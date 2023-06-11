For the third time, Luke Kluver is the winner of the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic.

The Norfolk native won his first title since 2021 after firing a two-day score of 139 during Sunday’s action at Riverside Golf Club.

Kluver won the event over Ryan Nietfeldt by two strokes. Henry Kosmicki, Christopher Atkinson, Brad Rowe and Glenn Bills all finished third with a 145 score.

Kluver, who will be a fifth-year senior at Oklahoma next year, held a one-stroke lead over Nietfeldt and Bills entering the second day.

He said it was a challenge knowing he had the lead heading into the final round.

“When you are in contention, it’s hard to not to focus on the leaderboard and how your competitors are doing,” Kluver said. “But Ryan gave me a good battle on the back nine. It just feels good to come out on top.”

Kluver’s short game was a factor. He finished with four birdies on the day, including two straight on holes 8 and 9 to close out the front nine.

“I did miss some short ones early, but I’ve had a lot of confidence with my putter the last few weeks,” Kluver said. “I told myself to keep giving myself looks and keep trusting the lines I was hitting.

“Closing out holes 8 and 9 with birdies was big momentum too.”

And it didn’t hurt to have some luck as well.

Kluver said he caught a break on hole 8 that helped him out when his tee shot hit a tree, and the ball managed to get on the fairway in good position.

“Somehow, it landed perfectly on the fairway,” Kluver said. “You gotta have those kinds of breaks when you play golf.”

Meanwhile, Nietfeldt had a rough start to his day. The Grand Island native bogeyed on the first hole and had another one on hole 4. He only had one more bogey and had three birdies the rest of the day, but he said that start made it tough.

“I really struggled on the front nine and had a bad start,” he said. “I had a couple of bad breaks that hurt. I really would have liked to have started better, but I felt like I competed pretty well and played pretty decently.”

Nietfeldt had a chance for an eagle for the par 5, hole 18. But his third shot went past the hole by a few inches but made a putt on his next shot to finish with a birdie.

“I think if I could have made an eagle on that hole, that might have put some pressure on Luke,” he said. “I was just going for it because getting an eagle in that situation was my mindset.”

Nietfeldt said Kluver deserved to win and always enjoys going with him.

“Luke is a generational talent,” he said. “You usually see someone like him once every 10-20 years. He’s by far the most advanced player I’ve seen every year since he was 16. He’s a big kid who has tons of power and has an extra gear when he needs it.

“He’s fun to watch, and I love rooting for him. He’s a great player.”

Nietfeldt said he loves competing in this tournament, especially since it’s in his hometown.

“It was a lot of fun, especially with some of the home folks cheering me on,” Nietfeldt said. “It’s a great event to be a part of. There really isn’t anything like it. (Riverside Golf Pro) Dennis (Fruchtl) and his staff do such a great job putting this event on.”

Kluver, who grew up in Grand Island prior to starting high school in Norfolk, said he always enjoys coming to Grand Island and playing at Riverside.

“I love Grand Island. It’s always fun to see some old friends,” he said. I always enjoy coming back to play at Riverside.”