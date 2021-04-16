Kamikaze Judge looks for another win

Saturday entries
Saturday
Post time: 1:30 p.m
First Race, $15,000, Stakes, 3 yo, F (fillies), Six Furlongs.
1, Shady Bend (Pusac) 120 6-1
2, Run Brinlee Run (Bethke) 120 3-1
3, Miss Addisyn K (Olesiak) 122 2-1
4, Faith Dawning (Haar) 120 10-1
5, Miss Mead (Fackler) 120 7-2
6, Smilin Josie (Eads) 120 4-1
Second Race, $15,000, Stakes, 3 yo, C & G (colts and geldings), Six Furlongs.
1, Ber Mis Boy (Bethke) 120 3-1
2, Chief Ty He (Olesiak) 120 6-1
3, Thunderstormacomin (Martinez) 116 12-1
4, B T’s Bad Boy (Fackler) 120 8-1
5, Kamikaze Judge (Ramos) 118 8-5
6, Little Bitothunder (Pusac) 120 10-1
7, Joey’s Valentine (Ziegler) 120 4-1
Third Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), One Mile Seventy Yards.
1, Benny’s Girlfriend (McNeil) 124 6-1
2, Gettiup and Go (Bethke) 124 8-1
3, Get Up Wendy (Haar) 124, 3-1
4, Goodness Cat (Ramos) 124 6-1
5, Businessindubai (Olesiak) 124 5-2
6, Sheza Machiavelli (Martinez) 124 7-2
7, Gram’z Diamond (Pusac) 124 10-1
Fourth Race, $5,000, Starters allowance $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Runarounddancing (Ramos) 124 3-1
2, Cowboy Don (Luark) 124 15-1
3, Dribbles (Bethke) 124 10-1
4, Witt’sdollarnight (Wood) 124 5-2
5, Giant Gamble (Martinez) 124 6-1
6, True West (Haar) 124 7-2
7, Picadilly Roadster (Pusac) 124 4-1
Fifth Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Jakealina (Luark) 124 10-1
2, Five Roses Luna (Fackler) 124 6-1
3, Passion Ride (Pusac) 124 6-1
4, Pharaoh’s Daughter (Bethke) 124 9-2
5, Magic in a Hat (Martinez) 124 5-2
6, Nebraska Red (Ziegler) 120 8-1
7, Run for Randy (Wood) 124 12-1
8, Lasting Influence (Olesiak) 124 7-2
Sixth Race, $8,800, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Kurious Kennedy (McNeil) 124 10-1
2, Porsumsugaronme (Wood) 124 8-1
3, Chamber Doors (Fackler) 124 6-1
4, Fashion Fact (Haar) 124 6-1
5, Zipporah (Olesiak) 124 7-2
6, Honeyfromthesouth (Martinez) 124 5-2
7, Proudly Fought (Ramos) 124 3-1
Seventh Race, $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, She’s a Lucky One (Martinez) 124 4-1
2, Bentley’s Dream (Haar) 124 7-2
3, Extra Gorgeous (Pusac) 124 8-1
4, Jack’s Party Girl (Eads) 124 5-1
5, Unlawful Assembly (McNeil)124 3-1
6, Let’s Go Places (Ramos) 124 10-1
7, Remarkable Charm (Fackler) 124 5-1
Eighth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Djinn of Djibouti (Olesiak) 124 7-2
2, Smarty Grimes (Haar) 124 10-1
3, Ready Or Not (Wood) 124 8-1
4, Poverty Flats (Luark) 124 6-1
5 , Songster (Fackler) 124 9-2
6 , Kat Dude (Pusac) 124 5-2
7, Masterpiece Day (Bethke) 124 15-1
8, Ollie’s Papa’s Boy (Eads) 124 10-1
9, Ipidate (Garnett) 24 12-1
Ninth Race, $8,000, Starters allowance $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Rock City Roadhog (Haar) 124 7-2
2, Senor Blair (Olesiak) 124 12-1
3, Fayette Warrior (Eads) 124 3-1
4, Mas Mischief (Wood) 124 9-2
5, My Father’s Eyes (Pusac) 124 10-1
6, Xtreme Lyra (Martinez) 124 8-1
7, Knight Disruptor (Ramos) 124 6-1
8, Epic Drama (Bethke) 124 12-1
9, Candy Wompus (Luark) 124 8-1
Tenth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Count N Gold (Martinez) 124 8-1
2, War Eagle’s Return (Luark) 124 10-1
3, I Call Shotgun (Olesiak) 124 5-2
4 , Dazzle Man (Ramos) 124 15-1
5, Viscosity (Eads) 124 10-1
6, Stickinwiththeguys (Wood) 124 9-2
7, Eights Wild, Haar) 124 7-2
8, Hardworkcleanlivin (Fackler) 124 6-1
9, Dominante (McNeil) 124 12-1
Monk's Moneymakers
Race 1
1, No. 3 Miss Addisyn K — Should be big favorite, but I would tread lightly.
