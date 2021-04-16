 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kamikaze Judge looks for another win
0 comments
top story

Kamikaze Judge looks for another win

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FILE PHOTO FONNER PARK.jpg
Barrett Stinson

Kamikaze Judge burst on the scene at Fonner Park on April 2 in a 6-furlong race.

The son of Judge Bill and Sookie’s Kookies, with jockey Adrian Ramos on board, fell way behind in his maiden voyage to the track and trailed by as many as nine lengths during the race.

But when they turned for home, there he was with a chance to win, and that’s just what he did.

“For a first-time starter we were really pleased,” trainer Marissa Black said. “He was running with those older horses and did everything right. We were tickled with him for a first-time starter.

“They banged him coming out of the gate and then he had to get back in the race. And it was a pick-up rider. Adrian had never ridden him before.”

That win vaulted Kamikaze Judge into the favorite’s position for the 66th running of the $15,000 colts and geldings division of the Fonner Park Special Stakes, a race for 3-year-old Nebraska-breds, Saturday at Fonner Park. He’s been tabbed as the 8-5 morning-line favorite to win the 6-furlong race.

Black said she doesn’t know what to expect out of Kamikaze Judge.

“That colt had been really green and immature and hadn’t showed us a lot,” Black said. “He hasn’t made any mistakes which helped him in his race, but he hasn’t matured as fast as all the others have out of that stud because they’ve always just been easy and gone right to the front and gone on with it.”

Ber Mis Boy, trained by Troy Bethke and ridden by Scott Bethke, is 3-1. Ber Mis Boy has two races under his belt but has yet to hit the board.

Joey’s Valentine, trained by Gregorio Rivera and ridden by Zack Ziegler, is 4-1. Chief Ty He is 6-1, first-time starter B T’s is Bad Boy 8-1, Little Bitothunder 10-1 and Thunderstormacomin 12-1.

The track was muddy for Friday’s card and it could be again for Saturday’ action, but Black doesn’t know how her colt might respond to it.

“We have no idea,” Black said. “And we haven’t run a lot of those Judge Bill colts in the mud so we don’t know what to expect. One thing about it is we have trained in a lot of slop here. They’re used to training in it.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Black and the Landis Stables have done quite well in the Fonner Park Special Stakes the last two years. They won the fillies portion of the race in 2019 with Chamber Doors and then last year when the fillies ran with the colts and geldings, they won with Ye Be Judged.

But Black and the Landis Stables could have one advanage. It will be a special day for the Landis family as they honor Dr. Bill Landis who passed away last summer.

“It’s Dr. Landis’ day at the races tomorrow so maybe he’ll be looking down on us and we’ll have a little bit of luck,” Black said.

Miss Addisyn K is a 2-1 morning-line favorite in the fillies’ division. The daughter of Cougar Cat and Shesaluckyflag won her only out on March 26 by 5 1-2 lengths.

Run Brinlee Run, trained by Steven Becker and ridden by Scott Bethke, has a third in her only out on April 3. She is 3-1 on the morning line.

Miss Mead, trained by Richard Bliss and ridden by Chris Fackler, has three career outs but has failed to hit the board. She is 7-2 on the morning line.

Smilin Josie has one race under her belt. Smilin Josie, trained by Schuyler Condon and ridden by Jason Eads, is 4-1.

Shady Bend (6-1) and Faith Dawning (10-1) will both be making their first start on Saturday.

Hoofprints

— Jockey Jake Olesiak won both ends of the early daily double Friday. First, he rode the favorite Pickles N Me to a win in the opener. In the second race, Olesiak rode Miss Oratory to victory. She paid $25.60 to win.

— Jockey Jason Eads and trainer Jesse Compton teamed up to win both the sixth and the eighth races.

— Jockey Adrian Ramos had two wins on the day.

— There was no single winning ticket in the Dinsdale Automotive Pick Five Jackpot. Five of five paid $2,082.30. The carryover for Saturday is $88,684.

Saturday entries

Saturday

Post time: 1:30 p.m

First Race, $15,000, Stakes, 3 yo, F (fillies), Six Furlongs.

1, Shady Bend (Pusac) 120 6-1

2, Run Brinlee Run (Bethke) 120 3-1

3, Miss Addisyn K (Olesiak) 122 2-1

4, Faith Dawning (Haar) 120 10-1

5, Miss Mead (Fackler) 120 7-2

6, Smilin Josie (Eads) 120 4-1

Second Race, $15,000, Stakes, 3 yo, C & G (colts and geldings), Six Furlongs.

