen’s Answer, Roman 3 2-hd 3-2 3-2 3-3 1/2 2.50

6 King Deuce, Haar 4 4-4 4-7 4-5 4-7 12.10

1 Holding Fast, Martinez 5 6 6 6 5-1/2 6.00

3 Ghostly Who, Jude 6 5-4 5-1 5-3 6 6.20

$2 Mutuels:

2 Ourbestfriend D L $4.60 $3.00 $2.40

4 Getaloadofthis $4.40 $2.80

5 Stephen’s Answer $2.60

Exacta (2-4), $8.90; Trifecta (2-4-5), $11.95; Pic 3 (1-3-2), $33.70; Pic 4 (6-1-3-2), $141.90; Pic 5 (2-6-1-3-2), $199.60

Time: :23.80 :46.60 :59.40 1:12. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2016, by Yes It’s True - Weekend Star by Confide. Owner: Canders Ag and Racing LLc and Just One More LLc. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Richard Reed & Tiffany Zammit.

Sixth Race, Purse $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

1 The Big Show, Ramos 1 1-1 1-1 1-1 1/2 1-3 3/4 1.00

4 Libertarian, McNeil 6 5-hd 3-hd 2-1 1/2 2-3 1/4 6.80

5 Daaher’s Success, Jude 5 6-9 5-3 3-2 3-2 1/2 6.70

7 Fayette Warrior, Haar 3 4-1 6-10 5-5 4-2 1/4 7.00

2 Coworker, Martinez 4 3-1 4-hd 4-1 5-7 3/4 3.00

3 On the Bridge, Olesiak 7 7 7 7 6-2 1/4 26.50

6 Gunslingers Legacy, Bethke 2 2-4 2-1/2 6-4 7 14.10

$2 Mutuels:

1 The Big Show $4.00 $3.00 $2.60

4 Libertarian $5.40 $3.80

5 Daaher’s Success $3.80

Exacta (1-4), $11.90; Superfecta (1-4-5-7), $11.46; Trifecta (1-4-5), $21.40; Pic 3 (3-2-1), $9.60

Time: :24 :47.60 1:00.60 1:13.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Gelding 2019, by Strong Mandate - Magical Powder by Flatter. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Tree Amigos, LLC.

Seventh Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

2 Dryspell, Roman 2 1-1 1-1 1/2 1-3 1-4 3/4 4.60

4 Gerdy’s Boy, Ramos 1 4-1/2 4-2 4-3 2-3 40.60

9 Bobby Boots, Martinez 5 3-3 2-1/2 2-hd 3-nk 2.70

1 Archarch Tale, Haar 3 7-1/2 6-1/2 6-1 1/2 4-3/4 3.10

7 Crimson Trace, McNeil 4 2-1 3-4 3-1 5-1 1/4 10.90

3 Dirty Deeds, Olesiak 7 6-1 1/2 5-3 5-1 6-3/4 4.60

5 Shattered Dreams, Leon 9 9 9 8-4 7-1 1/4 22.30

6 Hearoseoneaster, Wood 8 8-7 7-2 7-2 8-6 3/4 4.80

8 I C Well, Bethke 6 5-2 8-4 9 9 24.80

$2 Mutuels:

2 Dryspell $11.20 $6.00 $4.00

4 Gerdy’s Boy $20.00 $9.60

10 Bobby Boots $3.80

Exacta (2-4), $204.20; Omni (2-10), $5.60; Omni (2-4), $81.00; Omni (4-10), $41.40; Superfecta (2-4-10-1), $816.07; Trifecta (2-4-10), $570.00; Pic 3 (2-1-2), $18.50

Time: :24.40 :47.80 1:01.20 1:14.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2018, by Not This Time - Rather Beautiful by Malibu Moon. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Chris Baccari & Crystal Ball Stables LLC.

Late Scratches: Last Call Leroy

Claimed: Dryspell

Eighth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

4 Zyxyz, Olesiak 1 3-1 3-2 2-1 1/2 1-2 1/2 6.70

8 Goody Two Sioux, Jude 2 1-1 1-1 1/2 1-hd 2-4 3/4 13.40

1 Kilbarry Lady, Ramos 6 5-1 4-2 4-3 3-3/4 32.50

5 Isabelle’s Joy, Haar 4 4-1 1/2 2-1/2 3-1/2 4-2 1/4 2.90

3 Dixie Delta, Tohill 7 8-4 7-2 6-6 5-5 15.50

6 Jagged Arrow, Wood 9 7-1 5-1 1/2 5-hd 6-2 3/4 11.90

7 Cabo Dorado, Martinez 5 6-hd 6-1 7-1 7-4 1/2 1.00

2 Shellphone, Leon 8 9 9 8-8 8-15 1/2 21.10

9 Lovesaflyin, Bethke 3 2-3 8-1 1/2 9 9 14.70

$2 Mutuels:

