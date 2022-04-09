Its a Wrap wraps up Dowd Mile

Saturday results
First Race, Purse $9,680, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
2 Joey’s Valentine, Martinez 1 1-6 1-10 1-10 1-4 3/4 .20
4 Pickles N Me, Wood 3 3-1 2-3 2-4 2-3 1/4 8.60
3 P R Why Not, Jude 4 5-3 3-4 3-6 3-10 3/4 17.50
1 Report to Duty, Haar 6 6-4 5-hd 4-2 4-hd 6.60
5 Pete and Repete, Tohill 7 7 7 5-5 5-10 1/4 35.20
7 J Train, Bethke 5 4-3 6-1 1/2 7 6-6 1/4 14.50
6 Creeds Revenge, McNeil 2 2-1/2 4-3 6-hd 7 48.20
$2 Mutuels:
2 Joey’s Valentine $2.40 $2.10 $2.10
4 Pickles N Me $4.80 $3.40
3 P R Why Not $3.60
Exacta (2-4), $5.30; Trifecta (2-4-3), $6.95
Time: :24 :47 1:00.20 1:14. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2018, by Mine for Gold - Joey’s Song by Songandaprayer. Owner: Shemek, Michael and Shemek, Debra. Trainer: Rivera, Gregorio P.. Breeder: Debra Shemek.
Second Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds
6 Really Slow, Wood 5 4-1 1/2 4-3 2-1 1/2 1-2 1-6 1.10
4 My Boy Gus, Bethke 3 1-1 1/2 1-5 1-3 2-3 2-2 3/4 5.50
1 Nextportofcall, Jude 2 3-1/2 2-1/2 3-3 3-4 3-2 1/4 21.80
3 Prairie Squall, Ramos 1 5-1 5-4 5-4 4-4 4-4 3/4 3.80
2 Uncle Tap, Haar 7 7 7 6-5 6-6 5-7 7.10
7 Wager No Mo, Roman 6 2-hd 3-6 4-6 5-1/2 6-5 1/4 4.20
5 Pack’n Iron, Tohill 4 6-4 6-1 1/2 7 7 7 20.10
$2 Mutuels:
6 Really Slow $4.20 $2.80 $2.40
4 My Boy Gus $5.20 $4.00
1 Nextportofcall $6.80
Daily Double (2-6), $6.40; Exacta (6-4), $8.20; Superfecta (6-4-1-3), $15.71; Trifecta (6-4-1), $30.30
Time: :24.20 :47.80 1:13.20 1:27 1:41.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2018, by Congrats - True Religion by Yes It’s True. Owner: Henry S. Witt, Jr.. Trainer: Gourneau, Jerry. Breeder: Tolo Thoroughbreds.
Third Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
1 Dakamo Rose, Ramos 2 1-3 1-1 1/2 1-4 1-6 4.80
3 River Deputy, Martinez 1 2-1 1/2 2-4 2-4 2-1 3/4 .70
6 Ryrysweetie, Bethke 5 5-1 5-1 1/2 5-2 3-2 1/4 4.70
5 Dabblin Channel, Wood 6 7 6-1 1/2 6-8 4-nk 5.80
4 J’s Twostep Beauty, Roman 3 3-1 3-1 4-1/2 5-1/2 9.80
2 Alexandrias Throne, Jude 7 6-1 4-1 3-1 1/2 6-19 3/4 34.60
7 Prud as Punch, Tohill 4 4-1/2 7 7 7 31.90
$2 Mutuels:
1 Dakamo Rose $11.60 $5.00 $4.20
3 River Deputy $2.60 $2.10
6 Ryrysweetie $2.60
Exacta (1-3), $15.20; Superfecta (1-3-6-5), $6.67; Trifecta (1-3-6), $17.50
Time: :23.20 :47.60 1:13.80 1:21.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2017, by Doctor Chit - Dakamo Denia by Sasha’s Prospect. Owner: Brooke Black. Trainer: Black, Marissa. Breeder: J. P. Small.
