Janky is Vikings not so secret weapon

“There was one (camp) in Tennessee that I went to that there were 800 of the top kids there,” Janky said. “It was in the mountains and the scenery was beautiful. I went to one in Council Bluffs (Iowa) and one in Oklahoma City.

“It’s just great competition and ultimately made me a better player and a better competitor. I’m just thankful for that.”

Janky enters the season coming off those camps with more confidence about his range.

“During the summer, I hit a 63-yarder, but it was a little windy out,” he said. “I’d say my range is 55 and in.

“Obviously I’ve got to be ready whenever my name is called and be ready to contribute. But there’s other guys like the offense that will put me in tremendous position to be successful. And our defense will give our offense a good boost so that we can score points.”

Who the other guys are going to be was one of the major things the Vikings needed to sort out during preseason practices. Only four starters returned on both offense and defense from an 8-3 squad.

“Because each year we have to change over so many kids and graduate a large senior class, it takes us a while to get going offensively,” Stein said. “We seem to be finding our groove.