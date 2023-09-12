Lincoln North Star rallied from early deficits to sweep a doubleheader from Grand Island Senior High.

The Gators rallied from a 6-0 first-inning deficit to win 9-8 and trailed 4-1 in the second inning before coming back to take a 14-11 win over the Islanders Tuesday at the Vets Complex.

Grand Island hurt its chances with 13 errors in the two games.

The Islanders got going right away to start the opening game by going through the order in scoring their six runs on five hits. Alexis Perez and Brianna Kutschkau each hit two-RBI singles in the inning.

But North Star chipped away in the next three innings to get closer, while the Islanders committed three errors to cut the deficit to 8-7 after four.

The Gators eventually took the lead in the sixth inning. Piper Ruhl tied the game with an RBI single to bring home Hailey Boltz. Makenna Watkins scored on a dropped third strike when Grand Island got Haylee VanPelt out at first.

Aysha Gawrych reached second base in the seventh inning but the Islanders couldn’t get her home as Boltz recorded the next three outs.

Alex Hormann led Grand Island by going 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Kutschkau and Braelyn Sindelar each had a hit and two RBIs in the loss.

In the second game, the Islanders got going in the second inning by going through the order. Raygen Hoos, Kutschkau and Hallie Hinrichs had back-to-back-to-back RBI singles to give them a 4-1 lead.

But after the Gators got a run back on a Ruhl solo home run in the third, they went through the order in the fourth inning to take a 9-4 lead. Three Islander errors helped the cause.

Grand Island did come back to within 9-8 by going through the order again and scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth.

But North Star regained control by scoring a run in the fifth, and two each in the sixth and seventh inning to take control.

The Islanders did fight back to within 14-11 as Hinrichs hit a two-RBI single to score Hoos and Kutschkau in the seventh. They brought the tying run to the plate with runners on second and third. But Boltz came on in relief to get the final two outs to give North Star the sweep.

Kutschkau led the Islander offense by going 2 for 5 with four RBIs, while Gawrych was 2 for 4 with a RBI and Hoos was 2 for 3 with a RBI in the loss.

The Islanders look to get back on track as they compete in the Omaha Westside Tournament on Saturday.

Grand Island-Lincoln North Star doubleheader

Game One

North Star 9, Grand Island 8

North Star; 012; 402; 0-9; 9; 1

Grand Island; 602; 000; 0-8; 8; 4

WP-Boltz. LP-Sindelar. 2B-LNS: Ruhl, Watkins.

Game Two

North Star 14, Grand Island 11

North Star; 101; 712; 2-14; 10; 7

Grand Island; 040; 401; 2-11;12; 9

WP- Chubbuck. LP-Hoos. 2B-LNS: Ruhl. HR-LNS: Ruhl.