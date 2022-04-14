Jeremy Jensen relieved as Islander boys soccer coach

Due to the unauthorized disclosure of confidential student information, according to a press release from Grand Island Public Schools, Jeremy Jensen has been relieved of his duties as boys soccer coach of Grand Island Senior High effective Thursday.

At this time, James Panowicz will serve as interim head coach for the GISH boys soccer team.

During Jensen’s tenure as coach, he led the Islanders to seven state tournament appearances, including the 2011 Class A state runner-up.

The Islanders are currently 2-7 on the season.

Jensen said despite the current situation, he enjoyed coaching the Islanders during the years. His son Jalen is a junior on this year’s squad.

“I’ve built some amazing relationships over the years,” Jensen said. “It’s something I’ve taken a lot of pride in and it’s been super rewarding, way more the $6,000 they paid me to coach. It’s way more than that.

“But the kids will be fine in the long run.”

The Islanders will be on the road at Kearney on Tuesday.

“I hope the boys come out and play hard against them,” Jensen said.

According to the district’s press release, school officials understand that Mr. Jensen has been outspoken on many issues regarding Grand Island Public Schools.

The school district released this statement on Thursday: “We wish to make it clear that as a school district we have always encouraged public discourse and community collaboration when it comes to building more equitable opportunities for our staff and students.

“However, we cannot compromise when it comes to matters of safety and confidential information.”

GIPS carries a commitment to our students, staff members, families and community to safeguard the integrity of our learning environments. That includes protecting vital data. When it comes to sensitive, private mental, emotional and social information and overall student safety the school district has imperative standards and a greater commitment to uphold.

The district remains committed to ensuring the privacy and safety of all who learn and work within our buildings remains confidential.

Jensen released his own statement Thursday afternoon, here are some excerpts:

“Today at 3:30 p.m., Grand Island Public School administration informed me that my role as the varsity head coach of the Islander boys soccer team has come to an end. They asked me to identify who had provided me the information that I posted, and I told them to pound sand.

“Since I wouldn’t comply, they offered me a chance to resign, or I could be terminated. There was no way in hell I was going to resign.”

Jensen had posted information about the situation at GISH about “school climate” from students’ treatment of teachers, lack of discipline and the exodus of teachers.

He contends “the (GIPS) Board of Education has totally fumbled their responsibilities. They are trustees of our school’s oversight, and they have failed in their duty.”

Jensen, the former Grand Island mayor, indicated that if his family doesn’t decide to relocate to a new school district, he could run for school board “... to create change and dismantle this disaster from within, because as of now those who are there have proven to be completely incapable.”