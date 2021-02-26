Love At Night going after another Bold Accent win

Saturday entries
Saturday
Post Time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $8,470, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Gogetmbugs (Bethke) 124 4-1
2, Platte Girl (Olesiak) 124 8-5
3, Miss Elise (Ramos) 124 3-1
4, Zibby Too (Haar) 124 5-1
5, Sweet Cowgirl (Martinez) 124 9-2
Second Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, F (fillies), Four Furlongs.
1, Ultra Cordial (Ramos) 122 6-1
2, Chim Chim Gemini (Martinez) 122 2-1
3, Timeless Star (Ziegler) 122 3-1
4, Texas Fugitive (Haar) 122 7-2
5, God Wink (Eads) 122 10-1
6, She Glitters (Bethke) 122 4-1
Third Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Glorious Invasor (Herman) 124 10-1
2, Bella’s Bluff (Eads) 124 6-1
3, Nurse Katie (Bethke) 124 8-1
4, Dixie Chip (Ramos) 124 5-2
5, Togarock (Haar) 124 3-1
6, Sassy Sapphire (Olesiak) 124 7-2
7, Run and Tell Dat (Martinez) 124 6-1
Fourth Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Shattered Dreams (McNeil) 124 6-1
2, Kido’s Sling Shot (Olesiak) 124 12-1
3, Texas Empire (Ziegler) 120 10-1
4, Northcounty Willy (Eads) 120 7-2
5, Super Motion (Ramos) 120 8-1
6, Calogero (Haar) 124 9-2
7, Midnight Lewis (Bethke) 124 6-1
8, Lil Silver Fox (Martinez) 124 5-2
Fifth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Jafmil’s Inferno (Olesiak) 124 6-1
2, Memories Galore (Bethke) 124 10-1
3, Chance of Frost (Martinez) 124 5-2
4, Ticket to Riches (Eads) 124 8-1
5, Racey Reecey (Fackler) 124 6-1
6, Hobbs Hope (Haar) 124 12-1
7, Franki D Oro (Ramos) 124 9-2
8, Eye On Harper (Ziegler) 124 7-2
Sixth Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Loud N Proud (Olesiak) 124 3-1
2, Ordained Cat (Ramos) 124 6-1
3, Theboyzdelight (Bethke) 124 6-1
4, Cherubim (Haar) 124 5-2
5, Ameripoint (Luark) 124 8-1
6, Affix, Martinez (Sorensen) 124 7-2
7, Panic Button (Eads) 124 10-1
Seventh Race, $8,800, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Mr. Solo (Haar) 124 8-1
2, Medal Maker (Eads) 124 6-1
3, Makabim (Martinez) 124 5-2
4, Starring John Wain (McNeil) 124 3-1
5, Side Street Dave (Bethke) 124 7-2
6, My Boy Lollipop (Olesiak) 124 6-1
7, Officer Sid (Ziegler) 124 10-1
Eighth Race, $15,000, Bold Accent Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Dixie Nation (McNeil) 119 20-1
2, Taylor’s Beauty (Ziegler) 119 15-1
3, Fashion Fact (Luark) 119 8-1
4, Such Great Heights (Eads) 121 5-2
5, Lady Lex (Bethke) 121 5-1
6, Facing North (Haar) 119 12-1
7, First Alternate (Ramos) 119 6-1
8, Love At Night (Olesiak) 121 4-1
9, Leighton Kentucky (Fackler) 119 12-1
10, Deja Sue (Martinez) 119 8-1
Ninth Race, $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Swiss Minister (Bethke) 124 6-1
2, Danz a Rebel (McNeil) 124 9-2
3, Monydontspenitself (Olesiak) 124 8-1
4, I’m River (Martinez, Martinez) 124 10-1
5, Rushin Tothe Front (Fackler) 124 12-1
6, Bubbas Dixie (Ramos) 124 7-2
7, Dance Doctor (Eads) 124 6-1
8, Rock City Roadhog (Haar) 124 5-2
Monk’s Moneymakers
Race 1
1, No. 2 Platte Girl — Nice workouts for DCA charge.
2, No. 1 Gogetmbugs — Five second place finishes in seven starts last year.
3, No. 3 Miss Elise — Usually well backed at the windows.
Race 2
1, No. 2 Chim Chim Gemini — Should be an overwhelming favorite.
2, No. 5 God Wink — Comes off Turfway’s synthetic surface.
