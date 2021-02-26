 Skip to main content
Love At Night going after another Bold Accent win
Love At Night going after another Bold Accent win

FILE PHOTO FONNER PARK.jpg
Barrett Stinson

Trainer Terry Hemmer has won his share of blankets over the years.

The cold spell that hit much of the country a week or so ago gave him a use for some of those blankets.

“We finally found a use for all those blankets we won over the years,” Hemmer joked.

One of Hemmer’s top blanket winners is Love At Night. She’ll be going for another one Saturday in the 32nd running of the four-furlong, $15,000 Bold Accent Stakes, a race for fillies and mares, at Fonner Park.

The 8-year-old daughter of Mr. Nightlinger and Lovesablumin has 13 wins in 22 career starts. That record includes 10 wins in 14 starts at Fonner Park.

She won the first race of her career at Fonner in 2017 with jockey Jake Olesiak on board, and Olesiak will be back in the saddle again on Saturday for the first time in a couple of years.

Olesiak broke Love At NIght for Hemmer when she was a filly.

“He sent here with my wife to get her started and do the gate work and all that stuff,” Olesiak said. “He trains off the farm so a lot of times he’ll send them to someone and he sent her to Megan.”

Love At Night is the second-favorite on the morning line in a full field of 10 at 4-1. Such Great Heights, trained by Robert Hoffman and ridden by Jason Eads, is the favorite at 5-2.

“She obviously fits really good in there,” Olesiak said of Love At Night. “She has a ton of gas. If she gets away from the gate, she’ll be tough to beat.”

Hemmer’s wife Rita does much of the work with his horses. Love At Night is known for her cantankerous personality and Rita has to find a way to keep her in line.

“She’s her same old ornery self,” Terry Hemmer said. “Nothing has changed there. Rita has her hands full with her.”

Love At Night hasn’t raced since finishing third in an allowance race against the boys May 20 at Fonner. She led through much of the race, but couldn’t hold off Super Charlie and Be My Shadow down the stretch.

“That was just a little tough,” Hemmer said. “There are some good Nebraska-bred colts and geldings too. There was nothing to be ashamed of with the way she ran. I was really proud of her. She tried her heart out and that’s all you can ask.”

Love at Night opened last season by winning the Bold Accent Stakes for the second straight year. She followed that up by winning the Orphan Kist Stakes, also for the second year in a row.

The Runza Stakes didn’t go so well for Love At Night. She was second at one point, but faded to eighth in that race which was won by Eaton’s Memory.

“They started shipping in those big horses that didn’t have anyplace else to run,” Hemmer said. “She couldn’t handle them, but then she ran pretty well with the boys.”

Hemmer elected to take Love At Night out of training after the Fonner Park meet concluded instead of possibly running her in sprints at Horsemen’s Park or Lincoln Race Course.

“There weren’t any other races for her, and I didn’t want to keep her in training for those one-furlong racs,” Hemmer said. “We’ll see what happens this year. That’s all we can do is just try.”

Now Hemmer is ready to get Love At Night back to the post in a race that includes seven mares and fillies making their first start at the Grand Island track. That doesn’t mean it will be easy.

“We got her in the eighth hole in the eighth race,” Hemmer said. “Ain’t that lucky?

“It will be a tough race. It looks on paper like there’s a lot of speed. There are classy old mares in there.”

Love At Night has plenty of speed too. She likes to go to the front as soon as possible, and much of the time she’s fast enough to stay right there.

“She has a lot of speed,” Olesiak said. “She’s a classy old mare. She loves her job.”

Hemmer would love to see Love At Night back in the winner’s circle on Saturday.

“It will be a tough race,” Hemmer said. “I think it will be tougher than it has been. There’s a full field and that’s good to see.”

Hoofprints

— Although the mask mandate has been lifted in Grand Island, Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak wants to remind fans that the Fonner will enforce the wearing of masks until further notice.

— Olesiak won four races Friday at Fonner, including the late daily double.

— The biggest win ticket of the day was $28.60 on Awesome Valentine in the fourth race.

— The Dinsdale Pick 5 jackpot had a chance to go out Friday. If either Songster or Mitchell County won the eighth race, someone would have been a big winner. But Olesiak roade Big Macintosh to a win and the Pick 5 jackpot, which was over $13,000 to start the day, carries on into Saturday.

Saturday entries

Saturday

Post Time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $8,470, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Gogetmbugs (Bethke) 124 4-1

2, Platte Girl (Olesiak) 124 8-5

3, Miss Elise (Ramos) 124 3-1

4, Zibby Too (Haar) 124 5-1

5, Sweet Cowgirl (Martinez) 124 9-2

Second Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, F (fillies), Four Furlongs.