1, Ber Mis Boy (Bethke) 120 3-1

2, Chief Ty He (Olesiak) 120 6-1

3, Thunderstormacomin (Martinez) 116 12-1

4, B T’s Bad Boy (Fackler) 120 8-1

5, Kamikaze Judge (Ramos) 118 8-5

6, Little Bitothunder (Pusac) 120 10-1

7, Joey’s Valentine (Ziegler) 120 4-1

Third Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), One Mile Seventy Yards.

1, Benny’s Girlfriend (McNeil) 124 6-1

2, Gettiup and Go (Bethke) 124 8-1

3, Get Up Wendy (Haar) 124, 3-1

4, Goodness Cat (Ramos) 124 6-1

5, Businessindubai (Olesiak) 124 5-2

6, Sheza Machiavelli (Martinez) 124 7-2

7, Gram’z Diamond (Pusac) 124 10-1

Fourth Race, $5,000, Starters allowance $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Runarounddancing (Ramos) 124 3-1

2, Cowboy Don (Luark) 124 15-1

3, Dribbles (Bethke) 124 10-1

4, Witt’sdollarnight (Wood) 124 5-2

5, Giant Gamble (Martinez) 124 6-1

6, True West (Haar) 124 7-2

7, Picadilly Roadster (Pusac) 124 4-1

Fifth Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Jakealina (Luark) 124 10-1

2, Five Roses Luna (Fackler) 124 6-1

3, Passion Ride (Pusac) 124 6-1

4, Pharaoh’s Daughter (Bethke) 124 9-2

5, Magic in a Hat (Martinez) 124 5-2

6, Nebraska Red (Ziegler) 120 8-1

7, Run for Randy (Wood) 124 12-1

8, Lasting Influence (Olesiak) 124 7-2

Sixth Race, $8,800, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Kurious Kennedy (McNeil) 124 10-1

2, Porsumsugaronme (Wood) 124 8-1

3, Chamber Doors (Fackler) 124 6-1

4, Fashion Fact (Haar) 124 6-1

5, Zipporah (Olesiak) 124 7-2

6, Honeyfromthesouth (Martinez) 124 5-2

7, Proudly Fought (Ramos) 124 3-1

Seventh Race, $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, She’s a Lucky One (Martinez) 124 4-1

2, Bentley’s Dream (Haar) 124 7-2

3, Extra Gorgeous (Pusac) 124 8-1

4, Jack’s Party Girl (Eads) 124 5-1

5, Unlawful Assembly (McNeil)124 3-1

6, Let’s Go Places (Ramos) 124 10-1

7, Remarkable Charm (Fackler) 124 5-1

Eighth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Djinn of Djibouti (Olesiak) 124 7-2

2, Smarty Grimes (Haar) 124 10-1

3, Ready Or Not (Wood) 124 8-1

4, Poverty Flats (Luark) 124 6-1

5 , Songster (Fackler) 124 9-2

6 , Kat Dude (Pusac) 124 5-2

7, Masterpiece Day (Bethke) 124 15-1

8, Ollie’s Papa’s Boy (Eads) 124 10-1

9, Ipidate (Garnett) 24 12-1

Ninth Race, $8,000, Starters allowance $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Rock City Roadhog (Haar) 124 7-2

2, Senor Blair (Olesiak) 124 12-1

3, Fayette Warrior (Eads) 124 3-1

4, Mas Mischief (Wood) 124 9-2

5, My Father’s Eyes (Pusac) 124 10-1

6, Xtreme Lyra (Martinez) 124 8-1

7, Knight Disruptor (Ramos) 124 6-1

8, Epic Drama (Bethke) 124 12-1

9, Candy Wompus (Luark) 124 8-1

Tenth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Count N Gold (Martinez) 124 8-1

2, War Eagle’s Return (Luark) 124 10-1

3, I Call Shotgun (Olesiak) 124 5-2

4 , Dazzle Man (Ramos) 124 15-1

5, Viscosity (Eads) 124 10-1

6, Stickinwiththeguys (Wood) 124 9-2

7, Eights Wild, Haar) 124 7-2

8, Hardworkcleanlivin (Fackler) 124 6-1

9, Dominante (McNeil) 124 12-1

Monk's Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 3 Miss Addisyn K — Should be big favorite, but I would tread lightly.

2, No. 4 Faith Dawning — One of two debut runners that are worth a close look.

