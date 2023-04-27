CENTRAL CITY — In the blink of an eye, the game was blown wide open.

After three home runs and a couple of doubles to start the game, Class C No. 2 Central City/Fullerton/Centura and Omaha North were tied 3-all heading into the bottom of the second. That’s when the Kernels went crazy at the plate, scoring 10 runs in the inning to take a 13-3 lead.

From there, CCFC outscored Omaha North 16-1 en route to a 29-4 victory to start off their day at their home triangular on Thursday.

“That’s what we challenged our guys to,” CCFC coach Brandon Detlefsen said. “Just getting off to a good start and putting the gas pedal down because we’ve had some good games this year where we jumped out to a good start and let up and let some teams back in. Every game, we have a goal to just keep going and today, they executed it pretty well.”

Senior Ashton Gragg said there was a little more energy for the team playing against a good Class A team.

“There’s always a little extra motivation, and they have a good record, so we knew we had to come in here and get some runs early and keep our foot on the pedal, and that’s exactly what we did,” he said.

Gragg started the game on the mound for the Kernels but was pulled in the middle of the second inning. Detlefsen said there were some last minute bullpen decisions that affected their rotation.

“He just wasn't feeling it today and his arm was a little sore,” he said. “We were going to go with Jakob Ruhl today, but he wasn’t able to play so we had to jump out of our rotation a bit which messed things up a bit, but it went well.”

Kellen Fries, who got credited with the win, came in and threw two strikeouts and one walk in 1 2/3 innings and Mason Gorecki finished the game by pitching the entire third and fourth innings, throwing four strikeouts and one walk.

Gragg, Carter Noakes and Colton Lueders each had home runs for the Kernels. Barrett Fries had a double and Bosten Caspersen had a triple. Lueders also had five RBIs, while Gragg and Kellen Fries both had four.

CCFC entered the day with three wins in a row, after losing to Class C No. 1 Malcolm on Saturday in the first game of the Centennial triangular. The Kernels lost to the Clippers 7-4, which was their first loss since the first of April.

Gragg said in the end, the loss may help them.

“I think it was a good learning experience and just knowing that we can still be beat and still get better every day with extra effort in practice to just prove what we can do,” he said.

In the second game of the day, Omaha North defeated Twin River 9-3.

CCFC took on Twin River in the nightcap, and the Kernels carried on their momentum from the first game, winning 15-0.

The Kernels put up two runs in the first inning, with Blake Jensen and Noakes scoring on two separate errors.

They added 10 more runs in the second on four singles, a double, a triple, three walks, an error and a hit by pitch. They scored their final three runs in the game when Caspersen scored on a wild pitch and Gragg and Justice Peterson scored on the same error.

Peterson, Caspersen and Kellen Fries each had two hits. Jensen had three RBIs.

Carter Noakes had the win on the mound, throwing five strikeouts and zero walks in three innings.

With the subdistricts coming out on Thursday, CCFC takes on Louisville in one week. Gragg said they’ll be ready to go with hopes of making it to the state tournament for the third straight year.

“That’s always the plan, to get down there,” he said. “Obviously, we have to take care of business next week to get down there. But that’s definitely our plan. Go down there, make a run and prove what we can do.”

CCFC 29, Omaha North 4

Omaha North; 120; 01—4; 6; 4

CCFC; 3105; 11—29; 20; 4

WP—K. Fries. LP—York. ON—2B: O’Neill, Cox, Wagner. CCFC—2B: B. Fries. CCFC—3B: Caspersen. ON—HR: Bolouvi. CCFC—HR: Noakes, Gragg, Lueders.

CCFC 15, Twin River 0

Twin River; 000; 00—0; 1; 7

CCFC; 2103; 0—15; 9; 1

WP—Noakes. LP—Jenkinson. CCFC—2B: Jensen. CCFC—3B: Gragg.