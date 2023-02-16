Kevin Roman got his 2023 Fonner Park season off to a fast start on the first weekend of racing.

Roman, who won the jockey’s title at Fonner a year ago, opened Day 2 of racing Saturday with wins in the first three races.

He won on Lot'sa Silver in the first, O'L Red in the second and Tough Company in the third for trainer Isai Gonzalez.

Roman and Gonzalez have done that before. Jst last season they won four straight races at Fonner April 22.

“I go into every race and try to win every single one I can,” Roman said. “The one I’m riding right now, I’m doing the best I can.”

On Saturday, Roman later rode Paisano Jim to a win for trainer David C. Anderson in the sixth race to give him four wins for the day.

“Good horses, thanks to Izzy,” Roman said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to ride for him again. And we got lucky.

“Thanks to Dave Anderson. Thanks to the grooms, the exercise riders.”

Roman had seven wins on opening weekend. Armando Martinez and Roberto Morales had four each.

“Everybody knows me now and decided to give me an opportunity,” Roman said. “I’m just trying to take advantage of it.”

Roman won the title a year ago with 74 wins, many of those for Gonzalez. Martinez was second with 49.

“I’m grateful that Izzy gave me the opportunity at Fonner,” Roman said. “I knew in the past he’s been leading trainer so I knew I was going to win a handful of races, but I never expected to be this blessed.”

Now he’s happy to be back in Grand Island.

“I feel great being back here,” Roman said. “People are hard-working. Their arms are open and I’m looking forward to what the meet has for us.”

Last year Roman went from Fonner Park to Prairie Meadows. He finished fifth in the jockey standings at Prairie Meadows with 50 wins. He was just two wins out of tying for third.

He also finished second 43 times and third 53 more for an in-the-money percentage of 44 percent.

Then it was on to Delta Downs where he finished 11th in the jockey standings at with 28 wins, but his 202 starts were less than half what the top two jockeys had for the season

His agent and brother-in-law Brett Birzer finds the mounts for Roman, and many of those come from Gonzalez.

Roman said he and Birzer make a good pair.

“We better because he’s my brother-in-law,” Roman said.