3, No. 2 Run Brinlee Run — Set pace in first start./

Race 2

1, No. 5 Kamikaze Judge — Very professional win at first asking on 4/2.

2, No. 1 Ber Mis Boy — No Top Star to deal with in here today.

3, No. 3 Thunderstormacomin — Lot all chance at the break last race.

Race 3

1, No. 3 Get Up Wendy — The track record will be safe in this race.

2, No. 6 Sheza Machiavelli — Well beaten by top choice on 3/28.

3, No. 1 Benny’s Girlfriend---Notice she has been well backed in her last two races.

Race 4

1, No. 6 True West — Didn’t have a very good trip against many of these last time. Choice in wide-open race.

2, No. 4 Witt’sdollarnight — Gorneau’s horse always seem to peak around this time of the meet.

3, No. 1 Runarounddancing — Very consistent horse, would be no surprise to see him win.

Race 5

1, No. 8 Lasting Influence — Many in here exit same race, she finished third as the favorite.

2, No. 4 Pharaoh’s Daughter — Notice all the times she’s managed to get in trouble, some horses find trouble easier than others.

3, No. 5 Magic in a Hat — Beat most of these on 4/2, could well do it again today.

Race 6

1, No. 6 Honeyfromthesouth — Didn’t even breathe hard in 3/27 win. Expect a better performance today.

2, No. 7 Proudly Fought — Was gaining ground on top choice last race, might prove tougher with added distance.

3, No. 2 Porsumsugaronme — Broke through NW2L condition last time.

Race 7

1, No. 5 Unlawful Assembly — Has scored twice this meet.

2, No. 2 Bentley’s Dream — No match for top choice on 4/9.

3, No. 7 Remarkable Charm — Interesting horse. Finished behind top two last time, but with a very troubled trip, could turn the tables in here.

Race 8

1, No. 1 Djinn of Djibouti — Ecoffey barn a torrid 43% off claim

2, No. 5 Songster — Win chances move up on wet surface.

3, No. 6 Kat Dude — Ran second on 4/3 as the Moneymaker Longshot Play of the Day.

Race 9

1, No. 3 Fayette Warrior — Five straight exacta finishes for consistent runner.

2, No. 5 My Father’s Eyes — Houston invader.

3, No. 1 Rock City Roadhog — Class of the field, you just can’t throw him out of any race here.

Race 10

1, No. 8 Hardworkcleanlivin — Loves Fonner Park and is sneakily good at today’s distance.

2, No. 6 Stickinwiththeyguys — One of many in here that do their best running late.

3, No. 3 I Call Shotgun — Hung in stretch last race to just get nipped for the candy.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 6, No. 6 Honeyfromthesouth

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 9, No. 8 Epic Drama

The Greek's Picks

Race 1

First: No. 3 Miss Addison K — Had Big Maiden Win

Second: No. 5 Miss Mead — Improving

Third: No. 2 Run Brinlee — Has some speed

Race 2

First: No. 5 Kamikaze Judge — The one to beat

Second: No. 2 Chief Ty He — A Contender

Third: No. 1 Ber Mis Boy — 6 Wide last time

Race 3

First: No. 3 Get Up Wendy — Can get the Gold today

Second: No. 6 Sheza Machiavelli — Capeesh!!

Third: No. 1 Benny’s Girlfriend — She’s a looker

Race 4

First: No. 6 True West — Loves this distance

Second: No. 1 Runarounddancing — Just won in last

Third: No. 4 Witt’sdollarnight — Worth a Bet

Race 5

First: No. 5 Magic in a Hat — Showtime!!

Second: No. 8 Lasting Influence — Bred Well

Third: No. 2 Five Roses Luna — Cranwell Stables

Race 6

First: No. 6 Honeyfromthesouth — Sweetheart Deal!

Second: No. 3 Chamber Doors — 4th in Orphan Kist

Third: No. 7 Proudly Fought — The Fight is on..

Race 7

First: No. 2 Bentleys Dream — Wiseguy Play!

Second: No. 1 She’s a Lucky One — Gotta have some that

Third: No. 5 Unlawful Assembly — Can take this

Race 8

First: No. 5 Songster — Music to my ears

Second: No. 6 Kat Dude — On the Prowl!

Third: No. 1 Djinn of Djibouti — Just Claimed

Race 9

First: No. 6 Xtreme Lyra — The Greek Speaks!

Second: No. 3 Fayette Warrior — Always in the Money

Third: No. 7 Knight Disruptor — Spoiler

Race 10

First: No. 1 Count N Gold — One for Bill!

