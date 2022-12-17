Lincoln East wins Flatwater Fracas for first time

In all of the years Lincoln East has come to the Flatwater Fracas, the Spartans have never been able to come home with the top trophy.

That is until Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.

The Class A, No. 2 Spartans (Nebwrestle.com website) went a perfect 8-0, including a 37-33 win over No. 3 Norfolk in the final dual, during the two days to capture the Gold Pool for its first-ever Flatwater Fracas title.

East had four wrestlers finish the two-day tournament undefeated in Joshua Shaner (No. 7 at 120 pounds), Cole Toline (No. 2 at 138), Westin Sherlock (No. 2 at 145), Caleb Schwerdtfeger (No. 4 at 182). The Spartans also defeated Class B, No. 1 Bennington.

“Awesome performance by the kids,” East coach Jeff Rutledge said. “They wrestled hard in every single duel. We’ve got kids in the lineup that fight their tails off and are doing everything they can to contribute to the team. We love dual tournaments because you get to see a team atmosphere and for us to win like we did in the last match was pretty special.”

At first, Norfolk gained the early advantage in getting out to an early 15-0 that included pins from Rylee Hammer (No. 3 at 195) and Kayden Kettler (220) and a 3-1 decision by Jackson Bos (No. 5 at 220 but competed at 285).

But East came roaring back by winning the next seven matches to take a 34-15 lead. Leland Sindel (No. 6 at 106), Scott Meier (No. 4 at 113), Noah Ingwersen (120), Bradeyn Rakes (No. 5 at 126), Gabe Turman (No. 1 at 132) Toline (138) and Sherlcok (145) got those victories.

But Norfolk won the next three matches by pin from Dylan Busch (No. 2 at 152), Jacob Licking (No. 3 at 160) and Hudson Waldow (No. 6 at 170) to cut the deficit to 34-33.

In the deciding match at 182, Norfolk’s Jaeden Thompson (No. 8) scored an early takedown for an early 2-0 lead. But Caleb Schwerdtfeger (No. 4) came back to tie the match at 2-all, then scored a takedown right at the end of the second period for a 4-2 lead. After a Thompson escape to start the third, Schwerdtfeger locked Thompson in a cradle for two points for a 6-3 lead. Thompson scored on another escape but could never get the takedown he needed as Schwerdtfeger held on.

Rutledge said he was proud of Schwerdtfeger, who has a big bump above his eye, to get the match-winning victory for the Spartans, especially suffering a 3-1 loss to Lincoln Pius X’s Joe Andreasen in a dual Thursday.

“He had a disappointing Thursday night and was just frustrated with his performance,” he said. “But I’m proud of his resilience to come back and perform well for us this weekend, especially in that last match.”

Norfolk finished 7-1 for its highest finish at the Fracas. Licking, Waldow and Kettler all went 8-0.

Panther coach Justin Grey said he wasn’t too disappointed even though he would have liked to have won the Fracas.

“I’m proud of the guys because they wrestled hard for us,” Grey said. “We didn’t know what we had before coming down here. But we’ve seen some of the best teams, so now we know what we got and what we need to improve on. We’re thankful to be competing against the competition that this event has. East has a great team and they got the win so hats off to them.”

Rutledge said he hopes this helps the Spartans grow together as a team.

“I think what this does is build our team unity that we want. Everyone was invested in every match today,” he said. “Every single match matters and we had kids supporting each other all the time.”

The Grand Island Senior High wrestling team finished 4-2 in their pool and got to compete in the Bronze pool.

The Islanders went 1-1 in that pool, defeating Manhattan, Kan. 39-28 but fell to Garden City, Kan. 42-34. That allowed them to finish eighth overall.

Grand Island had Alex Gates (No. 3 at 113, but also competed at 120) and Alex Dzingle (No. 4 at 152, but also wrestled at 160) go undefeated.

GISH coach Joey Morrison said even though he would have liked to have seen the Islanders perform better, he was OK with what he saw.

“I’m not big on moral victories, but at the same time, we went 5-3 during the two days. And the duals we lost came down to one or two close matches that we probably could have won,” Morrison said. “But we are wrestling young kids so I can’t say enough about the hard work and commitment by those kids. They are fighting hard and getting better. Things are going in the right direction for us.”