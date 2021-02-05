Kearney uses 12-0 fourth quarter run to help defeat Islanders

With dueling student section chants, Friday’s Grand Island Senior High vs. Kearney boys basketball meeting seemed a little more like a typical game in the rivalry.
And it was another close one, but it was the Bearcats who claimed the latest bragging rights.
Kearney used a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to turn a six-point deficit into a six-point lead and then held off the Islanders 51-46.
“I think we got some mismatches we liked on the block,” Bearcats coach Drake Beranek said. “Our guys took care of (the basketball) a little better than we did earlier. We made (Isaac) Traudt get rid of it and not turn the corner. So it was kind of a combination of things, but guys just made big plays. It’s not a lot of things that we did, it’s our kids being competitive.”
The Islanders (9-9) led 39-33 after a Dylan Sextro free throw with 6:26 remaining. But they trailed by six by the time they scored again on a Kytan Fyfe 3-pointer with 2:53 to go.
Preston Pearson scored the first six points of the 12-0 run and finished with 13.
“They kind of went to a double team in the full court, and it put us in space on the kick ahead,” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said. “We got a little tentative against that. I think we probably should have attacked 3-on-2 opportunities that we had, and we just got a little tentative. That’s my fault.
“When we have a six-point lead, we’re teaching our guys to make sure that we have great possessions. In doing so, I think we got a little too passive and turned it over a few times.”
Grand Island turned the ball over seven times in the fourth quarter while Kearney (11-7) had no turnovers.
The Bearcats went 7-for-15 from the free-throw line in the fourth while Grand Island was 5-for-9. That proved to be good enough for Kearney to maintain at least a three-point lead over the final minutes.
“The difference there late in the game was they went to the free-throw line and made them and we went to the free-throw line and missed them down the stretch,” Slough said. “We had several tough calls go against us. I’m proud of the way our kids handled adversity.”
Kearney (11-7) extended its winning streak to four games, and Beranek said it was nice to win a close one.
“We’ve been in that spot a lot this year,” he said. “We were reeling a little bit, so I thought our kids did a nice job of competing. This is just one more step in the journey.”
The momentum swung back and forth throughout the game.
Kearney ended the first half with seven unanswered points to take a 23-22 lead, but the Islanders went on an 8-0 run in the third.
“We just handled their ball pressure well,” Slough said. “If they’re going to get out and pressure our wings, we should have an advantage on the interior. So as they got out and pressured the wings, we were able to get the ball to the interior and attack some things.”
Traudt scored six of his game-high 23 points during that 8-0 run.
Beranek said the Bearcats did “OK” defending Traudt.
“He’s such a tough match-up,” he said. “He’s a really, really good player, and their guys do a nice job of looking for him. So I don’t know if there’s every a good plan against Isaac Traudt, but we had a plan that we thought we liked a little bit and tried to keep him at bay a little bit. We did OK.”
Easton Bruce led Kearney with 14 points.
Both coaches agreed that it was nice to play this type of game in a closer to normal atmosphere and in front of a larger crowd.
“It’s so much fun for our guys,” Beranek said. “They’ve been going through so much during their high school career and the way last year finished and this year’s going.
“So to be able to get back to having some fans in the stands, get a little energy in the gym and then on top of it a good rivalry game like Kearney and Grand Island, it’s fun to be part of a game like this.”
Although disappointed with the loss, Slough agreed.
“It was fun to have an environment again,” he said. “That’s what high school basketball’s all about — having an environment. So to get some people back in the stands and to play a rivalry game against quality competition, win or lose that was just a fun game.”
GIRLS
Kearney 65, Grand Island 22
Lily Novacek recorded a double-double to lead Kearney to a 65-22 rout of Grand Island Senior High Friday.
The 6-foot senior recorded 12 of her game-high 17 points during a 17-0 second-quarter run that gave the Bearcats a 37-11 lead. She finished 8-for-9 from the floor and also collected 11 rebounds.
Aspen Rusher added 14 points for the Bearcats (10-6) while Kaleigh Hatcher chipped in 10.
Abbi Maciejewski scored eight points and Claire Kelly had seven for the Islanders (0-17).