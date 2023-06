Luke Kluver has the lead of the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic after day one.

But not by much.

The Norfolk native holds a one-stroke lead over Ryan Nietfeldt and Glenn Bills after Saturday's action at the Riverside Golf Club.

Kluver shot a 68 to take the lead, while Ryan Nietfeldt and Glenn Bills both fired a 69.

Jake Boor is fourth with a 70, while Brad Rowe, Gavin Gerch and Austin Landis are in a three-way tie with a 71.

Defending champion Charlie Zielinski is in a six-way tie for 12th with a 71.

Sunday's action gets under way at 6:42 a.m. with the championship flight will get going at around 11:30 a.m. with the final group going at around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.