Second: No. 6 Stickinwiththeguys — Closer

Third: No. 3 I Call Shotgun — The Co Pilot

Fourth: No. 7 Visocity — Longshot!

Gus’s Best Bet

No. 5 Kamikaze Judge in 2nd

Gus’s Longshot

No. 3 Chamber Doors in 6th

Download the Anchor app to listen to The Greek’s podcast featuring his Fonner Park picks.

Friday results

First Race, Purse $7,920, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

3 Pickles N Me, Olesiak 1 2-hd 2-3 1-1 1-3 1/4 .30

6 P R Why Not, Eads 4 5-3 3-3 3-6 2-3/4 3.70

2 Prince B, Ziegler 2 1-4 1-1 1/2 2-1 1/2 3-8 1/2 10.40

5 P R Streakin, Fackler 6 6 6 4-1/2 4-1 9.50

4 Terrific Jo, Haar 5 4-2 5-1 5-2 5-5 1/2 22.10

1 Crazy Steele, Wood 3 3-1 4-1/2 6 6 18.10

$2 Mutuels:

3 Pickles N Me $2.60 $2.20 $2.10

6 P R Why Not $3.00 $2.20

2 Prince B $3.20

Exacta (3-6), $2.70; Trifecta (3-6-2), $4.60

Time: :24 :49 1:02.80 1:16.60. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2017, by Shadow Hawk - Shesaluckyflag by Lucky Lionel. Owner: Anderson Racing LLC. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: David Anderson.

Second Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds

4 Miss Oratory, Olesiak 6 6-1 1/2 6-4 5-hd 1-1 1/2 1-3 3/4 11.80

7 Muwaan Mat, Luark 1 1-hd 2-1 1/2 1-1/2 2-hd 2-4 3/4 1.90

6 Shay’s Glory, Haar 2 2-2 1-hd 2-1 4-1 1/2 3-nk 5.40

2 Comeonriley, Ramos 7 7 7 7 5-1 4-nk 16.90

3 Amarin, McNeil 4 4-5 4-7 4-1 1/2 3-2 5-3 1/4 1.20

1 Shell Locket, Fackler 5 5-2 5-1 6-3 6-2 6-4 1/2 11.30

5 Silent Surprise, Bethke 3 3-2 3-2 3-hd 7 7 13.20

$2 Mutuels:

4 Miss Oratory $25.60 $7.00 $4.60

7 Muwaan Mat $4.00 $3.20

6 Shay’s Glory $4.20

Daily Double (3-4), $39.40; Exacta (4-7), $41.20; Superfecta (4-7-6-2), $148.34; Trifecta (4-7-6), $83.60

Time: :24.20 :49.40 1:16.40 1:31 1:45.20. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2016, by Oratory - Miss Snow Nose by Broken Vow. Owner: James C. Nelson. Trainer: Nelson, James C.. Breeder: Francisco Bravo.

Third Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

4 Dun Sober, Ramos 2 1-1 1/2 1-2 1-4 1/4 6.40

3 My Perfect Graydar, Olesiak 3 3-2 3-1 2-1/2 2.40

1 Big Macintosh, Wood 6 2-1 2-1 1/2 3-hd 20.90

5 Fender Bender, Luark 8 8 5-2 4-3/4 6.70

8 Cold Snack Thirty, Ziegler 1 4-1/2 4-1 5-2 3/4 4.20

2 Crow Mountain, Pusac 7 7-1/2 6-3 6-2 5.90

6 Always Working, Haar 5 5-1 7-2 7-1 7.00

7 Merlo’s Lad, Eads 4 6-hd 8 8 5.20

$2 Mutuels:

4 Dun Sober $14.80 $6.20 $3.80

3 My Perfect Graydar $4.00 $3.80

1 Big Macintosh $10.20

Exacta (4-3), $36.20; Superfecta (4-3-1-5), $309.67; Trifecta (4-3-1), $216.95

Time: :22.40 :34.40 :46.40. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Gr/ro Gelding 2015, by Dunkirk - Margarita Miss by Skip Away. Owner: Ramsye J. Mitchell. Trainer: Mitchell, Stetson. Breeder: Parrish Hill Farm & Ashford Stud.