1, Ultra Cordial (Ramos) 122 6-1

2, Chim Chim Gemini (Martinez) 122 2-1

3, Timeless Star (Ziegler) 122 3-1

4, Texas Fugitive (Haar) 122 7-2

5, God Wink (Eads) 122 10-1

6, She Glitters (Bethke) 122 4-1

Third Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Glorious Invasor (Herman) 124 10-1

2, Bella’s Bluff (Eads) 124 6-1

3, Nurse Katie (Bethke) 124 8-1

4, Dixie Chip (Ramos) 124 5-2

5, Togarock (Haar) 124 3-1

6, Sassy Sapphire (Olesiak) 124 7-2

7, Run and Tell Dat (Martinez) 124 6-1

Fourth Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Shattered Dreams (McNeil) 124 6-1

2, Kido’s Sling Shot (Olesiak) 124 12-1

3, Texas Empire (Ziegler) 120 10-1

4, Northcounty Willy (Eads) 120 7-2

5, Super Motion (Ramos) 120 8-1

6, Calogero (Haar) 124 9-2

7, Midnight Lewis (Bethke) 124 6-1

8, Lil Silver Fox (Martinez) 124 5-2

Fifth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Jafmil’s Inferno (Olesiak) 124 6-1

2, Memories Galore (Bethke) 124 10-1

3, Chance of Frost (Martinez) 124 5-2

4, Ticket to Riches (Eads) 124 8-1

5, Racey Reecey (Fackler) 124 6-1

6, Hobbs Hope (Haar) 124 12-1

7, Franki D Oro (Ramos) 124 9-2

8, Eye On Harper (Ziegler) 124 7-2

Sixth Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Loud N Proud (Olesiak) 124 3-1

2, Ordained Cat (Ramos) 124 6-1

3, Theboyzdelight (Bethke) 124 6-1

4, Cherubim (Haar) 124 5-2

5, Ameripoint (Luark) 124 8-1

6, Affix, Martinez (Sorensen) 124 7-2

7, Panic Button (Eads) 124 10-1

Seventh Race, $8,800, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Mr. Solo (Haar) 124 8-1

2, Medal Maker (Eads) 124 6-1

3, Makabim (Martinez) 124 5-2

4, Starring John Wain (McNeil) 124 3-1

5, Side Street Dave (Bethke) 124 7-2

6, My Boy Lollipop (Olesiak) 124 6-1

7, Officer Sid (Ziegler) 124 10-1

Eighth Race, $15,000, Bold Accent Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Dixie Nation (McNeil) 119 20-1

2, Taylor’s Beauty (Ziegler) 119 15-1

3, Fashion Fact (Luark) 119 8-1

4, Such Great Heights (Eads) 121 5-2

5, Lady Lex (Bethke) 121 5-1

6, Facing North (Haar) 119 12-1

7, First Alternate (Ramos) 119 6-1

8, Love At Night (Olesiak) 121 4-1

9, Leighton Kentucky (Fackler) 119 12-1

10, Deja Sue (Martinez) 119 8-1

Ninth Race, $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Swiss Minister (Bethke) 124 6-1

2, Danz a Rebel (McNeil) 124 9-2

3, Monydontspenitself (Olesiak) 124 8-1

4, I’m River (Martinez, Martinez) 124 10-1

5, Rushin Tothe Front (Fackler) 124 12-1

6, Bubbas Dixie (Ramos) 124 7-2

7, Dance Doctor (Eads) 124 6-1

8, Rock City Roadhog (Haar) 124 5-2

Monk’s Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 2 Platte Girl — Nice workouts for DCA charge.

2, No. 1 Gogetmbugs — Five second place finishes in seven starts last year.

3, No. 3 Miss Elise — Usually well backed at the windows.

Race 2

1, No. 2 Chim Chim Gemini — Should be an overwhelming favorite.

2, No. 5 God Wink — Comes off Turfway’s synthetic surface.

3, No. 4 Texas Fugitive — Daddy was a great mudder.

Race 3

1, No. 5 Togarock — I don’t believe he liked the wet track last week.

2, No. 4 Dixie Chip — Rallied for second in slow heat Saturday.

3, No. 2 Bella’s Bluff — Flashed speed in Tulsa.

Race 4

1, No. 1 Shattered Dreams — Mine are usually busted up Pick-5’s in the third leg.

