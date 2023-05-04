Jockey Ken Tohill was oh so close to achieving a lifetime goal.

Just over a week ago, he was all set to ride Fleetridge in the Bosselman Pump & Pantry/Gus Fonner Stakes at Fonner Park.

One week after that on May 6, he was going to ride Wild On Ice — winner of the Sunland Park Derby in New Mexico — in the Kentucky Derby. And Tohill, now 60, would become the oldest jockey ever to ride in the Derby.

“That’s what I hear, and I was surprised to hear that,” Tohill said Saturday when he was in Grand Island for the Bosselman. “All my teachers were in my 50s and 60s when I started riding, and I didn’t realize none of them rode in the Kentucky Derby.”

But Wild On Ice didn’t make it to the Derby. He suffered a leg injury on the Churchill Downs track a week ago and had to be euthanized.

Tohill was more disappointed for the horse than for himself losing a Derby mount.

“That wasn’t the sad part of it,” Tohill said. “Why take this animal? He was doing really well. The competition was tough. We were a long shot, but it was more like a family affair. We were really enjoying it and the horse seemed to be really happy, and in one step it could be over.

“I really felt like he was doing well and everything was right. But the racing world, some bad things happen that are just really disappointing and heartbreaking.”

Tohill has seen the highs and lows during his long racing career. Last year, he came to Fonner Park in early March needing just nine wins to reach the 4,000 mark.

Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak had a banner made up for him and they were ready to celebrate his milestone.

He didn’t make it.

He had seven wins in 125 races at Fonner, leaving him two short of that milestone when he left Grand Island for Prairie Meadows in Altoona, Iowa.

So when Tohill left Fonner, Kotulak sent the banner to officials at Prairie Meadows.

On May 15, 2022, Tohill got that 4,000th win.

Tohill wanted to get that win in Grand Island.

“I was really hoping because it was so fun with all the support I got here also,” Tohill said. “But the racing gods, they torment you a little when you get close to a number. You just keep running seconds and thirds. It makes you wait and be patient.

“It felt really good. That was one of my milestones I never thought I’d be able to get, and now it’s behind us. We’ll have to set a higher mark.”

Although Tohill didn’t get those wins he wanted at Fonner, he still enjoyed the experience.

“This was a good starting point last year,” Tohill said. “It really got things back on track. I enjoyed riding here, loved the surface. I went to Iowa and everything started turning around. I got to ride the right kind of horses that were fit and got quite a few wins under our belts and it’s been good ever since.”

This weekend, instead of being at Churchill Downs, Tohill will be riding at Turf Paradise in Phoenix.

“I’m on five or six there,” Tohill said. “That will be the hard part. But also, it was a dream to be that close. It really bonded a bunch of old friends and family. We’re going to try and look at the bright side. We got the Sutherland Derby accomplished and that was a good milestone as far as careers.

“There’s still a couple of years left. You never know.”

More stake races

With the five added days of racing at Fonner this month comes five more stake races. All five are Nebraska-bred races.

It starts with the $12,500 Nebraska HBPA Stallion Stakes on Friday, May 12. That’s followed by the $20,000 Kemling Family Stakes, a 6 1-2 furlong race for 3-year-old Nebraska-bred fillies. The Buzz Bar Stakes, for 3-year-old Nebraska-bred colts and geldings, follows on Sunday, May 14.

The last two days of the meet will feature the $20,000 DiamondJoe Stakes and the $20,000 Spice Swirl Stakes for fillies and mares. Both are mile races.

Fonner Park Standings

Jockeys

Name;Sts;1st;2nd;3rd; Purses

Kevin Roman;230;54;46;43;$373,092

Jose Angel Medina;211;39;39;37; $304,343

Roberto Morales;181;39;38;31;$292,629

Armando Martinez;203;35;36;35;$256,256

Nathan Haar;168;27;18;26;$209,862

Adrian B. Ramos;176;20;20;20;$170,883

David Cardoso;105;18;14;10;$123,658

Scott A. Bethke;93;11;9;9;$88,131

Bryan McNeil;91;9;12;6;$83,829

Ricardo Martinez;123;8;13;17;$72,199

Trainers

Name;Sts;1st;2nd;3rd;Purses

Isai V. Gonzalez;179;42;34;34;$266,322

Mark N. Hibdon;164;37;38;24;$270,366

Kelli Martinez;138;28;31;24;$215,602

David C. Anderson;130;19;22;25;$202,159

Marissa Black;69;15;8;11;$105,812

Jason Wise;25;11;4;4;$75,289

Schuyler Condon;100;10;18;11;$99,494

Gregorio P. Rivera;47;8;11;5;$74,964

Dalton Dieter;45;8;8;8;$50,123

Gilbert W. Ecoffey;73;8;6;5;$45,870