Janky’s hat trick keys Northwest win

“It all comes down to finishing, and Parker did that,” Kenna said.

He said Janky’s second goal to give the Vikings a 3-0 lead early in the second half was a huge score.

“A 2-0 score in soccer is a scary, scary holding spot,” Kenna said. “It takes one little mistake and the whole momentum changes. But I was proud of the guys today.”

The win, which was a game rescheduled from the first weekend of the season, is the start of a stretch of four matches in eight days for the Vikings.

They host Holdrege Tuesday, travel to Kearney Catholic in a makeup game Friday and are at Columbus Scotus next Monday.

“We don’t get a lot of rest,” Kenna said. “We turn around tomorrow and play Holdrege and we’ve got to be prepared for that. Then we have a makeup game Friday at Kearney Catholic.

“All of those are going to be important for conference seedings. It’s an important week for us.”

GIRLS

Scottsbluff 10, Northwest 1

Scottsbluff improved to 4-1 with a 10-1 rout of Northwest on Monday.