Claimed: River Deputy
Fourth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile Seventy Yards
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds
3 Dance Kingdom, Tohill 8 8 7-1/2 5-1 3-hd 1-2 1/2 2.10
6 Ferrari Road, Jude 2 1-2 1-2 1-1 1/2 1-1 2-2 3/4 5.90
2 Holiday Man, Martinez 1 3-1/2 2-2 2-1/2 2-1/2 3-2 4.40
5 Panic Button, Ramos 7 7-1/2 6-1/2 7-6 6-3 4-1 1/4 13.90
1 Jenna’s Gun Runner, Wood 6 6-3 4-1 4-1 1/2 5-2 5-3/4 17.30
7 Poderoso Equs, Haar 4 2-1/2 3-1 3-3 4-1/2 6-6 3/4 3.30
4 He Had a Secret, Roman 5 5-1/2 5-1 1/2 6-1/2 7-12 7-26 6.30
8 Dream Baby Dream, Olesiak 3 4-hd 8 8 8 8 9.80
$2 Mutuels:
3 Dance Kingdom $6.20 $3.80 $3.20
6 Ferrari Road $5.00 $3.60
2 Holiday Man $4.40
Exacta (3-6), $20.70; Superfecta (3-6-2-5), $26.81; Trifecta (3-6-2), $45.55; Pic 3 (6-1-3), $32.55
Time: :24.60 :49 1:15 1:42.20 1:46.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2016, by Ghostzapper - Bachata by Kingmambo. Owner: Mark Jondle. Trainer: Jondle, Mark. Breeder: Pin Oak Stud, LLC.
Claimed: Poderoso Equs
Fifth Race, Purse $11,000, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
2 Ourbestfriend D L, Olesiak 1 3-2 2-1/2 2-3 1-2 1/4 1.30
4 Getaloadofthis, Ramos 2 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/2 1-1/2 2-6 1/2 5.00
5 Stephen’s Answer, Roman 3 2-hd 3-2 3-2 3-3 1/2 2.50
6 King Deuce, Haar 4 4-4 4-7 4-5 4-7 12.10
1 Holding Fast, Martinez 5 6 6 6 5-1/2 6.00
3 Ghostly Who, Jude 6 5-4 5-1 5-3 6 6.20
$2 Mutuels:
2 Ourbestfriend D L $4.60 $3.00 $2.40
4 Getaloadofthis $4.40 $2.80
5 Stephen’s Answer $2.60
Exacta (2-4), $8.90; Trifecta (2-4-5), $11.95; Pic 3 (1-3-2), $33.70; Pic 4 (6-1-3-2), $141.90; Pic 5 (2-6-1-3-2), $199.60
Time: :23.80 :46.60 :59.40 1:12. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2016, by Yes It’s True - Weekend Star by Confide. Owner: Canders Ag and Racing LLc and Just One More LLc. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Richard Reed & Tiffany Zammit.
Sixth Race, Purse $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
1 The Big Show, Ramos 1 1-1 1-1 1-1 1/2 1-3 3/4 1.00
4 Libertarian, McNeil 6 5-hd 3-hd 2-1 1/2 2-3 1/4 6.80
5 Daaher’s Success, Jude 5 6-9 5-3 3-2 3-2 1/2 6.70
7 Fayette Warrior, Haar 3 4-1 6-10 5-5 4-2 1/4 7.00
2 Coworker, Martinez 4 3-1 4-hd 4-1 5-7 3/4 3.00
3 On the Bridge, Olesiak 7 7 7 7 6-2 1/4 26.50
6 Gunslingers Legacy, Bethke 2 2-4 2-1/2 6-4 7 14.10
$2 Mutuels:
1 The Big Show $4.00 $3.00 $2.60
4 Libertarian $5.40 $3.80
5 Daaher’s Success $3.80
Exacta (1-4), $11.90; Superfecta (1-4-5-7), $11.46; Trifecta (1-4-5), $21.40; Pic 3 (3-2-1), $9.60
Time: :24 :47.60 1:00.60 1:13.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Gelding 2019, by Strong Mandate - Magical Powder by Flatter. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Tree Amigos, LLC.
