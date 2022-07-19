 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Junior state baseball roundup: Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus rallies to defeat Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley

FILE PHOTO: Baseball

CREIGHTON — Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus fought back to keep its season alive in the Class C junior state baseball tournament.

DCB rallied from a 7-0 deficit to defeat Palmer-Wolbach-Greely 14-11 in eight innings Tuesday.

DCB scored four runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to take an 8-7 lead before PWG scored tied it in the bottom of the innings.

After both teams were tied at 10 heading into the eighth inning, DCB scored four runs to take the lead it would not give up.

Nolan Hurt led DCB by going 4-for-5 with four RBIs and two doubles. Zavery Jensen and Dillon Fanta also had doubles for DCB.

Boston Wood was 3-for-5 with three RBIS to lead the PWG offense, while Connor Baker was 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

DCB 000 044 24—14 9 8

PWG 106 001 21—11 13 3

WP—Lemburg. LP—Wolf. 2B—DCB: Hurt 2, Jensen, Fanta; PWG: Kelly, Nekoliczak

