The 45th annual KRGI Mayor’s Cup is set to tee off this weekend at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course in Grand Island.

The two-day tournament, which gets under way at 7:30 a.m. both Saturday and Saturday, will have around 84 participants.

Jackrabbit Run general manager SaDonna Manfull said that’s exciting, especially after the tournament was not around for two years because of COVID-19 hiatus before returning last year.

“We did lose a couple of years there with COVID, but 84 is around the number we’ve had for the past 10 years, so that’s exciting,” she said. “It’s a tradition we want to get back and I felt we started doing that last year.”

There will be a men’s championship, and three non-championship flights and a senior flight.

In the championship flight, returning champion Jim Camplin returns to defend his title. He won last year’s title in a playoff after he and Zach Rouzee finished the 36-holes tied with a 143 score. Camplin made a birdie on the first hole of the playoff, while Rouzee parred the hole.

Manfull said those two are entered in this year’s, along with Peyton Koch, who placed fifth in the Nebraska Amateur Golf Tournament in Scottsbluff this past weekend, as well as Marcus Holling, Joey Holling, Prestin Viali, Mitch Oswald and others.

She said she feels the tournament is going to be wide open.

“With the championship flight having around 24 golfers, it’s going to be very competitive during the two days,” she said.”There are a lot of good golfers.”

The forecast for the weekend calls for 87 degrees on both days, which is something Manfull hopes stays that way, as she said there have been some hot days, especially this week.

“That’s still quite warm but we were close to 100 degrees a few days this week,” she said. “That will definitely help. And the course is in great shape.”

Fans are encouraged to come and watch the tournament both days. The championship flight is scheduled to tee off around 11 a.m. Sunday.