2, No. 4 Faith Dawning — One of two debut runners that are worth a close look.
3, No. 2 Run Brinlee Run — Set pace in first start./
Race 2
1, No. 5 Kamikaze Judge — Very professional win at first asking on 4/2.
2, No. 1 Ber Mis Boy — No Top Star to deal with in here today.
3, No. 3 Thunderstormacomin — Lot all chance at the break last race.
Race 3
1, No. 3 Get Up Wendy — The track record will be safe in this race.
2, No. 6 Sheza Machiavelli — Well beaten by top choice on 3/28.
3, No. 1 Benny’s Girlfriend---Notice she has been well backed in her last two races.
Race 4
1, No. 6 True West — Didn’t have a very good trip against many of these last time. Choice in wide-open race.
2, No. 4 Witt’sdollarnight — Gorneau’s horse always seem to peak around this time of the meet.
3, No. 1 Runarounddancing — Very consistent horse, would be no surprise to see him win.
Race 5
1, No. 8 Lasting Influence — Many in here exit same race, she finished third as the favorite.
2, No. 4 Pharaoh’s Daughter — Notice all the times she’s managed to get in trouble, some horses find trouble easier than others.
3, No. 5 Magic in a Hat — Beat most of these on 4/2, could well do it again today.
Race 6
1, No. 6 Honeyfromthesouth — Didn’t even breathe hard in 3/27 win. Expect a better performance today.
2, No. 7 Proudly Fought — Was gaining ground on top choice last race, might prove tougher with added distance.
3, No. 2 Porsumsugaronme — Broke through NW2L condition last time.
Race 7
1, No. 5 Unlawful Assembly — Has scored twice this meet.
2, No. 2 Bentley’s Dream — No match for top choice on 4/9.
3, No. 7 Remarkable Charm — Interesting horse. Finished behind top two last time, but with a very troubled trip, could turn the tables in here.
Race 8
1, No. 1 Djinn of Djibouti — Ecoffey barn a torrid 43% off claim
2, No. 5 Songster — Win chances move up on wet surface.
3, No. 6 Kat Dude — Ran second on 4/3 as the Moneymaker Longshot Play of the Day.
Race 9
1, No. 3 Fayette Warrior — Five straight exacta finishes for consistent runner.
2, No. 5 My Father’s Eyes — Houston invader.
3, No. 1 Rock City Roadhog — Class of the field, you just can’t throw him out of any race here.
Race 10
1, No. 8 Hardworkcleanlivin — Loves Fonner Park and is sneakily good at today’s distance.
2, No. 6 Stickinwiththeyguys — One of many in here that do their best running late.
3, No. 3 I Call Shotgun — Hung in stretch last race to just get nipped for the candy.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 6, No. 6 Honeyfromthesouth
Longshot Play of the Day
Race 9, No. 8 Epic Drama
The Greek's Picks
Race 1
First: No. 3 Miss Addison K — Had Big Maiden Win
Second: No. 5 Miss Mead — Improving
Third: No. 2 Run Brinlee — Has some speed
Race 2
First: No. 5 Kamikaze Judge — The one to beat
Second: No. 2 Chief Ty He — A Contender
Third: No. 1 Ber Mis Boy — 6 Wide last time
Race 3
First: No. 3 Get Up Wendy — Can get the Gold today
Second: No. 6 Sheza Machiavelli — Capeesh!!
Third: No. 1 Benny’s Girlfriend — She’s a looker
Race 4
First: No. 6 True West — Loves this distance
Second: No. 1 Runarounddancing — Just won in last
Third: No. 4 Witt’sdollarnight — Worth a Bet
Race 5
First: No. 5 Magic in a Hat — Showtime!!
Second: No. 8 Lasting Influence — Bred Well
Third: No. 2 Five Roses Luna — Cranwell Stables
Race 6
First: No. 6 Honeyfromthesouth — Sweetheart Deal!
Second: No. 3 Chamber Doors — 4th in Orphan Kist
Third: No. 7 Proudly Fought — The Fight is on..
Race 7
First: No. 2 Bentleys Dream — Wiseguy Play!
