It looked like Home Federal was out of it after the opening inning against Kearney Runza.

The Grand Island seniors gave up nine runs in the first inning.

But they didn’t quit as they managed to cut the deficit to one run later on but get closer during an 11-10 loss to Kearney in the Class A, Area 7 Tournament Tuesday at Ryder Park.

Kearney is still undefeated in the tournament and needs one win against Hastings Five Points on Wednesday to win the area tournament.

“It really could have gone south for us after that opening inning, but if you told me after that opening inning that we would score 10 runs, I probably wouldn’t have believed you,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “Our kids stayed in the fight and really battled and showed some true grit as a good baseball team.”

The first inning couldn’t have started any worse for Home Federal. Kearney got the first four batters, which included Garrison Burns getting hit on the very first pitch of the game, to reach base before Home Federal recorded the first out. All those runners came around to score. Kegan Brand and Quinn Foster would later hit back-to-back RBI singles, while Kole Thorckmorton later would hit a two-RBI single to help Kearney get out to that 9-0 advantage.

In all, Kearney had only four hits, while Home Federal used two pitchers and had a throwing error in the opening inning. Pitchers Ethan Coslor and Zachary Mader combined to throw 65 pitches in the inning.

“We just made a few mental mistakes that we don’t normally make and we take pride in throwing strikes and making our defense work,” Wells said.

Home Federal got itself back into the game in the second as they scored two runs. Gage Gannon hit a RBI single to bring home Ryan Coslor. Two batters later, Sam Dinkelman hit a two-RBI double to score Jack Steenson. But Grand Island couldn’t anymore home in the inning in leaving the bases loaded.

Home Federal made some more noise in the fourth, getting the bases loaded with no outs. Coslor hit a two-RBI single that brought home Dinkelman and Barrientos. Then Zenon Sack brought Steenson home with a hit to cut the deficit to 9-5. Another run came home after Gage Gannon hit a single, but an error on the play allowed Coslor to score to cut it to 11-6.

Kearney came right back in the fifth inning in getting the bases loaded with no outs. Jose Blattner hit a two-RBI single to take the lead back out to 11-6.

But Home Federal came back again in the bottom of the inning and cut the deficit to one run. Coslor delivered a two-RBI double. Two batters later Gannon hit a two-RBI single to make it 11-10.

That was all Grand Island could muster from there on out as Kearney relief pitcher Nolan Smith got Grand Island to 1-2-3 in the final two innings.

Even though Grand Island left 11 batters on base, Wells said he felt Home Federal did a good job of getting the timely hits, especially in the fourth and fifth innings.

“That’s something that’s been a struggle for as of late, but I thought we did a great job of making contact with the ball with two strikes,” Wells said. “We scored six runs with two outs so that’s always great to see. We had great at-bats and did a great job of working the count. We really did a great job of responding after getting so far behind.”

Ryan Cosler led the offense by going 3 for 4 with four RBIs with a double, while Gannon was 3 for 3 with four RBIs.

While the loss does eliminate Home Federal from the area tournament, it won’t end their season. Grand Island will still advance to one of the state tournaments as Hastings Five Points is hosting the National Division State Tournament. Wells said he doesn’t know which if Home Federal will play in Hastings or in the American Division at Bellevue West but he is happy the season is still going.

“I’m glad we did enough to make one of the state tournament and happy to still be playing,” Wells said.

Kearney Runza 11, Home Federal 10

Kearney Runza 900 020 0-11 8 2

Home Federal 020 440 0-10 12 4

WP-Hanson. LP-E. Coslor. 2B-HF: Dinkelman, R. Coslor.