Fourth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

2 Yodelers Way, Wood 8 5-1/2 3-1/2 3-2 1-2 1/4 5.60

7 Maximus the Great, Haar 3 2-1 2-2 1-1 2-nk 7.30

4 Southern Mojo, McNeil 1 1-2 1-1 1/2 2-1 1/2 3-1 1/4 3.30

5 Papa Caballero, Pusac 5 3-1/2 5-3 4-2 4-2 1/2 7.60

8 Overanalyzer, Martinez 4 4-1 1/2 4-2 5-3 5-2 1/4 1.80

6 Horse Fly, Olesiak 2 7-2 6-4 6-5 6-5 1/2 7.70

3 Stocked, Bethke 6 8 7-1 7-2 7-2 3/4 9.20

1 Brett’s Boy, Ziegler 7 6-1 8 8 8 29.30

$2 Mutuels:

2 Yodelers Way $13.20 $7.20 $4.60

7 Maximus the Great $8.80 $5.60

4 Southern Mojo $3.60

Exacta (2-7), $67.20; Superfecta (2-7-4-5), $138.35; Trifecta (2-7-4), $133.20; Pic 3 (4-4-2), $366.00

Time: :24 :48 1:01.20 1:14.80. Track: muddy. Pedigree: B Gelding 2014, by Empire Way - Magic Yodeler by Swiss Yodeler. Owner: Stacey Rushton. Trainer: Rushton, Stacey. Breeder: Heinz Steinmann.

Claimed: Southern Mojo, Papa Caballero, Overanalyzer, Stocked

Fifth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

2 Preacher, Ramos 1 2-2 1-hd 1-1 4.40

4 Country Boy Charm, Martinez 4 1-1 1/2 2-3 2-4 1/4 1.90

3 Bear Me a Moment, Pusac 2 3-1/2 3-1/2 3-1 1/4 15.60

7 Up Time, Wood 6 4-1 1/2 4-1 4-1 3/4 5.00

1 If the Boot Fits, Olesiak 5 6-1 1/2 5-5 5-1 3/4 5.80

6 Hi Heat Boy, Hynes 7 7-3 6-1 6-2 33.60

9 Corky, Ziegler 3 5-hd 7-2 7-1 1/2 16.80

5 No Problemo, Fackler 9 9 8-3 8-2 1/2 4.20

8 Brave Rifle, Bethke 8 8-1 9 9 19.60

$2 Mutuels:

2 Preacher $10.80 $5.40 $4.20

4 Country Boy Charm $3.60 $2.80

3 Bear Me a Moment $6.60

Exacta (2-4), $19.10; Superfecta (2-4-3-7), $45.20; Trifecta (2-4-3), $72.40; Pic 3 (4-2-2), $135.00; Pic 4 (4-4-2-2), $682.00; Pic 5 (3-4-4-2-2), $3,172.10

Time: :23 :35 :47.20. Track: muddy. Pedigree: B Gelding 2017, by Fury Kapcori - Religious Type by Songandaprayer. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung.

Late Scratches: Ohyoubeautifuldoll

Sixth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

8 King of Anything, Eads 7 5-3 3-1/2 2-hd 1-1 3.20

4 El Diablo Grande, Martinez 1 2-1 1/2 1-hd 1-1 2-1/2 3.00

3 Game Day Decision, Olesiak 2 1-1 2-2 3-4 3-7 1/2 2.70

7 All for Truth, Bethke 4 6-1 7-2 6-1 4-1/2 4.60

6 Rulethenight, Fackler 6 4-1/2 5-3 4-3 5-1 6.80

1 Sky Glory, Hynes 5 7-2 6-2 7-2 6-5 34.80

2 Spoon Boss, Wood 8 8 8 8 7-1 28.00

5 He’s a Lady Tamer, Pusac 3 3-2 4-1 1/2 5-1 8 8.60

$2 Mutuels:

8 King of Anything $8.40 $4.20 $3.00

4 El Diablo Grande $4.20 $2.80

3 Game Day Decision $3.40

Exacta (8-4), $13.20; Superfecta (8-4-3-7), $23.01; Trifecta (8-4-3), $34.40; Pic 3 (2-2-8), $86.55

Time: :23.60 :47.80 1:01.40 1:15.40. Track: muddy. Pedigree: B Gelding 2013, by Charitable Man - Scuttlebutt by Yes It’s True. Owner: Max A. Mader. Trainer: Compton, Jesse. Breeder: Nicole Freeland.