2, No. 6 Cologera — Tampa shipper.

3, No. 8 Lil Silver Fox — Could prove hard to catch.

Race 5

1, No. 7 Franki D Oro — Won here last year, choice in wide-open race.

2, No. 3 Chance of Frost — Hopefully, Spring is on the way.

3, No. 5 Racey Reecey — She may benefit from the layoff.

Race 6

1, No. 1 Loud N Proud — Just missed at four panels, gets six furlongs today.

2, No. 7 Panic Button — Race sets up well for this closer who has had good success locally.

3, No. 6 Affix — Has finished third in 12 of 39 tries.

Race 7

1, No. 3 Makabim — Claimed for ten grand at Churchill.

2, No. 6 My Boy Lollipop — Was also entered against an easier bunch on Friday.

3, No. 4 Starring John Wain — Finished 2020 on a high note.

Race 8

1, No. 8 Love At Night — Hopes to notch third straight year winning Bold Accent Stakes.

2, No. 4 Such Great Heights — Won five times at four different tracks last year.

3, No. 5 Lady Lex — Should be a force late in the game.

Race 9

1,No. 1 Swiss Minister — Seven career wins at today’s distance.

2, No. 8 Rock City Roadhog — Big time closer has banked over 500k in stellar career.

3, No. 6 Bubba’s Dixie — May need more ground for best win chances.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 2, No. 2 Chim Chim Gemini

Longshot Play of they

Race 8, No. 1 Dixie Nation

The Greek’s Picks

Race 1

First: No. 2 Platte Girl — Bet The River

Second: No. 4 Zibby Too — One for Wally

Third: No. 1 Gogetmbugs — What’s up Doc!

Race 2

First: No. 2 Chim Chim Gemini — Start your engines

Second: No. 3 Timeless Star — 3rd last week

Third: No. 6 She Glitters — She has Style!

Race 3

First: No. 4 Dixie Chip — Gets the nod today

Second: No. 6 Sassy Sapphire — Smart play .

Third: No. 5 Togarock — Gets a piece of this

Race 4

First: No. 5 Super Motion — Let’s get it Kyle

Second: No. 6 Calogero — In from Tampa Bay Downs

Third: No. 8 Lil Silver Fox — In the Hunt

Race 5

First: No. 8 Eye On Harper — Let it Ride!

Second: No. 1 Jafmil’s Inferno — Outta Ecoffey Barn

Third: No. 3 Chance Of Frost — Has A Shot!

Race6

First: No. 1 Loud N Proud — Wiseguy Play!

Second: No. 3 Theboyzdelight — Won here last year

Third: No. 4 Cherubim — Had nice Workout!

Race 7

First: No. 3 Makabim — Just Win Baby!

Second: No. 4 Starring John Wain — Ride em Cowboy!

Third: No. 6 My Boy Lollipop — Candy time!

Race 8

First: No. 8 Love At Night — The Greek Speaks!

Second: No. 4 Such Great Heights — By Awesome Again

Third: No. 7 First Alternate — Nice win at Remington Park

Race 9

First: No. 8 Rock City Roadhog — Superfecta Play

Second: No. 1 Swiss Minister — Always in the money

Third: No. 2 Danz a Rebel — Last 2 easy wins.

Fourth: No. 3 Monydontspenitself — Longshot!

Gus’s Best Bet

No. 8 Love At Night in 8th

Gus’s Longshot

No.3 Monydontspenitself in 9th

Friday Fonner Park results

First Race, Purse $5,500, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

2 Bumpy Game, Fackler 3 1-1/2 1-1 1-1 2.10

4 Morning Shadow, Eads 2 3-3 3-5 2-2 1/4 1.40

3 Pickeljuice, Bethke 1 2-2 2-1 3-9 3/4 1.70

1 Tiz a Magic Man, Haar 4 4 4 4 6.60

$2 Mutuels:

3 Bumpy Game $6.20 $3.60

5 Morning Shadow $2.60

4 Pickeljuice

Exacta (3-5), $12.40

Time: :23 :35.60 :48.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2016, by Loveofthegame - Bumperette by Rupert’s Wing. Owner: Carolyn Reynolds. Trainer: Reynolds, Carolyn. Breeder: Martinez Stables.