Second: No. 1 She’s a Lucky One — Gotta have some that
Third: No. 5 Unlawful Assembly — Can take this
Race 8
First: No. 5 Songster — Music to my ears
Second: No. 6 Kat Dude — On the Prowl!
Third: No. 1 Djinn of Djibouti — Just Claimed
Race 9
First: No. 6 Xtreme Lyra — The Greek Speaks!
Second: No. 3 Fayette Warrior — Always in the Money
Third: No. 7 Knight Disruptor — Spoiler
Race 10
First: No. 1 Count N Gold — One for Bill!
Second: No. 6 Stickinwiththeguys — Closer
Third: No. 3 I Call Shotgun — The Co Pilot
Fourth: No. 7 Visocity — Longshot!
Gus’s Best Bet
No. 5 Kamikaze Judge in 2nd
Gus’s Longshot
No. 3 Chamber Doors in 6th
Friday results
First Race, Purse $7,920, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
3 Pickles N Me, Olesiak 1 2-hd 2-3 1-1 1-3 1/4 .30
6 P R Why Not, Eads 4 5-3 3-3 3-6 2-3/4 3.70
2 Prince B, Ziegler 2 1-4 1-1 1/2 2-1 1/2 3-8 1/2 10.40
5 P R Streakin, Fackler 6 6 6 4-1/2 4-1 9.50
4 Terrific Jo, Haar 5 4-2 5-1 5-2 5-5 1/2 22.10
1 Crazy Steele, Wood 3 3-1 4-1/2 6 6 18.10
$2 Mutuels:
3 Pickles N Me $2.60 $2.20 $2.10
6 P R Why Not $3.00 $2.20
2 Prince B $3.20
Exacta (3-6), $2.70; Trifecta (3-6-2), $4.60
Time: :24 :49 1:02.80 1:16.60. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2017, by Shadow Hawk - Shesaluckyflag by Lucky Lionel. Owner: Anderson Racing LLC. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: David Anderson.
Second Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds
4 Miss Oratory, Olesiak 6 6-1 1/2 6-4 5-hd 1-1 1/2 1-3 3/4 11.80
7 Muwaan Mat, Luark 1 1-hd 2-1 1/2 1-1/2 2-hd 2-4 3/4 1.90
6 Shay’s Glory, Haar 2 2-2 1-hd 2-1 4-1 1/2 3-nk 5.40
2 Comeonriley, Ramos 7 7 7 7 5-1 4-nk 16.90
3 Amarin, McNeil 4 4-5 4-7 4-1 1/2 3-2 5-3 1/4 1.20
1 Shell Locket, Fackler 5 5-2 5-1 6-3 6-2 6-4 1/2 11.30
5 Silent Surprise, Bethke 3 3-2 3-2 3-hd 7 7 13.20
$2 Mutuels:
4 Miss Oratory $25.60 $7.00 $4.60
7 Muwaan Mat $4.00 $3.20
6 Shay’s Glory $4.20
Daily Double (3-4), $39.40; Exacta (4-7), $41.20; Superfecta (4-7-6-2), $148.34; Trifecta (4-7-6), $83.60
Time: :24.20 :49.40 1:16.40 1:31 1:45.20. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2016, by Oratory - Miss Snow Nose by Broken Vow. Owner: James C. Nelson. Trainer: Nelson, James C.. Breeder: Francisco Bravo.
Third Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
4 Dun Sober, Ramos 2 1-1 1/2 1-2 1-4 1/4 6.40
3 My Perfect Graydar, Olesiak 3 3-2 3-1 2-1/2 2.40
1 Big Macintosh, Wood 6 2-1 2-1 1/2 3-hd 20.90
5 Fender Bender, Luark 8 8 5-2 4-3/4 6.70
8 Cold Snack Thirty, Ziegler 1 4-1/2 4-1 5-2 3/4 4.20
2 Crow Mountain, Pusac 7 7-1/2 6-3 6-2 5.90
6 Always Working, Haar 5 5-1 7-2 7-1 7.00
7 Merlo’s Lad, Eads 4 6-hd 8 8 5.20
$2 Mutuels:
4 Dun Sober $14.80 $6.20 $3.80
3 My Perfect Graydar $4.00 $3.80
1 Big Macintosh $10.20
Exacta (4-3), $36.20; Superfecta (4-3-1-5), $309.67; Trifecta (4-3-1), $216.95
Time: :22.40 :34.40 :46.40. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Gr/ro Gelding 2015, by Dunkirk - Margarita Miss by Skip Away. Owner: Ramsye J. Mitchell. Trainer: Mitchell, Stetson. Breeder: Parrish Hill Farm & Ashford Stud.
