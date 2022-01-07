Lincoln High down cold-shooting Grand Island Senior High

“We have battled a lot of injuries and sickness. Earlier this week, we didn’t know if we were going to be able to play this game because we didn’t have enough guys to practice, but things started to come together as the week progressed and credit goes to these kids.”

The Islanders (2-6) simply never found their shooting touch, missing 14 of their first 17 field-goal attempts as Lincoln High (1-8) took a 12-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. Grand Island used a 12-0 second-quarter run to lead 21-14, but the Links answered with an 11-0 scoring spree of their own, including two 3-pointers in the final six seconds of the first half to go ahead 25-21.

GISH led 36-33 on a 3-pointer by Barrett Olson with 5:43 remaining, but the Islanders were held scoreless for more than five minutes and trailed 39-39 before Fyfe’s game-tying trey.

Grand Island leading scorer Isaac Traudt was limited to nine points on 3-of-13 shooting from the field, while Olson also finished with nine. Dylan Sextro added eight points and nine rebounds for the Islanders.