Late Scratches: Ubetcha Ima Bumper

Second Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

2 Global Exchange, Olesiak 3 1-1/2 1-3 1-3 1.30

4 Shiverhertimbers, McNeil 1 3-1 3-1 2-3 1/2 14.30

3 Lively Spell, Eads 4 4 4 3-nk 37.30

5 Mucho Super Girl, Bethke 2 2-3 2-1 4 6.30

1 Fancy Stockings, Ramos 5 5-99 5-99 5-99 3.10

6 Holiday Clover, Martinez 6 6-99 6-99 6-99 2.10

$2 Mutuels:

2 Global Exchange $4.60 $3.00 $2.80

4 Shiverhertimbers $4.80 $4.20

3 Lively Spell $6.00

Daily Double (3-2), $26.60; Exacta (2-4), $19.40; Superfecta (2-4-3-5), $70.11; Trifecta (2-4-3), $122.40

Time: :22.80 :35 :47.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Mare 2016, by Exchange Rate - Muirneen by Dynaformer. Owner: Jack Gaede and Makayla Asche. Trainer: Gaede, Milton M.. Breeder: Sierra Farm.

Claimed: Shiverhertimbers

Third Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

1 Dave, Haar 2 1-1 1-1 1-1 8.70

4 All for Truth, Eads 3 3-1 4-4 2-1 3/4 13.20

2 It Is Dejavu, Olesiak 1 2-1 1/2 2-1/2 3-nk 4.30

3 Barry Lee, Ramos 5 4-2 3-1/2 4-1 3/4 .40

5 Viscosity, Fackler 4 5-2 5-1 5-5 3/4 12.50

6 Just Due, Bethke 6 6 6 6 9.40

$2 Mutuels:

1 Dave $19.40 $9.20 $5.60

4 All for Truth $14.40 $5.60

2 It Is Dejavu $4.00

Exacta (1-4), $93.50; Superfecta (1-4-2-3), $40.18; Trifecta (1-4-2), $152.45

Time: :22.60 :34.80 :47.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2013, by Desert Warrior - Hot Jelly Jam by Red Scamper. Owner: Paul Kleine. Trainer: Haar, Robert J.. Breeder: Marvin A. Johnson.

Claimed: Barry Lee

Fourth Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

6 Awesome Valentina, Haar 3 4-2 4-1 1-1 3/4 13.30

3 Jakealina, McNeil 5 5-1/2 5-2 2-nk 8.00

1 Ticker, Martinez 7 2-1 1-1 1/2 3-nk 6.70

4 Cline Time, Fackler 6 3-1 3-1 4-1 3/4 2.50

2 Splits N Strikes, Eads 8 7-1 6-1/2 5-1/2 40.50

5 Funky Justice, Ziegler 4 1-1/2 2-1/2 6-1/2 1.30

7 Roses for Doug, Bethke 2 8 8 7-1/2 7.50

8 Goodness Cat, Olesiak 1 6-2 7-1 8 13.30

$2 Mutuels:

7 Awesome Valentina $28.60 $13.00 $11.40

3 Jakealina $9.40 $6.80

1 Ticker $5.20

Exacta (7-3), $210.60; Superfecta (7-3-1-5), $688.03; Trifecta (7-3-1), $711.25; Pic 3 (2-1-7), $467.95

Time: :23.20 :36 :49.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Filly 2017, by Awesome of Course - Cotulla by Indygo Shiner. Owner: Klein, George and Dekranes, Nicholas. Trainer: Lawrence, Heath. Breeder: George Klein & Debbi Klein.

Late Scratches: Ultra Cordial

Fifth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

3 Gone Preachin, Olesiak 2 7 5-1 1-1 1/2 1-3 1/4 1.20

7 Holiday Man, Ramos 4 4-2 2-2 2-hd 2-4 1/2 2.40

5 Dominante, Martinez 5 2-1 1/2 4-1 1/2 4-1/2 3-nk 5.40

6 Rulethenight, Fackler 3 3-1 1-1 3-1 4-2 1/2 7.20

1 Catarusky, Ziegler 1 1-1 3-1/2 5-1 5-1 1/2 18.00

4 Mr Red Sensation, Haar 6 6-2 6-4 6-5 6-8 3/4 7.10

2 Be Stormy, Eads 7 5-1 7 7 7 32.70

$2 Mutuels:

3 Gone Preachin $4.40 $2.60 $2.10

7 Holiday Man $3.00 $2.60

5 Dominante $3.40

Exacta (3-7), $6.10; Superfecta (3-7-5-6), $3.82; Trifecta (3-7-5), $9.40; Pic 3 (1-7-3), $451.00; Pic 4 (2-1-7-3), $33.40; Pic 5 (3-2-1-7-3), $3,967.20

Time: :24.60 :48.60 1:03 1:16.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2012, by Corinthian - Western Side by Gone West. Owner: Chad R Olson. Trainer: Bliss, Richard Dean. Breeder: Starfish Stable, LLC &Corinthian Syndicate.