Fourth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
2 Yodelers Way, Wood 8 5-1/2 3-1/2 3-2 1-2 1/4 5.60
7 Maximus the Great, Haar 3 2-1 2-2 1-1 2-nk 7.30
4 Southern Mojo, McNeil 1 1-2 1-1 1/2 2-1 1/2 3-1 1/4 3.30
5 Papa Caballero, Pusac 5 3-1/2 5-3 4-2 4-2 1/2 7.60
8 Overanalyzer, Martinez 4 4-1 1/2 4-2 5-3 5-2 1/4 1.80
6 Horse Fly, Olesiak 2 7-2 6-4 6-5 6-5 1/2 7.70
3 Stocked, Bethke 6 8 7-1 7-2 7-2 3/4 9.20
1 Brett’s Boy, Ziegler 7 6-1 8 8 8 29.30
$2 Mutuels:
2 Yodelers Way $13.20 $7.20 $4.60
7 Maximus the Great $8.80 $5.60
4 Southern Mojo $3.60
Exacta (2-7), $67.20; Superfecta (2-7-4-5), $138.35; Trifecta (2-7-4), $133.20; Pic 3 (4-4-2), $366.00
Time: :24 :48 1:01.20 1:14.80. Track: muddy. Pedigree: B Gelding 2014, by Empire Way - Magic Yodeler by Swiss Yodeler. Owner: Stacey Rushton. Trainer: Rushton, Stacey. Breeder: Heinz Steinmann.
Claimed: Southern Mojo, Papa Caballero, Overanalyzer, Stocked
Fifth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
2 Preacher, Ramos 1 2-2 1-hd 1-1 4.40
4 Country Boy Charm, Martinez 4 1-1 1/2 2-3 2-4 1/4 1.90
3 Bear Me a Moment, Pusac 2 3-1/2 3-1/2 3-1 1/4 15.60
7 Up Time, Wood 6 4-1 1/2 4-1 4-1 3/4 5.00
1 If the Boot Fits, Olesiak 5 6-1 1/2 5-5 5-1 3/4 5.80
6 Hi Heat Boy, Hynes 7 7-3 6-1 6-2 33.60
9 Corky, Ziegler 3 5-hd 7-2 7-1 1/2 16.80
5 No Problemo, Fackler 9 9 8-3 8-2 1/2 4.20
8 Brave Rifle, Bethke 8 8-1 9 9 19.60
$2 Mutuels:
2 Preacher $10.80 $5.40 $4.20
4 Country Boy Charm $3.60 $2.80
3 Bear Me a Moment $6.60
Exacta (2-4), $19.10; Superfecta (2-4-3-7), $45.20; Trifecta (2-4-3), $72.40; Pic 3 (4-2-2), $135.00; Pic 4 (4-4-2-2), $682.00; Pic 5 (3-4-4-2-2), $3,172.10
Time: :23 :35 :47.20. Track: muddy. Pedigree: B Gelding 2017, by Fury Kapcori - Religious Type by Songandaprayer. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung.
Late Scratches: Ohyoubeautifuldoll
Sixth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
8 King of Anything, Eads 7 5-3 3-1/2 2-hd 1-1 3.20
4 El Diablo Grande, Martinez 1 2-1 1/2 1-hd 1-1 2-1/2 3.00
3 Game Day Decision, Olesiak 2 1-1 2-2 3-4 3-7 1/2 2.70
7 All for Truth, Bethke 4 6-1 7-2 6-1 4-1/2 4.60
6 Rulethenight, Fackler 6 4-1/2 5-3 4-3 5-1 6.80
1 Sky Glory, Hynes 5 7-2 6-2 7-2 6-5 34.80
2 Spoon Boss, Wood 8 8 8 8 7-1 28.00
5 He’s a Lady Tamer, Pusac 3 3-2 4-1 1/2 5-1 8 8.60
$2 Mutuels:
8 King of Anything $8.40 $4.20 $3.00
4 El Diablo Grande $4.20 $2.80
3 Game Day Decision $3.40
Exacta (8-4), $13.20; Superfecta (8-4-3-7), $23.01; Trifecta (8-4-3), $34.40; Pic 3 (2-2-8), $86.55
Time: :23.60 :47.80 1:01.40 1:15.40. Track: muddy. Pedigree: B Gelding 2013, by Charitable Man - Scuttlebutt by Yes It’s True. Owner: Max A. Mader. Trainer: Compton, Jesse. Breeder: Nicole Freeland.