4 Zyxyz $15.40 $7.20 $5.00

8 Goody Two Sioux $10.80 $8.00

1 Kilbarry Lady $15.20

Exacta (4-8), $89.30; Superfecta (4-8-1-5), $1,714.73; Trifecta (4-8-1), $1,731.05; Pic 3 (1-2-4), $127.80

Time: :24 :48 1:01.60 1:15. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2014, by Divine Park - Zeenut by Mingun. Owner: Shelby Compton, Janice C. Sola and Brett Buckingham. Trainer: Compton, Jesse. Breeder: Green Lantern Stables, LLC.

Claimed: Cabo Dorado

Ninth Race, Purse $20,700, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds

5 Its a Wrap, Roman 4 1-1 1/2 1-5 1-7 1-6 1-6 1/2 .50

3 Warrior’s Map, Haar 5 4-hd 4-1 2-3 2-1 1/2 2-1/2 2.10

6 Hold Tight, Ramos 6 6 5-2 3-6 3-15 3-22 1/2 13.40

4 St. Louie Guy, Bethke 3 5-2 6 5-1/2 5-4 4-2 3/4 18.80

1 Goose Drank Wine, Jude 2 3-3 3-1 1/2 4-2 4-hd 5-6 3/4 8.10

2 Guinessey, Wood 1 2-2 2-5 6 6 6 27.10

$2 Mutuels:

5 Its a Wrap $3.00 $2.10 $2.10

3 Warrior’s Map $2.20 $2.10

7 Hold Tight $2.60

Exacta (5-3), $3.20; Superfecta (5-3-7-4), $3.06; Trifecta (5-3-7), $7.35; Pic 3 (2-4-5/6), $70.50

Time: :24 :47 1:12 1:26.40 1:39. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2017, by Twirling Candy - In Kelly’s Defense by First Defence. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Castle Park Farm, LLC & Breffni Farm.

Late Scratches: Broadway

Tenth Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

10 Cowboy Don, Ramos 6 3-hd 3-6 2-2 1-ns 15.00

4 Big Biz, McNeil 1 1-1 1-2 1-2 2-6 1/4 48.70

6 Gone Preachin, Wood 9 8-1 7-2 4-1 1/2 3-1 3/4 15.60

1 Big Hearted Factor, Olesiak 5 6-2 5-hd 5-1 4-1 8.90

8 Yank Crime, Bethke 2 2-5 2-4 3-3 5-1 1.90

3 Broadway Ice, Roman 3 7-hd 8-3 7-6 6-2 1/2 1.10

7 Maximus the Great, Haar 7 9-5 6-1 6-1 7-13 1/2 23.10

5 Moro Trump, Martinez 10 10 10 9-hd 8-3 10.10

2 Felon, Leon 4 4-2 4-hd 8-5 9-4 1/4 93.30

9 Cherubim, Jude 8 5-1 9-6 10 10 45.30

$2 Mutuels:

10 Cowboy Don $32.00 $11.00 $6.00

4 Big Biz $32.00 $15.80

6 Gone Preachin $6.40

Daily Double (5-10), $42.40; Exacta (10-4), $355.00; Superfecta (10-4-6-1), $4,175.47; Trifecta (10-4-6), $3,077.10; Pic 3 (4-5/6-10), $161.40; Pic 4 (2-4-5/6-10), $1,831.30; (1-2-4-5/6-10), $2,296.00

Time: :24 :47.40 1:00.60 1:13.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2015, by Old Fashioned - Yonahey by Yonaguska. Owner: John W. Mcdonald. Trainer: McDonald, John. Breeder: Don Mattox & Pam Mattox.

Claimed: Yank Crime

Sunday entries

Sunday’s

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile Seventy Yards.

1, Gold Note (McNeil) 124 5-2

2, R Dub (Haar) 124 8-1

3, Bubbas Dixie (Tohill) 124 5-1

4, Omen of Change, Bethke) 124, 3-1

5, Ameripoint (Olesiak) 124 7-2

6, Hyper Drive (Ramos) 124 4-1

Second Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Woke Up Wild (Wood) 124 5-2

2, Backchatter (Olesiak) 124 15-1

3, Rockin Rog (Roman) 124 4-1

4, Cantwaittograduate (McNeil) 124 5-1

5, Ima Sunny Song (Bethke) 124 7-2

6, Realtor Danny D (Leon) 124 10-1

7, Country Boy Charm (Martinez) 124 3-1

Third Race, $8,800, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Turfy (Martinez) 124 3-1