Claimed: Gone Preachin

Sixth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

8 Drastic, Bethke 6 4-1 3-1 1/2 1-2 1-1 1/2 6.80

7 Silver Maker, Olesiak 8 7-4 4-1 3-1/2 2-3 1.50

2 Front Office, Haar 2 2-hd 1-hd 2-1 1/2 3-1 2.30

1 Flanagan, McNeil 3 6-1 6-1/2 6-1 4-1/2 6.40

6 Lisbon, Martinez 7 8 8 7-1 5-3 4.80

4 Circle Me Bert, Herman 5 5-2 7-1 5-1 6-1/2 21.30

5 Auctioneer, Eads 4 3-1 1/2 2-hd 4-1/2 7-nk 37.50

3 Arch Seeker, Ramos 1 1-hd 5-1 8 8 26.30

$2 Mutuels:

8 Drastic $15.60 $5.40 $3.20

7 Silver Maker $3.00 $2.40

2 Front Office $2.60

Exacta (8-7), $23.30; Superfecta (8-7-2-1), $15.06; Trifecta (8-7-2), $26.00; Pic 3 (7-3-8), $352.90

Time: :24.60 :48.80 1:03.40 1:16.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2015, by Northern Afleet - Post Haste by Mr. Greeley. Owner: Sean P. Foley. Trainer: Foley, Sean P.. Breeder: Archie Barnes & Wood Simpson.

Seventh Race, Purse $8,000, Starters Allowance $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

5 Goodnightloving, Olesiak 6 4-4 3-4 3-5 1-nk 3.00

6 Mean Erika, Martinez 5 2-1 1/2 1-1/2 1-2 2-2 1/2 1.80

2 She’s a Lucky One, Haar 1 5-2 5-4 4-1 3-2 1/2 12.90

4 Alex’s Bourbon, Ziegler 4 1-2 2-2 2-1/2 4-5 1/4 3.00

3 Inagoodway, Eads 3 3-1/2 4-2 5-6 5-5 1/2 2.50

1 Trepi’s Trpl Crown, Bethke 2 6 6 6 6 37.20

$2 Mutuels:

5 Goodnightloving $8.00 $3.60 $3.00

6 Mean Erika $3.40 $2.40

2 She’s a Lucky One $3.20

Exacta (5-6), $10.30; Superfecta (5-6-2-4), $6.01; Trifecta (5-6-2), $17.30; Pic 3 (3-8-5), $43.05

Time: :24.20 :48.20 1:02.60 1:16.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2017, by Fed Biz - Miss Victoriana by Explicit. Owner: Nick Fudge. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Modeste Racing Stable & Lee McMillin.

Eighth Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

2 Big Macintosh, Olesiak 7 6-1 3-hd 1-1 1/4 5.10

5 Explosive Shoes, Luark 4 1-hd 2-1/2 2-3/4 27.30

6 Okchromey, Haar 2 2-hd 4-1/2 3-1/2 24.50

7 Sleepy Turtle, Bethke 1 4-1 7-2 4-nk 9.90

4 Songster, Fackler 8 8-3 5-1/2 5-nk 3.20

1 White Drill, Eads 9 7-1/2 6-1 1/2 6-nk 2.10

3 Mickey the Moocher, Ziegler 5 3-1 1/2 1-1/2 7-nk 13.70

8 Kat Dude, Martinez 6 9 9 8-2 1/4 3.10

9 Mitchell County, Hynes 3 5-1/2 8-3 9 35.80

$2 Mutuels:

2 Big Macintosh $12.20 $6.20 $4.20

6 Explosive Shoes $21.60 $13.60

7 Okchromey $13.80

Daily Double (5-2), $38.20; Exacta (2-6), $122.80; Superfecta (2-6-7-8), $5,026.99; Trifecta (2-6-7), $1,509.00; Pic 3 (8-5-2), $127.85; Pic 4 (3-8-5-2), $423.15; (7-3-8-5-2), $117.15

Time: :22.80 :35.20 :48.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2017, by Laurie’s Rocket - Dare We Dream by Mingun. Owner: Kent Cross. Trainer: Condon, Schuyler. Breeder: David Kunze.

Late Scratches: My Boy Lollipop

Attendance:

Handle: $0

Copyright 2021 EQUIBASE Company LLC. All Rights Reserved.

