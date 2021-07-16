Legion roundup: Home Federal pulls away late to defeat U-Save Pharmacy in A-6 senior tourney

NORFOLK — U-Save Pharmacy gave Home Federal’s best shot in the Class A, Area 6 senior tournament Friday.
But Home Federal took charge to pull away in a battle of the two Grand Island legion teams.
After U-Save took a 5-0 lead in the top of the fourth, Home Federal responded with six runs in the bottom of the frame, en route to an 11-5 win.
“U-Save played a great game today but I’m proud of the guys to respond and get a six-spot in that inning,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said on the postgame radio show. “We managed to keep our composure after they scored those five runs as there was no panic from anyone in the dugout. Our approach totally changed after the fourth inning.”
Home Federal missed some early chances by leaving the bases loaded in the first inning.
U-Save score five runs on four hits, along with a Home Federal error, during the fourth inning to take the 5-0 lead. Sam Hilderbrand and Ayden Beran each had two-RBI hits during the inning to help U-Save to the early advantage.
“They put together some good hits in that inning and we misplayed a ball that proved costly. When that happens and they string a couple of hits together, that allows us to get behind,” Wells said.
Carson Leiting provided a spark for Home Federal as he launched a home run in the bottom of the frame for their first run of the game. Home Federal would add five more runs.
“That home run came at a big time for us and that got us going in that inning,” Wells said.
Home Federal took control in the sixth as Braden Robinson, Mike Buhrman and Tyler Fay got consecutive hits to start the inning. All three came around to score as part of a five-run inning.
Leiting led the charge for Home Federal by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a double to go with his home run, while Robinson was 2 for 4 with two RBIs with double.
Jaden Jurgensmier pitched a complete game to get the win for Home Federal. Despite giving up nine hits, he had five strikeouts and walked no batters.
“Jaden pitched a great game today. He didn’t walk anybody and had great command,” Wells said. “He did leave some baseball’s up that they could get to but I credit him for not only finishing the game but wanting to stay in the game.”
Gage Brockmeier took the loss for U-Save. Offensively, Pryce Ostermeier led the way by going 2 for 4 with a double.
Home Federal takes on Fremont at 3 p.m., while U-Save takes on South Sioux City to keep its season alive at 11 a.m.
U-Save Pharmacy 000 500 0—5 9 3
Home Federal 000 605 X—11 10 1
WP—Jurgensmier. LP—Brockmeier. 2B—USP: Hilderbrand, Moreno, Ostermeier, Wald. HF: Hansen, Leiting, Robinson. HR—HF: Leiting.
Five Points Bank opens A-6 tourney with big win
FREMONT — The Five Points Bank baseball team started the Class A, Area 6 junior tournament with a bang.
The Grand Island juniors led 4-0 after the opening inning and never let up in a 13-2 five-inning win over South Sioux City Friday in Fremont.
Five Points then added three runs in the second and six more in the third. The offense connected on 14 hit and had four extra base hits with three doubles.
Cohen Evans was 2 for 2 with five RBIs with a triple to lead the offense. Ryan Coslor was was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Brayden Lee was 2 for 3 with a double RBI.
Nelson posted a no-hitter with four strikeouts to get the win, while Lee came in to record four strikeouts for Five Points.
Grand Island plays Fremont at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
South Sioux City 000 20—2 3 1
Five Points Bank 436 0X—13 14 1
WP—Nelson. LP—Moriston. 2B—FPB: Chrisman, Lee, Hulinsky. 3B—FPB: Evans.
Top-seeded Gretna too much for Dinsdale
FREMONT — Top-seeded Gretna put up two big innings against Tom Dinsdale Auto during the first round of the Class A, Area 6 juniors tournament.
Gretna scored eight runs in the opening inning, then put up 11 in the fourth to take a 22-10 win over Grand Island Friday in Fremont.
After Gretna scored eight runs to take an 8-1 lead after one, Dinsdale came back with nine runs in the next inning to take a 10-8 lead.
However Gretna reclaimed the lead with a three-run in the bottom half of the inning for an 11-10 lead, before scoring 11 in the fourth.
Dinsdale did record five extra base hits with four doubles. Ethan Foley led the charge by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a triple. Cedric Sullivan, Jack Steenson, Caleb Richardson and Dane Arrants all had doubles for Grand Island.
Dinsdale plays Gretna’s second team at noon Saturday to keep its season alive.
Tom Dinsdale Auto 190 00—10 7 2
Gretna 830 (11)X—22 13 2
WP—Keegel. LP—Jensen. 2B—TDA: Sullivan, Steenson, Richardson, Arrants. G1: Albers, Cerny, Graybill, Weishaar. 3B—TDA: Foley. G1: Weber.