3, No. 4 Texas Fugitive — Daddy was a great mudder.
Race 3
1, No. 5 Togarock — I don’t believe he liked the wet track last week.
2, No. 4 Dixie Chip — Rallied for second in slow heat Saturday.
3, No. 2 Bella’s Bluff — Flashed speed in Tulsa.
Race 4
1, No. 1 Shattered Dreams — Mine are usually busted up Pick-5’s in the third leg.
2, No. 6 Cologera — Tampa shipper.
3, No. 8 Lil Silver Fox — Could prove hard to catch.
Race 5
1, No. 7 Franki D Oro — Won here last year, choice in wide-open race.
2, No. 3 Chance of Frost — Hopefully, Spring is on the way.
3, No. 5 Racey Reecey — She may benefit from the layoff.
Race 6
1, No. 1 Loud N Proud — Just missed at four panels, gets six furlongs today.
2, No. 7 Panic Button — Race sets up well for this closer who has had good success locally.
3, No. 6 Affix — Has finished third in 12 of 39 tries.
Race 7
1, No. 3 Makabim — Claimed for ten grand at Churchill.
2, No. 6 My Boy Lollipop — Was also entered against an easier bunch on Friday.
3, No. 4 Starring John Wain — Finished 2020 on a high note.
Race 8
1, No. 8 Love At Night — Hopes to notch third straight year winning Bold Accent Stakes.
2, No. 4 Such Great Heights — Won five times at four different tracks last year.
3, No. 5 Lady Lex — Should be a force late in the game.
Race 9
1,No. 1 Swiss Minister — Seven career wins at today’s distance.
2, No. 8 Rock City Roadhog — Big time closer has banked over 500k in stellar career.
3, No. 6 Bubba’s Dixie — May need more ground for best win chances.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 2, No. 2 Chim Chim Gemini
Longshot Play of they
Race 8, No. 1 Dixie Nation
The Greek’s Picks
Race 1
First: No. 2 Platte Girl — Bet The River
Second: No. 4 Zibby Too — One for Wally
Third: No. 1 Gogetmbugs — What’s up Doc!
Race 2
First: No. 2 Chim Chim Gemini — Start your engines
Second: No. 3 Timeless Star — 3rd last week
Third: No. 6 She Glitters — She has Style!
Race 3
First: No. 4 Dixie Chip — Gets the nod today
Second: No. 6 Sassy Sapphire — Smart play .
Third: No. 5 Togarock — Gets a piece of this
Race 4
First: No. 5 Super Motion — Let’s get it Kyle
Second: No. 6 Calogero — In from Tampa Bay Downs
Third: No. 8 Lil Silver Fox — In the Hunt
Race 5
First: No. 8 Eye On Harper — Let it Ride!
Second: No. 1 Jafmil’s Inferno — Outta Ecoffey Barn
Third: No. 3 Chance Of Frost — Has A Shot!
Race6
First: No. 1 Loud N Proud — Wiseguy Play!
Second: No. 3 Theboyzdelight — Won here last year
Third: No. 4 Cherubim — Had nice Workout!
Race 7
First: No. 3 Makabim — Just Win Baby!
Second: No. 4 Starring John Wain — Ride em Cowboy!
Third: No. 6 My Boy Lollipop — Candy time!
Race 8
First: No. 8 Love At Night — The Greek Speaks!
Second: No. 4 Such Great Heights — By Awesome Again
Third: No. 7 First Alternate — Nice win at Remington Park
Race 9
First: No. 8 Rock City Roadhog — Superfecta Play
Second: No. 1 Swiss Minister — Always in the money
Third: No. 2 Danz a Rebel — Last 2 easy wins.
Fourth: No. 3 Monydontspenitself — Longshot!
Gus’s Best Bet
No. 8 Love At Night in 8th
Gus’s Longshot
No.3 Monydontspenitself in 9th
Friday Fonner Park results
First Race, Purse $5,500, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
2 Bumpy Game, Fackler 3 1-1/2 1-1 1-1 2.10
4 Morning Shadow, Eads 2 3-3 3-5 2-2 1/4 1.40
3 Pickeljuice, Bethke 1 2-2 2-1 3-9 3/4 1.70
1 Tiz a Magic Man, Haar 4 4 4 4 6.60
$2 Mutuels:
3 Bumpy Game $6.20 $3.60
5 Morning Shadow $2.60
4 Pickeljuice
Exacta (3-5), $12.40
Time: :23 :35.60 :48.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2016, by Loveofthegame - Bumperette by Rupert’s Wing. Owner: Carolyn Reynolds. Trainer: Reynolds, Carolyn. Breeder: Martinez Stables.
