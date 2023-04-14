She ran a 47.69 in the 300-meter hurdles to take first place at the Marsh Beck Invite in Minden on Friday afternoon, which would have been good enough to place eight in the Class B girls leaderboard for this season.

“The wind at the beginning was definitely not fun,” Mousel said. “I knew it was going to suck today because yesterday was really bad. I just kind of prepared for that. I was really off with my steps today which frustrated me a little, so it wasn’t my best run. It happens. It could be districts or could be the state finals. I’m glad it happened here if anything. It could have been worse.”

Mousel has high expectations for herself as the leaders in the 300 hurdles in Class B girls with a 46.29 which she achieved earlier this year. She said credit goes to building a good mentality.

“My goal was just to run a race I’d be happy with to start the season. I was expecting maybe somewhere in the 47s, and I went a 46.66 which is right where I left off. I ran a 46.5 in districts last year. …Confidence is a big thing for me this year,” she said. “Last year, I felt a lot of pressure to do good like I did my freshman year. I think last year, I really got in my head where this year, my whole mentality was to let my body do the work. I know how to run the race. Just let confidence take over.”

Placing fifth in the 100-meter hurdles on Friday, Mousel said the 300 is clearly her race. However, she wasn’t initially thrilled to do it at the start of her high school career.

“My freshman year, at the first meet I was at, they told us nobody was going to run the 300,” she said. “And then I found out I had to run it, and I went home and cried to my parents and was like ‘they put me in the 300, and they said nobody was going to run it!’ After I ran it, I was like ‘oh, I like this race,’ and I guess here I am.”

After placing fifth in last year’s state track meet in the 300 hurdles, Mousel said one thing is on her mind: redemption.

“The end goal I would really love is obviously gold at state,” she said. “That’s my ultimate goal, but I know I just have to take it one race at a time and when it comes, it’ll come because last year, I went into the state meet ranked second, and I think I really let that get into my head. I barely made the finals, so I kind of have the mentality this year of redemption. I know I can do better, so I’m going to do better and prove what I’m capable of.”

The Adams Central girls tied with Minden at 170 points for first place at the meet. The Patriot girls had six first-place finishes and 27 medalists. Grand Island Central Catholic finished fourth with 79 points. The Crusaders’ Avery O’Boyle won the 3200 with a 13:22.98 and Lucy Ghaifan won the shot put with a throw of 36-9 1/2. They had 16 medalists.

Mousel wasn’t the only Patriot to perform well, as Grant Trausch broke the Adams Central school record with a 10.83 in the 100-meter dash.

“It was nice to start out and win the 100 in the prelims,” he said. “I was really close to the school record and decided to come out and run it hard. I ended up breaking the school record in the prelims with a 10.83 and in the finals ran a 10.87. In the 200, I didn’t run as well as I thought I should. Got a little tight but overall, I thought I had a good day.”

Trausch also placed first in the 200-meter dash with a 22.48.

With his record breaking performance, he now owns school records in the 100, 200 and being a member of the 400 relay. His sister, Morgan, also won the 100 and 200 on the girls side. Trausch said the family speed comes from their dad.

After getting all three school records which was a goal, Trausch said it would be nice to come home with a gold in the 200 this year at state. His new technique is helping make it a possibility.

“I figured out a different way to run the 200,” he said. “I came out with a different technique, and it’s been helping me a lot. Today, not as much, but overall, I feel like it’s going to really help me throughout the season. It helps me finish stronger and get more confidence starting the race knowing I’m the best in Class B right now.”

Minden won the boys’ side with 152 points. Adams Central finished second with 132. GICC had 76.5 points for a fourth-place finish. They had three first-place finishers and 12 medalists. George Pilsl won the 3200 with a 11:42.22. Ishmael Nadir won the long jump with a 20-2 1/2 leap. The 400 relay (Graham Stava, Ishmael Nadir, Thomas Birch and Connor Johnson) won with a 46.94 time.

Crusader Ben Alberts, who leads the Class C in the 800, missed the meet as he was invited to run in the Kansas Relays.