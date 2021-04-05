Kernels continue hot start with 8-5 victory during St. Paul/Palmer's program debut

“If the boys were as wound up about it as I was, that would be an understatement,” Sake said. “I think coaches included we were all ready to play last year. We thought we had a really great looking team, and we knew this year we were going to have plenty of those guys back.

“Just getting that monkey off our backs – we were sitting there watching the scores roll into the NSAA and there’s teams that have played five, six, seven games. We hadn’t played yet. So just getting out here and seeing the competition and understanding that we can play with these guys was really big.”

The Kernels, on the other hand, are in their third season and showing marked progress from 2019.

“We have a lot of older guys with a lot of experience,” Dethlefsen said. “Our first year (2018), we didn’t know what to expect and we came out and won four games. Our second year we won eight games and obviously last year COVID hit.

“This year the guys are confident and adding a couple of Centura guys has been huge. We went from having average depth to a lot of depth.”

This is the first year that Centura joined the co-op, which Dethlefsen said originally was hoped to be a three-school combination.