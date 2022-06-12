Lincoln Southeast rallies to defeat Grand Island Five Points Bank

Five Points Bank was so close in putting one in the win column.

But instead, Lincoln Southeast avoided the final out by scoring three runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat the Grand Island juniors 4-3 Sunday at Ryder Park.

Cash Buettenback hit a two-RBI double over Jake Albers head at left field to tie the game, then an error two batters later gave Southeast the lead.

“I think a sense of compliancy probably kicked in,” FPB coach Jake Redman said. “There were multiple plays we could have made during the game that could have helped help us be successful.

“When you lose a game like that, there are ususally a combination of things.”

Five Points Bank started well as Gage Gannon knocked in a two-RBI single that brought home Albers and Jack Steenson for a 2-0 after the first leading.

Grand Island added another run in the second on a Steenson RBI single to score Ethan Foley.

Five Points had all of its six hits come in the first four innings. They only reached base once on a walk in the seventh after that.

“We needed to keep it going during the game,” Redman said. “Our approach at the plate went away and it came back to bite us.”

However, Grand Island did give itself a chance in the bottom of the seventh inning as Ryan Coslor, who reached base on a walk, was at third base with two outs.

But Nolan Schmale, who pitched the entire game to get the win, struck out Steenson to end the contest.

“We had a chance at the end there but it just didn’t work out for us,” Redman said.

Foley led the offense by going 2-for-3. Cedric Sullivan took the loss as he pitched four innings with six strikeouts and gave up two hits.

Buettenback led Southeast by going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a double.

Five Points finished 1-3 in their tournament with the lone win over Beatrice 11-3 Saturday night.

“We got off to a rough start in the tournament but came back with a nice win last night,” Redman said. “I was hoping that would carry over into today. It looked like it was going in the first couple of innings.

“We need to finish and keep attacking during the course of the game. We’ve shown at times that we are capable of keeping our foot on the gas but we’ve taken it off too much. We need to get back to work.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.