Claimed: El Diablo Grande, Rulethenight
Seventh Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
4 Explosive Shoes, McNeil 2 1-1/2 1-1 1-1 1/2 3.70
1 Picture Me Classy, Ziegler 4 2-1 1/2 2-3 2-1/2 3.70
9 Medal Maker, Eads 3 5-1 1/2 3-1/2 3-3 1/4 5.70
8 Coastline Sermon, Pusac 7 6-2 7-5 4-nk 6.80
3 Milli Starr, Martinez 5 4-hd 4-1 1/2 5-1 1/2 3.60
7 Mitchell County, Fackler 1 3-1 5-1 1/2 6-1/2 18.40
2 Behold de Flame, Ramos 8 8-4 6-hd 7-6 5.50
6 Saddle in Commando, Bethke 6 7-1/2 8-5 8-9 37.80
5 Creeds Revenge, Wood 9 9 9 9 11.50
$2 Mutuels:
5 Explosive Shoes $9.40 $4.40 $4.20
1 Picture Me Classy $4.60 $4.60
10 Medal Maker $6.60
Exacta (5-1), $22.80; Superfecta (5-1-10-9), $52.72; Trifecta (5-1-10), $58.85; Pic 3 (2-8-5), $52.70
Time: :22.40 :34 :47.20. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2017, by Prom Shoes - Gaucho Girl by Western Borders. Owner: Darren Ducheneaux. Trainer: Ecoffey, Gilbert W.. Breeder: Libbie Eileen Thiel & John Francis Thiel.
Late Scratches: Shumway
Eighth Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
5 Cline Time, Eads 3 1-1 1-2 1-4 1-4 1/4 5.50
1 Gotta Go Bo, Olesiak 7 5-3 4-1 3-3 2-1/2 5.30
8 Dixie Chip, Wood 4 4-1 1/2 3-1 2-hd 3-5 1/2 25.40
6 Miss Chit, Pusac 5 3-1 2-1/2 4-4 4-3 3/4 2.00
4 Swingin Doors, Ramos 2 2-1/2 5-3 5-4 5-1 3/4 3.90
3 Miss Magdalena, Martinez 1 6-hd 6-hd 6-4 6-12 1/4 6.60
7 D L’s Girl, Fackler 8 7-8 7 7 7 4.60
2 Awesome Valentina, Hynes 6 8 8-99 8-99 8-99 35.60
$2 Mutuels:
7 Cline Time $13.00 $6.60 $4.80
1 Gotta Go Bo $7.60 $5.20
10 Dixie Chip $7.80
Exacta (7-1), $39.30; Superfecta (7-1-10-8), $157.66; Trifecta (7-1-10), $275.65; Pic 3 (8-5-7), $111.10
Time: :24.20 :49.20 1:02.80 1:16.20. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2017, by Dialed In - Ekberg by E Dubai. Owner: Joseph Pensick. Trainer: Compton, Jesse. Breeder: Makbrook Capital.
Late Scratches: Inthemistymoonlite, Tsuruoka
Ninth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
6 Distinct Flirt, Bethke 7 4-1 3-2 1-1 1/2 1-2 1/2 3.60
3 Anwara, McNeil 6 6-1/2 6-3 4-2 2-3/4 4.10
5 Hobbs Hope, Martinez 1 5-1 1/2 5-1 3-hd 3-1 6.00
1 True Allegiance, Fackler 5 1-1/2 1-1 2-1 4-nk 9.00
2 Eye On Harper, Wood 9 9 8-5 5-1/2 5-1 3/4 9.50
4 Franki D Oro, Ramos 8 7-2 7-1 7-5 6-1 1/2 9.30
7 Ize Discreet Rose, Pusac 4 3-2 4-1/2 6-1 7-6 1/2 3.30
8 Holy Marie, Eads 2 8-1/2 9 8-2 8-6 3/4 15.50
9 Gold Zephyr, Olesiak 3 2-1/2 2-1 9 9 10.10
$2 Mutuels:
6 Distinct Flirt $9.20 $4.40 $3.00
3 Anwara $4.60 $4.00
5 Hobbs Hope $3.80
Daily Double (7-6), $60.00; Exacta (6-3), $17.70; Superfecta (6-3-5-1), $128.69; Trifecta (6-3-5), $36.30; Pic 3 (5-7-6), $78.30; Pic 4 (8-5-7-6), $367.00; (2-8-5-7-6), $2,082.30
Time: :23.60 :48 1:16.20 1:23.40. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2016, by With Distinction - Flashy Flirt by Gulch. Owner: Troy A. Bethke. Trainer: Bethke, Troy A.. Breeder: Stonehedge, LLC.
Late Scratches: Five B C
Attendance:
Handle: $0
