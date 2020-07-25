baseball file photo

KEARNEY — Kearney Post 52 swept a pair of games from Dinsdale Automotive Saturday.

Kearney Post 52 scored nine runs in the first inning of the opener and went on to a 10-0 win in five innings.

In the second game, Kearney scored four runs in the third and three in the fourth on its way to a 9-1win in five innings.

Dawson Stutz had two home runs for Kearney.

Cole Thorne doubled and scored on an error in the top of the fifth for Dinsdale’s lone run.

Dinsdale 000 00—0 2 1

Kearney 910 1x—10 9 0

WP — Wegner. LP — Wald. 2B — K: Redinger. 3B —K: Dahlgren.

Dinsdale (9-14) 000 01—1 4 2

Kearney 104 31—9 10 1

WP — Rehtus. LP — Powers. 2B — D: Thorne. HR —K: Stutz 2.

