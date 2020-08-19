Kirby Wells pitches Sodbusters to win in season finale

HASTINGS — Kirby Wells made his return to the mound at Duncan Field a successful one.
The former Hastings College pitcher from 2009-12 — and current Grand Island Senior High and Home Federal head baseball coach — made a special appearance as the starting pitcher for the Hastings Sodbusters’ season finale Wednesday.
Wells allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits over 6 2/3 innings to lead the Sodbusters to a 13-2 victory over Western Nebraska.
Wells struck out five of the 27 batters he faced and walked none.
“Not many 30-year-old guys get this opportunity,” Wells said.
Hastings scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to expand on a 2-1 lead and give Wells plenty of support.
Wells offered to pitch to Sodbusters co-owner and friend Scott Galusha.
“It was kind of a joke, and then he came down to my classroom and said he’d take me up on my offer,” Wells said. “I agreed to it and I’ve had a ton of support from my family and everybody.”
The Sodbusters’ Nos. 6-8 hitters — Nick Carlson of Kearney, Kellen Carr and Jack Barrios — went a combined 7 for 12 with six RBIs and four runs.
Hastings finishes its 2020 season with a 28-23 record.