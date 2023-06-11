Home Federal takes Brickyard Tournament

BELLEVUE – A quick start was all Home Federal needed in the Brickyard Tournament championship game.

The Grand Island seniors put up two runs in the first inning, then added another in the second. That was enough to help them defeat Elkhorn 3-1 to win the tournament title Sunday at Bellevue.

Home Federal had five hits in the final. Cedric Sullivan went 2 for 3 with a RBI, while Sam Dinkelman had a double.

Ethan Coslor recorded the win. He gave up only four hits and had four strikeouts.

Grand Island hosts North Platte in a doubleheader on Wednesday at Ryder Park. First game begins at 5 p.m.

Home Federal; 210; 000; 0-3; 5; 1

Elkhorn; 000; 010; 0-1; 5; 1

WP-E. Coslor. LP-Twlhig. 2B-HF: Dinkelman.