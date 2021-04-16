Kamikaze Judge looks for another win

Kamikaze Judge burst on the scene at Fonner Park on April 2 in a 6-furlong race.

The son of Judge Bill and Sookie’s Kookies, with jockey Adrian Ramos on board, fell way behind in his maiden voyage to the track and trailed by as many as nine lengths during the race.

But when they turned for home, there he was with a chance to win, and that’s just what he did.

“For a first-time starter we were really pleased,” trainer Marissa Black said. “He was running with those older horses and did everything right. We were tickled with him for a first-time starter.

“They banged him coming out of the gate and then he had to get back in the race. And it was a pick-up rider. Adrian had never ridden him before.”

That win vaulted Kamikaze Judge into the favorite’s position for the 66th running of the $15,000 colts and geldings division of the Fonner Park Special Stakes, a race for 3-year-old Nebraska-breds, Saturday at Fonner Park. He’s been tabbed as the 8-5 morning-line favorite to win the 6-furlong race.

Black said she doesn’t know what to expect out of Kamikaze Judge.