Seventh Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
2 Dryspell, Roman 2 1-1 1-1 1/2 1-3 1-4 3/4 4.60
4 Gerdy’s Boy, Ramos 1 4-1/2 4-2 4-3 2-3 40.60
9 Bobby Boots, Martinez 5 3-3 2-1/2 2-hd 3-nk 2.70
1 Archarch Tale, Haar 3 7-1/2 6-1/2 6-1 1/2 4-3/4 3.10
7 Crimson Trace, McNeil 4 2-1 3-4 3-1 5-1 1/4 10.90
3 Dirty Deeds, Olesiak 7 6-1 1/2 5-3 5-1 6-3/4 4.60
5 Shattered Dreams, Leon 9 9 9 8-4 7-1 1/4 22.30
6 Hearoseoneaster, Wood 8 8-7 7-2 7-2 8-6 3/4 4.80
8 I C Well, Bethke 6 5-2 8-4 9 9 24.80
$2 Mutuels:
2 Dryspell $11.20 $6.00 $4.00
4 Gerdy’s Boy $20.00 $9.60
10 Bobby Boots $3.80
Exacta (2-4), $204.20; Omni (2-10), $5.60; Omni (2-4), $81.00; Omni (4-10), $41.40; Superfecta (2-4-10-1), $816.07; Trifecta (2-4-10), $570.00; Pic 3 (2-1-2), $18.50
Time: :24.40 :47.80 1:01.20 1:14.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2018, by Not This Time - Rather Beautiful by Malibu Moon. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Chris Baccari & Crystal Ball Stables LLC.
Late Scratches: Last Call Leroy
Claimed: Dryspell
Eighth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
4 Zyxyz, Olesiak 1 3-1 3-2 2-1 1/2 1-2 1/2 6.70
8 Goody Two Sioux, Jude 2 1-1 1-1 1/2 1-hd 2-4 3/4 13.40
1 Kilbarry Lady, Ramos 6 5-1 4-2 4-3 3-3/4 32.50
5 Isabelle’s Joy, Haar 4 4-1 1/2 2-1/2 3-1/2 4-2 1/4 2.90
3 Dixie Delta, Tohill 7 8-4 7-2 6-6 5-5 15.50
6 Jagged Arrow, Wood 9 7-1 5-1 1/2 5-hd 6-2 3/4 11.90
7 Cabo Dorado, Martinez 5 6-hd 6-1 7-1 7-4 1/2 1.00
2 Shellphone, Leon 8 9 9 8-8 8-15 1/2 21.10
9 Lovesaflyin, Bethke 3 2-3 8-1 1/2 9 9 14.70
$2 Mutuels:
4 Zyxyz $15.40 $7.20 $5.00
8 Goody Two Sioux $10.80 $8.00
1 Kilbarry Lady $15.20
Exacta (4-8), $89.30; Superfecta (4-8-1-5), $1,714.73; Trifecta (4-8-1), $1,731.05; Pic 3 (1-2-4), $127.80
Time: :24 :48 1:01.60 1:15. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2014, by Divine Park - Zeenut by Mingun. Owner: Shelby Compton, Janice C. Sola and Brett Buckingham. Trainer: Compton, Jesse. Breeder: Green Lantern Stables, LLC.
Claimed: Cabo Dorado
Ninth Race, Purse $20,700, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds
5 Its a Wrap, Roman 4 1-1 1/2 1-5 1-7 1-6 1-6 1/2 .50
3 Warrior’s Map, Haar 5 4-hd 4-1 2-3 2-1 1/2 2-1/2 2.10
6 Hold Tight, Ramos 6 6 5-2 3-6 3-15 3-22 1/2 13.40
4 St. Louie Guy, Bethke 3 5-2 6 5-1/2 5-4 4-2 3/4 18.80
1 Goose Drank Wine, Jude 2 3-3 3-1 1/2 4-2 4-hd 5-6 3/4 8.10
2 Guinessey, Wood 1 2-2 2-5 6 6 6 27.10
$2 Mutuels:
5 Its a Wrap $3.00 $2.10 $2.10
3 Warrior’s Map $2.20 $2.10
7 Hold Tight $2.60
Exacta (5-3), $3.20; Superfecta (5-3-7-4), $3.06; Trifecta (5-3-7), $7.35; Pic 3 (2-4-5/6), $70.50
Time: :24 :47 1:12 1:26.40 1:39. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2017, by Twirling Candy - In Kelly’s Defense by First Defence. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Castle Park Farm, LLC & Breffni Farm.
