Five Points tops Dinsdale Automotive in A-7 juniors playNORTH PLATTE — Five Points Bank advanced to the Class A, Area 7 juniors tournament final with an 8-0 six-inning win over Dinsdale Auto Monday night at Bill Wood Field in a battle of two Grand Island squads.

Trent Verplank was 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead Five Points (29-10). Ian Arends (2 for 4 with two RBIs), Gabe Ruiz (2 for 3), Camden Walker (1 for 3 with a RBI double), Gavin Haubold (1 for 3 with a RBI) and Brooks Hubl (1 for 2 with two RBIs) contributed to Five Points’ output.

Owen Payne pitched 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win. The right-hander struck out six and allowed one hit in relief of starter JT Rein, who allowed no runs and a hit in 1 2/3 innings with four strikeouts.

Brody Davidson and Carson Rust both had hits for Dinsdale.

Five Points advance to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. championship game against Kearney Post 52. Grand Island is undefeated and will have two opportunities to win one game to advance to the state tournament.

Dinsdale Auto (11-22) 000 000—0 2 4

Five Points Bank (29-10) 212 003—8 10 1

W—Payne. L—Valenzuela Licon. 2B—Five Points Bank, Verplank 2, Walker.