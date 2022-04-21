Judge Bill developed into top stud

Margaret Landis had a bad experience sending a couple of her mares from the Landis Stables in Grand Island out to be bred.

So, she said to her husband, Dr. Bill Landis, that she wanted to get her own stallion. And off they went to Kentucky to buy one at the Keeneland sale.

But Bill, who passed away in 2020, was called home for a medical emergency, so they left it in the hands of an agent. The agent called and said he thought he’d found one. This particular stallion was by Storm Cat and was out of an AP Indy mare.

At first, “I didn’t want to buy him because Storm Cat does have the reputation of being a mean horse,” Margaret said.

But she liked the breeding.

“I told him (the agent), ‘I want that guy and you should get him for me,’ and he did,” Margaret said.

She still didn’t know the horse’s name. When she finally found out, she said to her husband and said, “Bill, you’re not going to believe this horse’s name.”

The horse was named Judge Bill.

Bill’s family had a history in the legal profession. His grandfather was a judge in Seward County. Bill’s dad was an attorney and his brothers are all attorneys.

“It ran in the family,” Margaret said. “Bill was the only one who went into medicine.”

So a horse named Judge Bill seemed almost too good to be true.

“Bill and I laughed because the horse’s name was Judge Bill,” Margaret said. “We couldn’t believe it.”

But the success Judge Bill has had since then is nothing to laugh at. He’s produced some of the top Nebraska-bred foals in recent years.

Judge on the Run won the Orphan Kist Stakes at Fonner Park in 2020. She won the Nebraska Queen’s Stakes and the Falls Amiss Stakes at Horsemen’s Park last year as well as the Columbus Maturity Stakes that year.

The 7-year-old mare was third in the Orphan Kist Stakes a week ago at Fonner.

And then there’s Ye Be Judged, winner of the Fonner Park Special Stakes in 2020. In 2021 he won the Who Doctor Who Stakes at Horsemen’s Park and the Amadevil Stakes in Columbus.

Chamber Doors won the Fonner Park Special Stakes and the Fantago Lady Stakes in 2019.

Kamikaze Judges has four wins in eight career starts, including the Skunktail Stakes and the Dazzling Falls Stakes in 2021.

Joe Forever won the Nebraska Princess Stakes in 2019.

Judge’s Bribe — a 4-year-old who has a win in two

starts this year at Fonner — is a 2-1 favorite in Friday’s first race.

And Tellittothejudge was fourth in the Pepsi Stakes on April 2.

“They’ve all done pretty well,” Margaret said. “Almost all of them are stakes winners.”

Judge Bill must be one proud papa. He’s certainly the pride of the Landis Stables.

“This horse is the sweetest horse in seven states,” Margaret said. “He doesn’t do anything. The trimmer when he comes out, he just drops the leadrope and trims him.”

Sunday will feature two $20,000 Fonner Park Special Stakes races for 3-year-olds. There were 11 nominated for the colts and geldings division with seven in the fillies division. That includes both Beautiful Judge and Tellittothejudge.

Both are owned by the Landis Stables and trained by Marissa Black. Tellittothejudge was sired by Judge Bill, but Beautiful Judge is by Mshawish.

The entries for both races will be drawn on Friday.

Hoofprints

— Jockey Kevin Roman has been red hot the past month or so. He’s now overtaken Armando Martinez for the lead in the jockey standings with 51 wins. Martinez is second with 45.

— Isai Gonzalez is running away with the trainer’s race. Gonzalez and Mark Hibdon were neck-in-neck for a while, but Gonzalez now has a big lead with 43 wins while Hibdon is second with 24.

— Veteran jockey Ken Tohill is closing in on a milestone. He now has 3,996 career wins so he only needs four more to reach 4,000. It could happen this weekend.