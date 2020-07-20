Located in Brown County in north central Nebraska, Keller Park State Recreation Area is popular with campers and anglers throughout the spring, summer and autumn months. Unfortunately, the park received an unplanned and unwanted facelift last fall.
While not as widespread as the spring floods of 2019, which were devastating state-wide, localized flooding in September of 2019 also took a heavy toll. In many cases, the fall floods finished off areas that were already hurting from the spring floods. One of the victims of this localized flooding was Keller Park SRA.
The drainage area around the park received nearly 7 1/2 inches of rain on two consecutive days. As a result, Bone Creek, which flows through the middle of Keller, flooded. More accurately, it really flooded.
The creek-turned-raging river overflowed its banks and then some. Water topped a footbridge spanning Bone Creek, which normally flows far below the bridge, and ran through some of the fishing ponds.
Thankfully, the fishing ponds weren’t damaged, but the footing around the bridge was. So was the area’s parking lot.
For those not familiar with the region, Bone Creek is one of the more scenic waterways in Nebraska. Years ago, I visited the park in October and snapped a photo of the autumn colors along the creek from the footbridge. The picture turned out so beautifully that it now hangs in my home.
When I visited Keller this spring, I took another photo from the same footbridge vantage point. The contrast between the two images is stunning.
Gone is the narrow, placid creek, replaced instead by a wide, fast-flowing mini-river. Gone are many of the riverbank trees which burst into color in autumn, replaced instead by bare, sandy banks.
As Gary Williams of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission told me when I inquired about the flooding, “It was heartbreaking.”
Williams began working at the park a year after it opened many years ago. Now nearing retirement, he wishes the floods had waited a few years so he wouldn’t have had to witness the devastating change the park underwent.
However, it’s not all doom and gloom. When I asked Williams how Keller’s restoration work is coming along, he reported that rock has already been hauled in to stabilize the bank near the parking area and stop erosion. The NGPC will also continue channelization of Bone Creek to narrow it and – hopefully – restore it to its pre-flood beauty.
Heavy equipment has been left at the park with plans to remove dirt from a nearby hill next year and backslope the bank to a gentler angle.
In the meantime, camping is open at Keller, with self-registration on-site as there is no pre-registration. Fishing is also back on track. Five ponds located throughout the 196-acre park are home to bluegills, catfish, and bass. Rainbow trout are stocked seasonally in ponds Number 4 and 5. Trout were stocked this spring, and will likely be stocked again this fall.
Hunters will be interested in the Keller School Land Wildlife Management Area located adjacent to the park’s southwest corner. The WMA is popular with deer, turkey, and grouse hunters.
Those who have never visited the park should. Those who have visited the park in the past should be prepared for a significant change.
Even in its current, post-flood condition, though, Keller Park SRA is still one of Nebraska’s more scenic recreation areas. With some loving assistance from its caretakers, it’ll bounce back, in time, just like the rest of the state.
Jarrod Spilger writes an outdoor column for The Independent.
