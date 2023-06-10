Home Federal defeats Ralston at Bellevue East Tourney

BELLEVUE – The Home Federal baseball team advanced to the Bellevue East Tournament championship game.

The Grand Island seniors earned that opportunity after defeating Ralston 13-4 in six innings Saturday.

Home Federal posted 10 runs in the fifth inning to take control. Grand Island had eight hits in the contest. Eli Arends was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, while Ryan Coslor was 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs.

Broxton Barrientos earned the win by pitching six innings, giving up five hits and had three strikeouts.

Home Federal will play in the championship game at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Home Federal; 000; 0(10)3-13; 8; 0

Ralston; 000; 220-4; 5; 2

WP-Barrientos. LP-Courtney. 2B-HF: Arends. R: Benis. 3B-HF: R. Coslor.

U-Save drops two games at Millard

MILLARD - The U-Save Pharmacy baseball team dropped two games during the Millard Sox Tournament Saturday.

The Grand Island seniors fell to Omaha North 13-6 in their opening game. U-Save had six hits but committed five errors.

Eli Ford led the offense by going 3 for 3 in the loss.

In the second game, Grand Island fell to Omaha Roncalli 14-1 in four innings. The game was halted because of the mercy rule.

Ford had two of the three hits for U-Save, which will play Fike, Mo. at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Game 1

U-Save Pharmacy; 000; 33-6; 6; 5

Omaha North; 571; 0X-13; 10; 2

WP-Incontro. LP-Ford. 2B-ON: Incontro, Henderson. 3B-ON: Markham.

Game 2

Omaha Roncalli; 608; 0-14; 10; 1

U-Save Pharmacy; 010; 0-1; 3; 0

WP-Shafer. LP-Nesvara. 2B-OR: Rohlfsen, Yetter.