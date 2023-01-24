Kearney Catholic pulls off upset over St. Cecilia in Centennial Conference Tourney

HASTINGS—Despite trailing for nearly the entirety of the game, Class D-1 No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia had multiple chances to cash a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter and tie the game to send it to overtime against Kearney Catholic, who they had already beaten twice this season.

None of their 3-pointers fell, but the Stars went 0-of-4 at the free throw line between 1:07 and 22 seconds to go as well. Trailing 35-32, St. Cecilia had one last real opportunity to score and force overtime with just under 20 seconds. However, junior guard Tatum Krikac was called for a charge.

Kearney Catholic had difficulties getting the ball inbounds after the foul, turning over the ball. St. Cecilia missed another three but Krikac got the offensive rebound and was fouled. She sank both free throws and cut it to a 35-34 game with four seconds to go.

The Stars’ adjusted and threw the ball into the backcourt, forcing the Hawkettes to foul. Senior guard Lexi Keim sank both free throws, and St. Cecilia ran out of time as Kearney Catholic pulled off the upset, winning 37-34 and advancing in the Centennial Conference tournament.

“We haven’t really been in that situation, so I thought our kids handled it pretty well, getting up full court and trying to force them into turnovers,” St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said. “I thought we did an OK job there. The charge call was pretty tough. Just a really tough call in general. It was kind of bang-bang. That being said, I think we had three open looks at the end to tie the game, and we didn’t knock them down so ultimately that was the decider.”

Kearney Catholic coach Rick Petri said that after facing each other twice already this season, the two teams knew each other pretty well.

St. Cecilia won the previous matchups this year. The Hawkettes grabbed a 56-48 at the Amherst Holiday Tournament and a 44-29 win on Jan. 14.

“This is the third time we’ve played each other,” Petri said. “There are no secrets. Our girls did a great job of talking and getting through their back screens. Just credit to our girls for the effort they gave.

“I would’ve liked to make a few more free throws down the stretch. They hit a couple of 3s to get back in it and make it close. Fortunately, we were able to hit a couple there at the end and get the ball inbounds. We’ve played each other close the last two or three years. Maybe in the last game, the second half they took it to us. Like I said, there are no secrets. Both teams played really hard. We made an extra shot or two.”

The Stars starts three girls over 6-feet tall. While St. Cecilia post Ryann Sabatka led her team with 15 points, Kearney Catholic’s size made it difficult inside the paint for Sabatka and others.

“I think it makes it a little more difficult for them to get the ball inside as much,” Petri said. “Sabatka is a great inside player, and she was able to get some inside looks. Londyn (Carnes) and Callie (Squiers) inside did a great job of blocking a few shots and rebounding and taking away some of the stuff they like to do.”

Squiers led Kearney Catholic (10-7) with 12 points. They’ll take on Columbus Scotus on Thursday in the Centennial Conference semifinals in Boys Town.

St. Cecilia (13-4) will have 10 days to regroup before facing Lincoln Lutheran. Berndt said he wants to see his team get off to faster starts.

“A little bit of a layoff here between games, and you saw a team that didn’t like we were really energized and gunned up to go out of the shoot,” he said. “Defensively, I thought we did some OK things, but you can’t let shooters get free like we did at the start. Next thing you know, you’re down five at halftime, and you’re kind of digging up from a hole the rest of the way.”

Kearney Catholic 37, Hastings St. Cecilia 34

Kearney Catholic; 8; 10; 9; 10-37

St. Cecilia; 6; 7; 9; 12-34

KEARNEY CATHOLIC

Alyse Molczyk 1-1 0-0 2, Lexi Keim 1-5 2-2 5, Aibrey Mandernach 2-3 0-1 6, Jenna Kruse 3-8 0-2 8, Londyn Carnes 2-5 0-1 4, Callie Squiers 4-7 3-8 12.

ST. CECILIA

Emery Vargas 2-5 0-0 6, Avery Kissinger 2-9 2-2 6, Abbey Musalek 1-3 0-2 2, Tatum Krikac 0-7 5-6 5, Ryann Sabatka 7-13 0-3 15.