Its a Wrap wraps up Dowd Mile

Its a Wrap wasted little time wrapping up the $20,000 Dowd Mile Saturday at Fonner Park.

The 5-year-old Kentucky-bred gelding by Twirling Candy out of In Kelly’s Defense took the lead early and nobody was able to mount a serious charge as he won by 6 1-2 lengths in 1:39.00.

Jockey Kevin Roman took Its a Wrap out fast, and the race wasn’t in doubt.

“What I told the jockey was to do whatever he thinks is right,” trainer Isai Gonzalez said. “He proved he could go wire to wire or he can come off the pace. So I told him it depends on the race. He won that way before going wire to wire. It was how he won this time.”

It was the third win in three races for Its a Wrap at Fonner Park, but this one unfolded differently than the other two. In those six-furlong races he was back in the pack much of the way before rallying to win down the stretch.

That includes the Budweiser-Tondi, a race he won by 3-4ths of a length on March 26.

This time he had an eight-length lead down the backstretch.

“I wasn’t afraid at all when he had the big lead,” Gonzalez said. “I knew the way he could close. When he opened up by six or seven, I was fine with that. I knew he could handle it.

“He can go wire to wire or come off the pace. It depends on the race.”

Broadway, trained by Kelli Martinez, scratched just before the race. Roman said that affected the race because Broadway probably would have gone out fast and may have put him in a different position.

“He’s won on the pace, off the pace, on the lead,” Roman said. “The six horse, I thought he had a little bit of speed and he got scratched. So that kind of changed the whole game plan. I know he’s gone to the lead before. It was just a matter of how much I had to use him to get to the lead, but he did it easy.”

Warrior’s Map, a horse that shipped in from Sam Houston Park and arrived Friday, tried to mount a charge down the stretch but the deficit was too much. Its a Wrap led by six lengths heading into the stretch and Warrior’s Map had to settle for second.

Its a Wrap paid $3.00, $2.10 and $2.10. Warrior’s Map paid $2.20 and $2.210 and Hold Tight $2.60.

“He loves running,” Roman said. “Izzy does a good job training him. He’s won here with two different riders. That right there tells you he’s a great horse. He strides out great, he has a quick turn of foot and it doesn’t matter who you put on him.”

The win was worth $12,420 for owner GSH Stables and brought Its a Wrap’s career earnings to $209,470.

What’s next for Its a Wrap remains to be seen. The $75,000 Bosselman-Pump & Pantry/Gus Fonner Stakes on April 30 is a possibility.

“I don’t know,” Gonzalez said. “We will think about it. We will wait right now and see how he comes back and then we will see if we run in the Bosselman or not.”

Hoofprints

— Jockey Adrian Ramos had three wins on the day with Joey’s Valentine for trainer Gregorio Rivera in the first, The Big Show for trainer Mark Hibdon in the sixth and Cowboy Don for trainer John McDonald in the 10th.

— Jockey Jake Olesiak also had two wins. He won on Ourbestfriend D L for trainer David Anderson in the fifth and on Zyxyz for trainer Jesse Compton in the eighth.

— The exacta of No. 2, Dryspell and No. 4. Gerdy’s Boy in the seventh race paid $408.40.

— The Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot carryover for Sunday will be $135,190.