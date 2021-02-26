Love At Night going after another Bold Accent win

“She obviously fits really good in there,” Olesiak said of Love At Night. “She has a ton of gas. If she gets away from the gate, she’ll be tough to beat.”

Hemmer’s wife Rita does much of the work with his horses. Love At Night is known for her cantankerous personality and Rita has to find a way to keep her in line.

“She’s her same old ornery self,” Terry Hemmer said. “Nothing has changed there. Rita has her hands full with her.”

Love At Night hasn’t raced since finishing third in an allowance race against the boys May 20 at Fonner. She led through much of the race, but couldn’t hold off Super Charlie and Be My Shadow down the stretch.

“That was just a little tough,” Hemmer said. “There are some good Nebraska-bred colts and geldings too. There was nothing to be ashamed of with the way she ran. I was really proud of her. She tried her heart out and that’s all you can ask.”

Love at Night opened last season by winning the Bold Accent Stakes for the second straight year. She followed that up by winning the Orphan Kist Stakes, also for the second year in a row.

