Trainer Mark Hibdon was at Delta Downs in Louisiana back in late 2022.

He was making his plans to come to Fonner Park when it began its live racing season on Feb. 10.

Agent Brett Birzer asked him if he’d like a jockey to come up here and be his No. 1 rider. Hibdon thought that sounded like a good idea.

So Birzer connected Hibdon with jockey Roberto Morales.

“He’s actually the guy that talked to Roberto and got it set up,” Hibdon said. “I put him on a few and liked what I saw, and here we are. It all worked out.”

Boy did it.

Hibdon stands second in the trainer’s standings with 28 wins behind Isai Gonzalez with 34. Most of those 28 wins came with Morales on board.

Morales is third in the jockey’s standings with 30 wins. Kevin Roman leads the way with 40 while Jose Medina has 35.

Hibdon loves having Morales as his guy day in and day out.

“You have no idea how much better it is, how much of an advantage it is,” Hibdon said. “You don’t have to worry about who’s going to ride your horse. He has first call for all my horses and I don’t have to worry about it.”

Morales said he’s enjoying his time at Fonner Park.

“It’s been great,” he said. “I can’t complain. I like it. I like everybody here. The people around me are so nice.”

There was one race this season when Birzer called Hibdon and said Morales wanted to ride a horse for trainer David Anderson in a race that Hibdon was entering and asked if that was OK.

“The one I had in had been running like a donkey,” Hibdon said. “I said, ‘I don’t care, but he’d better beat me.’ He ended up running second and I ended up third.”

Besides those 28 wins, Hibdon also has 34 seconds so far eight weeks into the Fonner live season.

That’s quite a bunch.

“We’ve run a lot of seconds,” Hibdon said. “I joked around with him one day, we’re going to set the record for seconds.”

But it’s really all about wins in the end. The winner’s circle is just where Morales and Hibdon have found themselves in recent stake races.

In the Pepsi Stakes for 3-year-old fillies, Morales rode Cajun Trinity to a win for Hibdon.

On April 1, I See Clearly Now, won the Baxter Stakes with Morales on board.

And last weekend, Morales rode Sarcastic Tone to a win in the Dowd Mile for Hibdon.

“He’s a good rider,” Hibdon said. “He’s one of the best here, I’ll guarantee you that.”

Although the meet is going well for Morales, he does have one complaint about the Grand Island track.

“I don’t like the weather,” he said. “It’s too cold for me.”

Bosselman nominations in

There were 48 horses nominated for the $75,000 Bosselman Pump & Pantry/Gus Fonner Stakes April 29 at Fonner Park.

There is a nice mix of potential ship-ins to go along with some horses already at Fonner Park. One of those ship-ins is Ain’t Life Grand, trained by Kelly Von Hemel, who won over $300,000 last year including stakes wins at Prairie Meadows in the Iowa Derby and the Iowa Stallion Stakes.

Its a Wrap won the Dowd Mile under trainer Isai Gonzalez last year. He’s been running at Tampa with Jon Arnett as the trainer.

Hibdon has nominated among others Lovethatcause, who was third in the Dowd this year, and Dowd winner Sarcastic Tone.

Trainer David C. Anderson has several nominated, including Medicine Tail who won the Tondi but faded to fourth in the Dowd.

Bosselman Pump & Pantry/Gus Fonner Stakes

Nominations

(Trainers in parenthesis)

Ain’t Life Grand (Kelly Von Hamel); Alejandro (Steven M. Asmussen); Algebra (J.R. Caldwell); Alyanaabi (Jon Arnet); Barese (Michael Maker); Bellamys Roan (David C. Anderson); Bodock (Mark Simms); Broadway (Kelli Martinez); Broadway Pete (Martinez); Buck Moon (Larry Rivelli); Bumperdoo (Arnett); Camp David (Maker); Caseys Memory (Lane Johnston); Cave Hill (Larry Donlin).

Chicks Dig Scars (Arnett); Cowboy Mischief (Scott Young); Dallas Gold (Mark Hibdon); Diamond City (Schuyler Condon); Double Thunder (Martinez); Drink (Martinez); Ernie Banker (J.R. Caldwell); Explosive (Anderson); Fleetridge (Arnett); Grand Design (Condon); Greedy Creedy (Martinez); Impressed (Caldwell); Its A Wrap (Arnett); Lovethatcause (Hibdon); Max Express (Michael Lauer); Mine That Star (Ray Ashford Jr.); Mowins (Lauer); Mr. Thunderstruck (Von Hamel).

Munqad (Gonzalez); Paluxy (Scott Young); Presidential (Steven Asmussen); Sarcastic Tone (Hibdon); Screenplay (Gonzalez); Speed Bias (Ron Moquett); Stephen’s Answer (Gonzalez); Stormy Pattern (Maker); Thealligatorhunter (Tim Padilla); Thought (Marissa Black); Trident Hit (Ron Moquett); Twoko Bay (Gary Scherer); Unified Dreams (Scherer); Unrestricted (Black); Wise Verdict (Scherer).

Fonner Park Standings

Jockeys

Name;Sts;1st;2nd;3rd; Purses

Kevin Roman;168;40;31;27;$261,612

Jose Angel Medina;153;35;27;23;$247,485

Roberto Morales;131;30;32;22;$221,828

Armando Martinez;146;23;27;30;$184,934

Nathan Haar;121;20;10;22;$143,795

David Cardoso;90;12;12;9;$92,746

Adrian B. Ramos;126;11;17;14;$111,742

Scott A. Bethke;72;9;5;6;$72,659

Bryan McNeil;70;7;9;6;$70,187

Ricardo Martinez;74;5;9;13;$47,098

Trainers

Name;Sts;1st;2nd;3rd;Purses

Isai V. Gonzalez;129;34;21;24;$193,701

Mark N. Hibdon;120;28;34;18;209,524

Kelli Martinez;109;20;25;20;$166,523

David C. Anderson;99;13;16;17;$129,695

Marissa Black;56;13;5;10;$88,532

Jason Wise;19;10;3;3;$68,116

Gilbert W. Ecoffey;55;7;4;2;$34,822

Schuyler Condon;75;6;13;7;$68,300

Mark Lemburg;41;5;6;10;$38,476

Grady Thompson;33;5;5;8;$48,851