Claimed: El Diablo Grande, Rulethenight

Seventh Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

4 Explosive Shoes, McNeil 2 1-1/2 1-1 1-1 1/2 3.70

1 Picture Me Classy, Ziegler 4 2-1 1/2 2-3 2-1/2 3.70

9 Medal Maker, Eads 3 5-1 1/2 3-1/2 3-3 1/4 5.70

8 Coastline Sermon, Pusac 7 6-2 7-5 4-nk 6.80

3 Milli Starr, Martinez 5 4-hd 4-1 1/2 5-1 1/2 3.60

7 Mitchell County, Fackler 1 3-1 5-1 1/2 6-1/2 18.40

2 Behold de Flame, Ramos 8 8-4 6-hd 7-6 5.50

6 Saddle in Commando, Bethke 6 7-1/2 8-5 8-9 37.80

5 Creeds Revenge, Wood 9 9 9 9 11.50

$2 Mutuels:

5 Explosive Shoes $9.40 $4.40 $4.20

1 Picture Me Classy $4.60 $4.60

10 Medal Maker $6.60

Exacta (5-1), $22.80; Superfecta (5-1-10-9), $52.72; Trifecta (5-1-10), $58.85; Pic 3 (2-8-5), $52.70

Time: :22.40 :34 :47.20. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2017, by Prom Shoes - Gaucho Girl by Western Borders. Owner: Darren Ducheneaux. Trainer: Ecoffey, Gilbert W.. Breeder: Libbie Eileen Thiel & John Francis Thiel.

Late Scratches: Shumway

Eighth Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

5 Cline Time, Eads 3 1-1 1-2 1-4 1-4 1/4 5.50

1 Gotta Go Bo, Olesiak 7 5-3 4-1 3-3 2-1/2 5.30

8 Dixie Chip, Wood 4 4-1 1/2 3-1 2-hd 3-5 1/2 25.40

6 Miss Chit, Pusac 5 3-1 2-1/2 4-4 4-3 3/4 2.00

4 Swingin Doors, Ramos 2 2-1/2 5-3 5-4 5-1 3/4 3.90

3 Miss Magdalena, Martinez 1 6-hd 6-hd 6-4 6-12 1/4 6.60

7 D L’s Girl, Fackler 8 7-8 7 7 7 4.60

2 Awesome Valentina, Hynes 6 8 8-99 8-99 8-99 35.60

$2 Mutuels:

7 Cline Time $13.00 $6.60 $4.80

1 Gotta Go Bo $7.60 $5.20

10 Dixie Chip $7.80

Exacta (7-1), $39.30; Superfecta (7-1-10-8), $157.66; Trifecta (7-1-10), $275.65; Pic 3 (8-5-7), $111.10

Time: :24.20 :49.20 1:02.80 1:16.20. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2017, by Dialed In - Ekberg by E Dubai. Owner: Joseph Pensick. Trainer: Compton, Jesse. Breeder: Makbrook Capital.

Late Scratches: Inthemistymoonlite, Tsuruoka

Ninth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

6 Distinct Flirt, Bethke 7 4-1 3-2 1-1 1/2 1-2 1/2 3.60

3 Anwara, McNeil 6 6-1/2 6-3 4-2 2-3/4 4.10

5 Hobbs Hope, Martinez 1 5-1 1/2 5-1 3-hd 3-1 6.00

1 True Allegiance, Fackler 5 1-1/2 1-1 2-1 4-nk 9.00

2 Eye On Harper, Wood 9 9 8-5 5-1/2 5-1 3/4 9.50

4 Franki D Oro, Ramos 8 7-2 7-1 7-5 6-1 1/2 9.30

7 Ize Discreet Rose, Pusac 4 3-2 4-1/2 6-1 7-6 1/2 3.30

8 Holy Marie, Eads 2 8-1/2 9 8-2 8-6 3/4 15.50

9 Gold Zephyr, Olesiak 3 2-1/2 2-1 9 9 10.10

$2 Mutuels:

6 Distinct Flirt $9.20 $4.40 $3.00

3 Anwara $4.60 $4.00

5 Hobbs Hope $3.80

Daily Double (7-6), $60.00; Exacta (6-3), $17.70; Superfecta (6-3-5-1), $128.69; Trifecta (6-3-5), $36.30; Pic 3 (5-7-6), $78.30; Pic 4 (8-5-7-6), $367.00; (2-8-5-7-6), $2,082.30

Time: :23.60 :48 1:16.20 1:23.40. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2016, by With Distinction - Flashy Flirt by Gulch. Owner: Troy A. Bethke. Trainer: Bethke, Troy A.. Breeder: Stonehedge, LLC.

Late Scratches: Five B C

Attendance:

Handle: $0

Copyright 2021 EQUIBASE Company LLC. All Rights Reserved.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts