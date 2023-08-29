Prevailing in a marathon opening set gave Kearney the momentum it needed.

After staving off four set points, the Bearcats rallied back to win a hotly contested first set and carried on for a 30-28, 25-17, 25-22 road sweep against Northwest Tuesday night at Rosencrants Gymnasium.

“Anytime you go past 25 and you’re just going back and forth with multiple set points, it’s going to come down to which team is going to figure it out and score two points in a row,” Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said. “It’s such a mental game at that point. Whoever wins that type of set tends to get off to a good start in the next set and really has the momentum.”

Kearney coach Theison Anderson agreed.

“I think that was huge for us,” Anderson said of winning the first set. “One of the focuses we have for this season is competing and as we were going back and forth and talking in timeouts, I said, ‘This is competing — you’ve got to go out there and be fearless, take big swings, be smart out of system and be aggressive from the service line,’ and we really did that.”

Paige Mailahn and Sophie Glandt had eight kills apiece to lead Kearney (2-3). Sophie Vanderbeek (six kills and two blocks) and Addy Helm (five kills and two blocks) added support from the middle and Halli Clark finished with a match-high 21 assists for the Bearcats.

Northwest (0-3) owned a 35-28 advantage in kills, but couldn’t overcome its mistakes. The Vikings made 24 attacking errors.

“We have six hitters who can put the ball down,” Harders said. “We’ve just got to figure out how they can all be good and strong every game and show consistency. We can’t have those moments where we make four errors in a row.

“I think it comes down to our inexperience at the varsity level. We have to be more aware of what is happening as a team and not just worrying about our own game.”

Izzy Buhrman and Haylee Brandt had seven kills apiece for Northwest, while Mikyna Stoppkotte had six kills and three blocks and Tessa Scheer added six kills. Evelyn Poland had 13 assists and Kenna Bowman recorded 12 assists for the Vikings.

Northwest was on track to send the match to a fourth set, leading 14-7 in the third. However, the Bearcats responded with a 17-5 run and held on to earn the sweep.

“That was a great example of how hard I’m expecting these girls to compete,” Anderson said. “I was extremely proud of them for the way they battled back in the third set because I don’t think we have always done that in the past.

“To rally back like that with the young kids that we’re playing with is only going to benefit them and give them more confidence in the future.”

Despite the loss, Harders said she saw a more competitive performance from her team. Northwest opened its season Saturday with 2-0 losses to Malcolm and Lincoln Lutheran in the Bill Marshall Classic at Grand Island’s Heartland Events Center.

“This team will get better and improve — they have already improved from last week,” Harders said. “We just have to continue making progress, getting smarter with the game and playing better.

“We’re at a point where we want to be encouraging and highlight the good things that we did, but we’re also going to point out the little things where if we would’ve executed, it could’ve made us three or four points better.”

Kearney 3, Northwest 0

Kearney (2-3) 30 25 25

Northwest (0-3) 28 17 22

KEARNEY (kills-aces-blocks)—Paige Mailahn 8-0-0, Alyssa Bauer 0-1-0, Kamryn Walters 1-0-0, Halli Clark 0-1-0, Sophie Vanderbeek 6-1-2, Addy Helm 5-0-2, Sadie Luke 0-0-1, Sophie Glandt 8-0-0, Keeley Krohn 0-0-0, Merrick Bruce 0-2-0, Lena Arnold 0-0-0, Katie Wheeler 0-0-0. Totals 28-5-5.

NORTHWEST (kills-aces-blocks)—Brooklyn Beck 0-0-0, Izzy Buhrman 7-0-1, Haylee Brandt 7-0-1, Evelyn Poland 0-0-0, Mikyna Stoppkotte 6-0-3, Kyla Sybrandts 4-0-0, Maci Langford 0-0-0, Kenna Bowman 1-0-0, Tessa Scheer 6-0-0, Emersyn Graves 3-0-0, Jacey Knapp 0-0-0, Kelsey Knapp 1-0-0. Totals 35-0-5.

Set assists—Kearney 26 (Clark 21, Luke 2, Bruce 3), Northwest 31 (Beck 1, Poland 13, Stoppkotte 2, Langford 3, Bowman 12).