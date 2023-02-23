Last summer, jockey Adrian Ramos recorded a career landmark win at Arapahoe Race Track in Aurora, Colorado.

On Aug. 1, he rode Win For Fun to a victory to reach 1,000 for his career.

“That was like a dream come true,” Ramos said. “It was one of my goals. It wasn’t easy, but I got there.”

But that 1,000th win didn’t come easily. He had reached 999 on July 26 with a win on Upperclassman.

“It took a couple of days,” Ramos said.

And more than a couple of years. Ramos came to the United States from Mexico and found himself at Golden Gate Fields in Berkeley, California. That’s where he found his first job working with horses.

Ramos started mucking stalls and walking horses. Eventually he worked as a groom before he became a gallop boy.

“I didn’t come with plans to be a jockey,” Ramos said.

But in 2001 he rode his first race as an apprentice at Stockton Race Track in Stockton, California. His first mount was on a horse called Chupracabras and he finished second in an $11,000 starter allowance race.

His first win came on May 18, 2002, at Manor Downs in Manor, Texas, on Momentous Drive for trainer M. Dean Blake.

Ramos has seemed to get better and better as a jockey. In 2021, Ramos had a career high 84 wins, topping the 83 he won in 2005. He topped that in 2022 with 93 wins.

Ramos currently sits at 10,028 wins in 8,724 career starts. He also has 1,117 seconds and 1,091 thirds.

Ramos has $11,711,399 in career earnings. His biggest win came in 2006 when he rode Romeos Wilson to a victory in the $125,000 Johnie L. Jameson Handicap at Sunland Park Race Track in Sunland, New Mexico.

Ramos did well at Fonner in 2022. He was fourth in the jockey standings with 38 wins in 253 races with 46 seconds and 30 thirds.

That included a win on Hold Tight in the Pump & Pantry Bosselman/Gus Fonner Stakes for trainer Stetson Mitchell.

In 2021, he won the Bold Accent Stakes and the Runza Stakes on First Alternate, also for Mitchell.

And he won the Fonner Park Special Stakes colts and geldings division on Kamikaze Judge for trainer Marissa Black.

But being a jockey isn’t easy, both physically and mentally. It’s a dangerous occupation, and Ramos said he’s had his share of injuries over the years.

It’s also hard being away from his family, including three children, in Mexico.

And then he had problems with his work visa. That caused him more headaches.

But he still loves being a jockey.

“You have to enjoy it to keep doing it,” Ramos said.

Ramos is back at Fonner Park for his third season at the Grand Island race track. So far, this meet has been like his entire career with some ups and downs.

“It started slow,” Ramos said. “I showed up a little late a week before the races. But things are going pretty well so far. I’ve had some good horses and I have more mounts coming up.”

Hoofprints

— Jockey Kevin Roman is off to a fast start with 10 wins in the first two weekends of racing. Roberto Morales, who is new to Fonner Park, is second with eight and Jose Medina, another newcomer, has six.

— Isai Gonzalez leads the trainer’s standings with nine wins. Mark Hibdon is second with six while Kelli Martinez has four.

— Racing is scheduled to resume at 3 p.m. Friday with a six-race card.

Fonner Park Standings

Jockeys

Name;Sts;1st;2nd;3rd;Purses

Kevin Roman;35;10;5;4;$60,113

Roberto Morales;24;8;7;5;;$50,277

Jose A. Medina;32;6;8;6;$47,912

Armando Martinez;33;5;10;6;$44,695

David Cardoso;22;5;3;1;$30,927

Scott A. Bethke;19;4;2;1;$30,190

Nathan Haar;22;3;1;5;$21,961

Bryan McNeil;21;1;4;2;$19,041

Adrian B. Ramos;23;1;3;4;$18,454

Zack Ziegler;13;1;1;3;$9,839

Trainers

Name;Sts;1st;2nd;3rd;Purses

Isai V. Gonzalez;26;9;5;4;$47,445

Mark N. Hibdon;25;6;7;5;$41,312

Kelli Martinez;27;4;11;3;$41,697

David C. Anderson;23;3;3;5;$26,909

Marissa Black;14;3;1;3;$22,112

Troy A. Bethke;7;2;2;0;$15,317

Dalton Dieter;8;2;1;2;$13,548

Grady Thompson;9;2;0;4;$14,913

Stacey Rushton;2;2;0;0;$8,880

Mark Lemburg;7;1;2;1;$6,887