Lincoln High down cold-shooting Grand Island Senior High

Elvis Nguyen’s 17-foot jumper with six seconds to play lifted Lincoln High to a 41-39 road victory over Grand Island Senior High Friday night.
Playing at home for the first time since their Dec. 2 season opener, the Islanders found the iron more than unkind. Despite collecting 26 offensive rebounds, Grand Island shot 24.1% (13 of 54) from the field and converted less than 25% of its attempts in the paint.
“When you’re getting offensive rebounds at the rim, usually those are two points, but for us tonight there was a lid on it,” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said. “I thought we played tremendously hard. We should’ve won the basketball game if the ball just goes down for us a few times.
“Sometimes in this sport when the ball doesn’t go in, it just kind of snowballs.”
Nguyen and Collin Nick scored 12 points apiece for Lincoln High (1-8). After Kytan Fyfe’s 3-pointer with 34 seconds to play tied the score at 39-39, the Links worked for what proved to be the game-winning basket by Nguyen.
“We finally finished one off,” said Lincoln High coach Dan Noble, whose team’s 0-8 start included four losses of 10 points or less — one of them in double overtime against Columbus. “Grand Island is a really good team, so this is a really good win for us.
“We have battled a lot of injuries and sickness. Earlier this week, we didn’t know if we were going to be able to play this game because we didn’t have enough guys to practice, but things started to come together as the week progressed and credit goes to these kids.”
The Islanders (2-6) simply never found their shooting touch, missing 14 of their first 17 field-goal attempts as Lincoln High (1-8) took a 12-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. Grand Island used a 12-0 second-quarter run to lead 21-14, but the Links answered with an 11-0 scoring spree of their own, including two 3-pointers in the final six seconds of the first half to go ahead 25-21.
GISH led 36-33 on a 3-pointer by Barrett Olson with 5:43 remaining, but the Islanders were held scoreless for more than five minutes and trailed 39-39 before Fyfe’s game-tying trey.
Grand Island leading scorer Isaac Traudt was limited to nine points on 3-of-13 shooting from the field, while Olson also finished with nine. Dylan Sextro added eight points and nine rebounds for the Islanders.
After Nguyen’s go-ahead score with six seconds left, Grand Island did get a final chance to tie or win as Jacob Nesvara was fouled on a running 3-point attempt as time expired. But Nesvara missed the first two free-throw attempts, allowing the Links to celebrate their first win.
“Jacob is going to feel bad about the free throws not going in, but there were a million other plays throughout the course of the game that decided it,” Slough said. “In hindsight, the final 40 seconds of the first half were a major factor in why we lost the game.”
The Islanders lost despite outrebounding Lincoln High 45-20, including a 26-3 advantage on the offensive glass. The Links shot 47.4% from the floor.
“When you see a team that’s struggling — like we are — you’ll often see them those their defensive intensity when the ball doesn’t go in,” Slough said. “Our kids played hard the entire night. They continued to be relentless on the offensive glass and they continued to be relentless, defensively.
“I was proud of the effort. We just struggled through the worst shooting performance I’ve ever seen.”
The Islanders return to action at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, playing at Class A No. 8-rated Lincoln Southwest. The Silver Hawks beat Grand Island 68-59 on Dec. 28 in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Lincoln Southeast.
“The beautiful thing about this sport is that, oftentimes, you get to play the next night,” Slough said. “We don’t have to sit and wait on it for a week. We’re just going to scrap it and show up (Saturday) morning … and give Southwest the rest that we’ve got.”