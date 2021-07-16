Legion roundup: Home Federal pulls away late to defeat U-Save Pharmacy in A-6 senior tourney

NORFOLK — U-Save Pharmacy gave Home Federal’s best shot in the Class A, Area 6 senior tournament Friday.

But Home Federal took charge to pull away in a battle of the two Grand Island legion teams.

After U-Save took a 5-0 lead in the top of the fourth, Home Federal responded with six runs in the bottom of the frame, en route to an 11-5 win.

“U-Save played a great game today but I’m proud of the guys to respond and get a six-spot in that inning,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said on the postgame radio show. “We managed to keep our composure after they scored those five runs as there was no panic from anyone in the dugout. Our approach totally changed after the fourth inning.”

Home Federal missed some early chances by leaving the bases loaded in the first inning.

U-Save score five runs on four hits, along with a Home Federal error, during the fourth inning to take the 5-0 lead. Sam Hilderbrand and Ayden Beran each had two-RBI hits during the inning to help U-Save to the early advantage.

“They put together some good hits in that inning and we misplayed a ball that proved costly. When that happens and they string a couple of hits together, that allows us to get behind,” Wells said.