Late Scratches: Broadway
Tenth Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
10 Cowboy Don, Ramos 6 3-hd 3-6 2-2 1-ns 15.00
4 Big Biz, McNeil 1 1-1 1-2 1-2 2-6 1/4 48.70
6 Gone Preachin, Wood 9 8-1 7-2 4-1 1/2 3-1 3/4 15.60
1 Big Hearted Factor, Olesiak 5 6-2 5-hd 5-1 4-1 8.90
8 Yank Crime, Bethke 2 2-5 2-4 3-3 5-1 1.90
3 Broadway Ice, Roman 3 7-hd 8-3 7-6 6-2 1/2 1.10
7 Maximus the Great, Haar 7 9-5 6-1 6-1 7-13 1/2 23.10
5 Moro Trump, Martinez 10 10 10 9-hd 8-3 10.10
2 Felon, Leon 4 4-2 4-hd 8-5 9-4 1/4 93.30
9 Cherubim, Jude 8 5-1 9-6 10 10 45.30
$2 Mutuels:
10 Cowboy Don $32.00 $11.00 $6.00
4 Big Biz $32.00 $15.80
6 Gone Preachin $6.40
Daily Double (5-10), $42.40; Exacta (10-4), $355.00; Superfecta (10-4-6-1), $4,175.47; Trifecta (10-4-6), $3,077.10; Pic 3 (4-5/6-10), $161.40; Pic 4 (2-4-5/6-10), $1,831.30; (1-2-4-5/6-10), $2,296.00
Time: :24 :47.40 1:00.60 1:13.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2015, by Old Fashioned - Yonahey by Yonaguska. Owner: John W. Mcdonald. Trainer: McDonald, John. Breeder: Don Mattox & Pam Mattox.
Claimed: Yank Crime
Sunday entries
Sunday’s
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile Seventy Yards.
1, Gold Note (McNeil) 124 5-2
2, R Dub (Haar) 124 8-1
3, Bubbas Dixie (Tohill) 124 5-1
4, Omen of Change, Bethke) 124, 3-1
5, Ameripoint (Olesiak) 124 7-2
6, Hyper Drive (Ramos) 124 4-1
Second Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Woke Up Wild (Wood) 124 5-2
2, Backchatter (Olesiak) 124 15-1
3, Rockin Rog (Roman) 124 4-1
4, Cantwaittograduate (McNeil) 124 5-1
5, Ima Sunny Song (Bethke) 124 7-2
6, Realtor Danny D (Leon) 124 10-1
7, Country Boy Charm (Martinez) 124 3-1
Third Race, $8,800, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Turfy (Martinez) 124 3-1
2, Bold Image (Jude) 124 8-1
3, Bud Minister (Olesiak) 124 6-1
4, Chismoso (Tohill) 120 2-1
5, Halo Jax (Wood) 124 5-2
6, Side Street Dave (Bethke) 124 12-1
Fourth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Corrana En Limen (Martinez) 124 7-2
2, Theboyzdelight (Bethke) 124 12-1
3, Creaky Cricket (Olesiak) 124 8-1
4, Outrun the Posse (Ramos) 124 5-1
5, Pierpont (Haar) 124 3-1
6, Amace (Leon) 124 15-1
7, Dance for Ransom (Wood) 124 5-2
8, Big Macintosh (McNeil) 124 8-1
Fifth Race, $9,900, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Yayasgotmoregame (Martinez) 124 5-2
2, Ye Be Judged (Wood) 124 7-2
3, L B Gold (McNeil) 124 3-1
4, Trepi’s Trpl Crown (Luark) 119 15-1
5, Super Charlie (Bethke) 124 9-2
6, Chared (Jude) 124 15-1
7, Bartenders Mistake (Tohill) 124 4-1
8+, Kamikaze Judge, Ramos) 124 15-1
Sixth Race, $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Even Pandura (Bethke) 124 9-2
2, Mean Erika (Martinez) 124 4-1
3, Long Monday (McNeil) 124 5-1
4, Harlons Commision (Roman) 124 2-1
