Kearney uses 12-0 fourth quarter run to help defeat Islanders

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We just handled their ball pressure well,” Slough said. “If they’re going to get out and pressure our wings, we should have an advantage on the interior. So as they got out and pressured the wings, we were able to get the ball to the interior and attack some things.”

Traudt scored six of his game-high 23 points during that 8-0 run.

Beranek said the Bearcats did “OK” defending Traudt.

“He’s such a tough match-up,” he said. “He’s a really, really good player, and their guys do a nice job of looking for him. So I don’t know if there’s every a good plan against Isaac Traudt, but we had a plan that we thought we liked a little bit and tried to keep him at bay a little bit. We did OK.”

Easton Bruce led Kearney with 14 points.

Both coaches agreed that it was nice to play this type of game in a closer to normal atmosphere and in front of a larger crowd.

“It’s so much fun for our guys,” Beranek said. “They’ve been going through so much during their high school career and the way last year finished and this year’s going.