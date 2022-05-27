Legion Roundup: Home Federal rallies to win first tourney game

Home Federal rallied to bring a 4-3 win over North Platte to open the Grand Island/Hastings Tournament Friday at Ryder Park.

The Grand Island seniors fell behind 3-0 at the top of the fifth inning.

But Home Federal responded by scoring three runs, on a bases -loaded walk and two wild pitches, to tie the game in the bottom of the inning.

Then Grand Island took lead on a Cohen Nelson safety squeeze bunt that led to a RBI groundout to score Jace Chrisman in the bottom of the sixth.

Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said he liked Grand Island’s approach during those two innings.

“Their pitcher was struggling to find the strike zone and I thought our kids did a great job of being patient at the plate in those innings,” Wells said. “We were able to scratch in a few runs.

“And Cohen delivered a great safety squeeze and Jace read it perfectly in the bottom of the inning. That was well executed.”

Jaden Jurgensmeir pitched six innings to get the win. He did give up six hits but had six strikeouts and walked one batter.

Cole Sweley got the save with three strikeouts in the top of the seventh inning.

“Our pitchers did a great job. Jaden had a great six innings for us and Cole came in and struck out the slide got the save for us,” Wells said.

Home Federal plays two games Saturday. Grand Island opens with Kearney Runza, a team they defeated 10-1 on Thursday, at 11 a.m., then will play Norris at 4 p.m.

“We’ll need to be ready to play tomorrow because I’m sure Kearney will be a different team,” Wells said.

North Platte 000 030 0—3 6 1

Home Federal 000 031 X—4 2 4

WP—Jurgensmier. LP—Johnson. SV—Sweley. 2B—HF: Leiting.

Five Points opens Elkhorn North Tourney with tie

ELKHORN — Five Points Bank and Lincoln East ended their game in a 4-all tie after the first day of the Elkhorn North Tournament.

Ethan Coslar led the Grand Island junior offense by going 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a triple, while Jack Steenson was 2-for-2 with a double.

Five Points will play PrimeTime Legion Westview at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Five Points Bank 010 03—4 6 1

Lincoln East 020 02—4 4 3

2B—FPB: Steenson. 3B—FPB: Coslor

Dinsdale drops two at Kearney

KEARNEY — The Tom Dinsdale Automotive baseball team dropped a pair of games at the Kearney Tournament Friday.

The Grand Island juniors opened with an 8-1 loss to Hastings. Dinsdale had three hits in the contest.

Owen Williams led the offense by going 2-for-3 with a double, while Charlie Krieser went 1-for-3 with a triple.

Dinsdale then dropped a 10-2 decision to Lincoln Southwest where the offense was held to one hit.

Edger Hernandez was 1-for-4 with a RBI.

Dinsdale will continue tournament play with a game against McCook Saturday.

Game 1

Hastings 310 202 0—8 9 2

Dinsdale Auto 100 000 0—1 3 4

WP—NA. TDA: Hernandez. 2B—TDA: Williams. 3B—TDA: Krieser.

Game 2

Lincoln Southwest 001 112 5—10 9 3

Tom Dinsdale Auto 001 001 0—2 1 4

WP—NA. LP—Rein.