5, Goodnightloving (Olesiak) 124 10-1
6, Miss Ocean Express (Ramos) 124 8-1
7, Witt’s Tenny Ten, Wood, Gourneau, 124 3-1
Seventh Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Sweet Capri (Jude) 124 8-1
2, Moon Lovin (McNeil) 124 15-1
3, Spilled Perfume (Tohill) 124 5-1
4, Couverture, Olesiak) 124 7-2
5, D L’s Girl (Roman) 124 10-1
6, My Racing Heart, Wood) 124 6-1
7, Air Walker (Haar) 124 10-1
8, Tale of the Tavern (Leon) 24 4-1
9, Sentimental Cross (Martinez) 124 3-1
Eighth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, West Coast Broker (Wood) 124 10-1
2, King of Anything (Haar) 124 4-1
3, Astute Warrior (Tohill) 124 5-1
4, Renvyle (Ramos) 124 6-1
5, Tick Tack Mo (Bethke) 124 8-1
6, Green Card (Jude) 124 20-1
7, Kid’s Mischief (Martinez) 124 3-1
8, Samurai Mike (Chickeness) 124 15-1
9, Archrival (McNeil) 124 15-1
10, Deja Crew (Olesiak) 124 5-2
Monk’s Moneymakers
Race 1
1, No. 4, Omen of Change — Expect him to be aggressive from the start.
2, No. 3, Bubba’s Dixie — Very strong record at the distance.
3, No. 1, Gold Note — Won three races last year.
Race 2
1, No. 3, Rockin Rog — Hard to bet against the Roman/Gonzalez dynamic duo right now.
2, No. 5, Ima Sunny Song — Claimed out of last two heats.
3, No. 7, Country Boy Charm — Muddy track would boost win chances.
Race 3
1, No. 4, Chimosa — Fonner debut was a nice second to the tough Hayden’s Havoc.
2, No. 1, Turfy — Just claimed from Wesley Ward barn at Turfway.
3, No. 3, Bud Minister — 3/26 win was visually impressive.
Race 4
1, No. 5, Pierpoint — Says, “Catch Me If You Can.”
2, No. 7, Dance for Ransom — Has beaten the top choice the last two times.
3, No. 4, Outrun the Posse — First race since September.
Race 5
1, No. 1, Yayasgotmoregame — He looked cooked after the disastrous start last race, and still won.
2, No. 7, Bartenders Mistake — Nice second place finish in Ogataul Stakes.
3, No. 2, Ye Be Judged — Gets blinkers for this race.
Race 6
1, No. 2, Mean Erika — No disgrace finishing right behind First Alternate and Laurieann.
2, No. 4, Harlans Commision — Five wins out of last six races.
3, No. 5, Goodnightloving — DCA barn with two strong win candidates.
Race 7
1, No. 9, Sentimental Cross — Faces winners for first time.
2, No. 8, Tales of the Tavern — Broke maiden at Golden Gate.
3, No. 6, My Racing Heart — One of many in here with a chance to win.
Race 8
1, No. 7, Kid’s Mischief — Faced a lot better crew last race.
2, No. 2, King of Anything — Five time winner locally.
3, No. 3, Astute Warrior — Bullet work on 4/3.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 8, No. 7 Kid’s Mischief
Longshot Play of the Day
Race 2, No. 2 Backchatter
$20 Play of the Day
Race 1, $10 Daily Double No. 3 Bubba’s Dixie and No. 4 Omen of Change with No. 3 Rockin’ Rog.