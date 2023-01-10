Ivey guides York past Crusaders

Trailing by a point with nearly seven minutes remaining, Grand Island Central Catholic appeared to be in prime position to pull off an upset against Class B No. 7-rated York.

But instead, Garrett Ivey scored 10 of his game-high 18 points in the final 4:29, lifting the Dukes to a 58-45 road victory over the C-2 No. 10 Crusaders.

“York is a very good basketball team with a ton of weapons,” GICC associate head coach Bill Gavers said. “I thought our guys competed hard. We had the right mindset, which is really important for us right now because we’re 4-8 and sometimes you can get down, but our guys haven’t done that.

“York just had some players make some shots and that made it tough on us down the stretch. Give them credit.”

The Crusaders, who led 30-27 at halftime, fell behind midway through the third quarter, but managed to slice their deficit to 42-41 on Ishmael Nadir’s driving basket with 6:51 to play. However, York responded with a 14-2 run that featured 10 points from Ivey, including a 3-pointer that gave the Dukes a 53-43 advantage with 3:15 to go.

Ivey’s breakout game allowed the Dukes (8-1) to win on a night when none of his teammates reached double figures in scoring. Ryan Seevers, who had 22 points in York’s win at Northwest on Saturday, joined Marshall McCarthy and Austin Phinney with nine points apiece.

“Garrett really played well the last 10 minutes or so and he’s been struggling a little bit, so for him, that’s a good confidence boost,” York coach Scott Lamberty said. “It was good for Garrett to take over in a close game because that just adds another piece to our puzzle when he’s doing that because everyone is focused on Ryan.

“We think we have some other scoring options. We just need to have more kids step up on a consistent basis.”

Gavers said the Crusaders did a good job of limiting Seevers’ offensive opportunities. After shooting 17 free throws in his previous outing, Seevers was 3 for 3 at the foul line against GICC.

“Seevers is an all-state caliber guard and he’s just so efficient with what he does,” Gavers said. “Ishmael did a good job (on Seevers) as a primary defender and I thought our secondary defenders really built walls because if he sees a small crevice, he’s athletic and he can get through it and he finishes at the rim.

“Bowdie Fox was active inside, Jacob Stegman jammed things up and collectively, I thought our team defense was very good.”

Gavers said York’s scoring balance was key. The Dukes finished 20 of 41 shooting from the field, including hitting 11 of 20 field-goal attempts in the second half.

“When you’re defending teams, you’re trying to have their fourth and fifth options make shots that they’re not accustomed to making,” Gavers said. “Tonight, those guys made those shots.”

Nadir scored 17 points and had four assists to lead GICC (4-8). Stegman added 10 points and the 6-foot-8 Fox finished with nine points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.

Facing York marked yet another highly rated opponent on GICC’s already-rugged schedule. However, Gavers said the Crusaders wouldn’t want it any other way.

“Our guys want to compete and they want to play against those types of teams,” Gavers said. “They also understand that the goal is February and March and we feel like this kind of schedule is going to help us get ready for that. Games like tonight are going to make us better.”

York 58, GICC 45

YORK (8-1)

Garrett Ivey 6-9 4-6 18, Marshall McCarthy 3-6 0-0 9, Ryan Seevers 3-4 3-3 9, Barrett Olson 3-8 0-0 6, Austin Phinney 3-7 3-5 9, Leyton Snodgrass 0-2 0-0 0, Ryan Huston 2-4 2-2 7, Carter Stenger 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-41 12-16 58.

GICC (4-8)

Ishmael Nadir 7-14 3-4 17, Thomas Liban 2-9 0-0 5, Jacob Stegman 4-5 0-0 10, Colton Mehring 2-6 0-0 4, Bowdie Fox 4-8 0-0 9, Jack Alberts 0-1 0-0 0, Graham Stava 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas Birch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-43 3-4 45.

York 13 12 15 18—58

GICC 14 13 12 6—45

3-point goals—York 6-15 (Ivey 2-2, McCarthy 3-6, Olson 0-3, Phinney 0-1, Snodgrass 0-2, Huston 1-1), GICC 4-15 (Nadir 0-4, Liban 1-6, Stegman 2-3, Fox 1-1, Alberts 0-1). Fouled out—Alberts. Rebounds—York 24 (Ivey 7), GICC 22 (Fox 8). Assists—York 6 (Ivey 3), GICC 12 (Nadir 4). Turnovers—York 5, GICC 8. Total fouls—York 7, GICC 15. Technicals—None. A—NA.

GIRLS

York 49, GICC 44

Class B No. 4-rated York was 10 of 20 from 3-point range and staved off a late Grand Island Central Catholic rally to post a 49-44 victory over the Crusaders Tuesday night.

Kiersten Portwine scored 15 points and Lauryn Haggadone and Rylyn Cast added 10 points apiece for the Dukes (9-1), who shot better from beyond the arc than inside it. York was 5 of 12 on two-point field-goal attempts.

“We’ve got to guard better,” GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said. “We knew York could drive, we knew they could shoot 3s — they’re probably the most athletic team we’ll play this year — and we just didn’t execute.

“We were a little too soft, defensively, and we just didn’t get a hand up in their face and on the ball. We gave them too much room.”

York equaled its largest lead at 43-30 on two free throws by Cast with 5:26 to play. But the Dukes were 4 of 11 at the foul line in the final 3:14 to leave the door open for GICC, which cut its deficit to 45-41 on Carolyn Maser’s putback with 1:52 remaining.

Lucy Ghaifan finished with a double-double (16 points and 13 rebounds) and Avery O’Boyle scored 16 points off the bench for the Crusaders (6-5). O’Boyle was 4 of 6 on 3-point attempts, but Mayfield said GICC is still seeking more production from the perimeter when opponents double- and triple-team the 6-foot-1 Ghaifan in the low post.

“We’ve definitely got to have that inside-outside combination working,” Mayfield said. “Obviously, Lucy is as good as they come and we want to run a lot of the offense through her, but we’re not one-dimensional.

“Every one of the girls we have on this team is a capable shooter. We just need them to step up and shoot with more confidence.”

York 49, GICC 44

YORK (9-1)

Kiersten Portwine 4-6 4-7 15, Chloe Koch 3-6 0-2 9, Lauryn Haggadone 3-7 1-2 10, Mia Burke 0-5 0-0 0, Rylyn Cast 3-3 4-5 10, Cynley Wilkinson 1-2 0-0 3, Kynli Combs 1-3 0-2 2. Totals 15-32 9-17 49.

GICC (6-5)

Anna Tibbetts 0-3 0-0 0, Carolyn Maser 2-6 0-0 4, Bryndal Moody 2-4 0-0 4, Gracie Woods 1-4 1-2 4, Lucy Ghaifan 7-13 2-7 16, Avery O’Boyle 6-9 0-0 16, Kylie Gangwish 0-4 0-0 0, Hannah Gellatly 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-44 3-9 44.

York 12 9 15 13—49

GICC 8 9 11 16—44

3-point goals—York 10-20 (Portwine 3-3, Koch 3-4, Haggadone 3-5, Burke 0-5, Wilkinson 1-1, Combs 0-2), GICC 5-13 (Tibbetts 0-3, Maser 0-2, Moody 0-1, Woods 1-1, O’Boyle 4-6, Gangwish 0-4, Gellatly 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—York 26 (Cast 7), GICC 26 (Ghaifan 13). Assists—York 11 (Cast 4), GICC 10 (Tibbetts 2, Maser 2, Gellatly 2). Turnovers—York 11, GICC 9. Total fouls—York 11, GICC 15. Technicals—None. A—NA.