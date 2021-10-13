Kearney Catholic keeps Hastings St. Cecilia winless at state with victory

Olivia Kvols followed with a single to close the gap to 5-4.

“Our girls have a lot of pride,” Ohnoutka said. “We’ve come from behind before in games, so I knew we were going to do it. We just fell short.

“We tried to talk with this wind we rely on our long ball at times throughout our season. Depending on what field you’re on, it can be taken away from you. We tried to focus on trying to hit line drives and some ground balls…but we couldn’t get that huge inning that we wanted.”

Kearney Catholic pitcher Bralen Biddlecome allowed three earned runs on 10 hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

“Biddlecome was on,” Ohnoutka said. “Her ball was moving, and she just turns it on in the state tournament. She was a lot different than when we faced her the last couple of times.”

The Hawkettes got back-to-back singles from Shaye Butler and Kiersten Kober in the bottom of the seventh to get the tying run on with one out. But after Tatum Krikac lined out to second baseman Payton Schirmer, Kaskie came up with a game-saving diving snow cone catch in right on a fly ball from Tayelor Butler.

Jordan Head took the loss, allowing two earned runs on 12 hits.