2, Bold Image (Jude) 124 8-1

3, Bud Minister (Olesiak) 124 6-1

4, Chismoso (Tohill) 120 2-1

5, Halo Jax (Wood) 124 5-2

6, Side Street Dave (Bethke) 124 12-1

Fourth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Corrana En Limen (Martinez) 124 7-2

2, Theboyzdelight (Bethke) 124 12-1

3, Creaky Cricket (Olesiak) 124 8-1

4, Outrun the Posse (Ramos) 124 5-1

5, Pierpont (Haar) 124 3-1

6, Amace (Leon) 124 15-1

7, Dance for Ransom (Wood) 124 5-2

8, Big Macintosh (McNeil) 124 8-1

Fifth Race, $9,900, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Yayasgotmoregame (Martinez) 124 5-2

2, Ye Be Judged (Wood) 124 7-2

3, L B Gold (McNeil) 124 3-1

4, Trepi’s Trpl Crown (Luark) 119 15-1

5, Super Charlie (Bethke) 124 9-2

6, Chared (Jude) 124 15-1

7, Bartenders Mistake (Tohill) 124 4-1

8+, Kamikaze Judge, Ramos) 124 15-1

Sixth Race, $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Even Pandura (Bethke) 124 9-2

2, Mean Erika (Martinez) 124 4-1

3, Long Monday (McNeil) 124 5-1

4, Harlons Commision (Roman) 124 2-1

5, Goodnightloving (Olesiak) 124 10-1

6, Miss Ocean Express (Ramos) 124 8-1

7, Witt’s Tenny Ten, Wood, Gourneau, 124 3-1

Seventh Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Sweet Capri (Jude) 124 8-1

2, Moon Lovin (McNeil) 124 15-1

3, Spilled Perfume (Tohill) 124 5-1

4, Couverture, Olesiak) 124 7-2

5, D L’s Girl (Roman) 124 10-1

6, My Racing Heart, Wood) 124 6-1

7, Air Walker (Haar) 124 10-1

8, Tale of the Tavern (Leon) 24 4-1

9, Sentimental Cross (Martinez) 124 3-1

Eighth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, West Coast Broker (Wood) 124 10-1

2, King of Anything (Haar) 124 4-1

3, Astute Warrior (Tohill) 124 5-1

4, Renvyle (Ramos) 124 6-1

5, Tick Tack Mo (Bethke) 124 8-1

6, Green Card (Jude) 124 20-1

7, Kid’s Mischief (Martinez) 124 3-1

8, Samurai Mike (Chickeness) 124 15-1

9, Archrival (McNeil) 124 15-1

10, Deja Crew (Olesiak) 124 5-2

Monk’s Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 4, Omen of Change — Expect him to be aggressive from the start.

2, No. 3, Bubba’s Dixie — Very strong record at the distance.

3, No. 1, Gold Note — Won three races last year.

Race 2

1, No. 3, Rockin Rog — Hard to bet against the Roman/Gonzalez dynamic duo right now.

2, No. 5, Ima Sunny Song — Claimed out of last two heats.

3, No. 7, Country Boy Charm — Muddy track would boost win chances.

Race 3

1, No. 4, Chimosa — Fonner debut was a nice second to the tough Hayden’s Havoc.

2, No. 1, Turfy — Just claimed from Wesley Ward barn at Turfway.

3, No. 3, Bud Minister — 3/26 win was visually impressive.

Race 4

1, No. 5, Pierpoint — Says, “Catch Me If You Can.”

2, No. 7, Dance for Ransom — Has beaten the top choice the last two times.

3, No. 4, Outrun the Posse — First race since September.

Race 5

1, No. 1, Yayasgotmoregame — He looked cooked after the disastrous start last race, and still won.

2, No. 7, Bartenders Mistake — Nice second place finish in Ogataul Stakes.

3, No. 2, Ye Be Judged — Gets blinkers for this race.

Race 6

1, No. 2, Mean Erika — No disgrace finishing right behind First Alternate and Laurieann.

2, No. 4, Harlans Commision — Five wins out of last six races.

3, No. 5, Goodnightloving — DCA barn with two strong win candidates.

Race 7

1, No. 9, Sentimental Cross — Faces winners for first time.

2, No. 8, Tales of the Tavern — Broke maiden at Golden Gate.

3, No. 6, My Racing Heart — One of many in here with a chance to win.

Race 8

1, No. 7, Kid’s Mischief — Faced a lot better crew last race.

2, No. 2, King of Anything — Five time winner locally.

3, No. 3, Astute Warrior — Bullet work on 4/3.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 8, No. 7 Kid’s Mischief

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 2, No. 2 Backchatter

$20 Play of the Day

Race 1, $10 Daily Double No. 3 Bubba’s Dixie and No. 4 Omen of Change with No. 3 Rockin’ Rog.

