Jockey Nathan Haar is confident about what Juliard Honor can do on the Fonner Park track.

He’s so confident, he wanted her to get a chance in the $15,000 Runza Stakes Saturday, a six-furlong race for fillies and mares.

Haar was hoping trainer Jim Compton and his son/assistant Jesse would get her in the Runza Stakes.

“I talked to my agent about it,” Haar said. “I told him to talk to those guys and maybe get her in there. She deserves a shot as much as any older mare here. We have our shot. Now we have to prove it.”

Juliard Honor, a 6-year-old Oklahoma-bred daughter of Magna Graduate and Juliard, will face a full field of nine other rivals when the Runza goes to the post. She has two outs at Fonner and won both handily.

The first was a four-furlong race on Feb. 17.

“At the beginning of the meet I really didn’t know much about her,” Haar said. “I’d been riding a lot for Jesse last year and he told me he thought he had a pretty nice one for his dad here.

“I got on her a couple times and I really liked her. We took a shot in that first race. We thought it might be a little short for her against a really nice bunch of starter horses that day.”

It may have been short for her, but she pulled away to win by 3 3-4th lengths. Then she ran a six-furlong race on March 11 and won that by five lengths.

“We ran her back three-quarters and she won impressively again,” Haar said. “So we’re just taking a shot here and see what she can come up with.”

Juliard Honor isn’t a favorite on the morning line at 6-1.

Gurl You Fine, ridden by Jose Medina and trained by Marissa Black, is the morning-line favorite at 5-2. Red Red Wine, ridden by Kevin Roman and trained by Isai Gonzalez, is 3-1 while Olivian, ridden by Jose Morales and trained by Mark Hibdon, is 7-2.

But Haar says Juliard Honor fits right in with those mares.

“Numbers-wise and the ways she’s been running, I honestly feel like she belongs in there,” Haar said. “It’s a nice group of mares, but she obviously belongs in it from her last few races here. She takes good to the track. Jesse and Jimmy have been doing a great job with her.”

Juliard Honor drew the outside No. 10 post position, but Haar said that’s not a problem for her.

“With her it really doesn’t matter because she’s pretty tactical,” Haar said. “Here she just made the lead so easy both times, but if you look at her form and look back she’s kind of come from off of it. For her it really doesn’t matter where she’s at. I kind of like it because I can keep myself out of a little bit of trouble, but it shouldn’t affect her at all.”

But Haar said he’s probably going to have to use her some to get her to the inside before the first turn to save ground.

“You just kind of have to play the break and see how everyone else is riding into that turn and then go from there,” he said.

Hoofprints

— Trainer Jason Wise won two races Friday and now has 10 wins in just 18 outs at Fonner. Jose Medina rode P R Odds Setter to a win in the first while Haar on Old Trafford won the third race. It was the third straight win at Fonner for Haar on Old Trafford.

— Medina later won the fourth race on Tough Company for trainer Isai Gonzalez for his second win of the day, but he wasn’t done. He also won the fifth on Tommy Tsunami for trainer Marissa Black.

— Racing continues Saturday with a first-race post of 1:30 p.m.