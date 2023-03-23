Monday was the first day of spring, and the weather warmed up with the change of the seasons.

The coldest days of the Fonner Park meet are likely behind us, but there have been some days that were uncomfortable for the jockeys.

It was 26 degrees with a windchill of 11 for the first race on Saturday. Friday was cold too.

One Friday in March the temperature was in the mid teens with a windchill in the single digits. Not surprisingly, the jockeys aren’t particularly fond of such weather.

“It’s not my favorite,” jockey Adrian Ramos said. “But you have to do it.”

Veteran jockey Armando Martinez said the speed of the horses adds to the windchill factor.

“I won’t lie to you,” Martinez said. “My fingers and toes get pretty cold. You’re going between 25 and 30 miles an hour, there’s a lot of wind chill on your arms. My face gets pretty cold.”

Martinez has another problem when riding in cold weather. He has metal plates and screws in his face which were inserted after one of his spills on the track.

When it’s cold, he’s going to have to deal with it.

“Everywhere I have metal in my body, I feel it,” he said.

Martinez said he has insulated pants he wears when it’s cold. Some riders wear leotards under their pants as well to help keep their legs warm.

Martinez also utilizes heat pads for his feet as well as his chest area. He puts those pads inside the vest he wears.

“I put them in my vest to keep my body warm,” Martinez said. “I use them for my feet too. It helps.”

This racing season has been particularly cold for the jockeys. There have been several days when the temperature caused them some discomfort.

But Martinez remembers colder conditions.

“I remember one time it was worse than this,” Martinez said. “We ran, but it was really, really cold. I don’t know, this year has been pretty cold. You get a day or two warm (likw) 50 you can train or race, but then it gets cold.”

One thing racing officials can do when the weather is bad is to shorten the post parades. This past weekend they cut them down to seven minutes to reduce the time the jockeys were on the track.

“The short post parades helped a lot,” said Wayne Anderson, a former jockey who is now assistant racing secretary at Fonner. “You don’t have to be out there quite so long. Once the gate opens, the adrenaline kind of takes over and you don’t feel it quite as bad.”

Martinez said the jockeys appreciate the shortened post parades.

“It gives us a chance to go straight to the gate and go,” Martinez said. ‘That’s OK, but if the post parade is more than 10 minutes, it would be pretty tough on us.”

The good thing for the jockeys this year is there hasn’t been any real problems with rain or snow during the races. Cold combined with moisture could make conditions bad enough to cause races to be canceled.

Anderson, who retired from riding in 1987, remembers some days in the old days when he maybe wished they had canceled races. He recalls once in particular when he was riding at Atokad in Sioux City, Iowa, in November.

“We ran up there once when there was actually moisture on the track,” he said. “It was muddy and it was cold. They had to break out junks of ice because that was how cold it was.

“That was probably the most miserable because it was not just muddy and cold, but wet too.”

The best defense for jockeys against the cold may just be getting excited for the race.

“I know the adrenaline gets you a little warm,” said Ramos, who is from Mexico. “This is the coldest I’ve ever ridden.”

Fonner Park Standings

Jockeys

Nake;Sts;1st;2nd;3rd;Purses

Kevin Roman;112;29;19;17;$179,359

Jose Medina;96;21;15;15;$150,919

Roberto Morales;88;20;26;12;$140,690

Armando Martinez;99;20;24;17;$147,944

Nathan Haar;78;13;4;14;$89,527

David Cardoso;73;8;9;7;$69,131

Adrian B. Ramos;82;7;12;12;$82,107

Scott A. Bethke;56;6;3;6;$51,012

Bryan McNeil;54;5;8;5;$56,387

Zack Ziegler;51;3;7;8;$36,848

Trainers

Name;Sts;1st;2nd;3rd;Purses

Isai V. Gonzalez;90;27;14;17;$146,792

Mark N. Hibdon;78;16;27;10;$122,940

Kelli Martinez;77;15;23;13;$126,048

David C. Anderson;71;10;10;45 $95,346

Marissa Black;39;7;2;7;$51,333

Gilbert W. Ecoffey;41;6;3;$27,983

Jason Wise;13;6;2;3;$45,476

Mark Lemburg;27;4;3;6;$25,517

Jesse Compton;15;4;2;4;$33,235

Schuyler Condon;46;3;8;39 $39,971