Late Scratches: Ubetcha Ima Bumper
Second Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
2 Global Exchange, Olesiak 3 1-1/2 1-3 1-3 1.30
4 Shiverhertimbers, McNeil 1 3-1 3-1 2-3 1/2 14.30
3 Lively Spell, Eads 4 4 4 3-nk 37.30
5 Mucho Super Girl, Bethke 2 2-3 2-1 4 6.30
1 Fancy Stockings, Ramos 5 5-99 5-99 5-99 3.10
6 Holiday Clover, Martinez 6 6-99 6-99 6-99 2.10
$2 Mutuels:
2 Global Exchange $4.60 $3.00 $2.80
4 Shiverhertimbers $4.80 $4.20
3 Lively Spell $6.00
Daily Double (3-2), $26.60; Exacta (2-4), $19.40; Superfecta (2-4-3-5), $70.11; Trifecta (2-4-3), $122.40
Time: :22.80 :35 :47.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Mare 2016, by Exchange Rate - Muirneen by Dynaformer. Owner: Jack Gaede and Makayla Asche. Trainer: Gaede, Milton M.. Breeder: Sierra Farm.
Claimed: Shiverhertimbers
Third Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
1 Dave, Haar 2 1-1 1-1 1-1 8.70
4 All for Truth, Eads 3 3-1 4-4 2-1 3/4 13.20
2 It Is Dejavu, Olesiak 1 2-1 1/2 2-1/2 3-nk 4.30
3 Barry Lee, Ramos 5 4-2 3-1/2 4-1 3/4 .40
5 Viscosity, Fackler 4 5-2 5-1 5-5 3/4 12.50
6 Just Due, Bethke 6 6 6 6 9.40
$2 Mutuels:
1 Dave $19.40 $9.20 $5.60
4 All for Truth $14.40 $5.60
2 It Is Dejavu $4.00
Exacta (1-4), $93.50; Superfecta (1-4-2-3), $40.18; Trifecta (1-4-2), $152.45
Time: :22.60 :34.80 :47.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2013, by Desert Warrior - Hot Jelly Jam by Red Scamper. Owner: Paul Kleine. Trainer: Haar, Robert J.. Breeder: Marvin A. Johnson.
Claimed: Barry Lee
Fourth Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
6 Awesome Valentina, Haar 3 4-2 4-1 1-1 3/4 13.30
3 Jakealina, McNeil 5 5-1/2 5-2 2-nk 8.00
1 Ticker, Martinez 7 2-1 1-1 1/2 3-nk 6.70
4 Cline Time, Fackler 6 3-1 3-1 4-1 3/4 2.50
2 Splits N Strikes, Eads 8 7-1 6-1/2 5-1/2 40.50
5 Funky Justice, Ziegler 4 1-1/2 2-1/2 6-1/2 1.30
7 Roses for Doug, Bethke 2 8 8 7-1/2 7.50
8 Goodness Cat, Olesiak 1 6-2 7-1 8 13.30
$2 Mutuels:
7 Awesome Valentina $28.60 $13.00 $11.40
3 Jakealina $9.40 $6.80
1 Ticker $5.20
Exacta (7-3), $210.60; Superfecta (7-3-1-5), $688.03; Trifecta (7-3-1), $711.25; Pic 3 (2-1-7), $467.95
Time: :23.20 :36 :49.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Filly 2017, by Awesome of Course - Cotulla by Indygo Shiner. Owner: Klein, George and Dekranes, Nicholas. Trainer: Lawrence, Heath. Breeder: George Klein & Debbi Klein.
Late Scratches: Ultra Cordial
Fifth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
3 Gone Preachin, Olesiak 2 7 5-1 1-1 1/2 1-3 1/4 1.20
7 Holiday Man, Ramos 4 4-2 2-2 2-hd 2-4 1/2 2.40
5 Dominante, Martinez 5 2-1 1/2 4-1 1/2 4-1/2 3-nk 5.40
6 Rulethenight, Fackler 3 3-1 1-1 3-1 4-2 1/2 7.20
1 Catarusky, Ziegler 1 1-1 3-1/2 5-1 5-1 1/2 18.00
4 Mr Red Sensation, Haar 6 6-2 6-4 6-5 6-8 3/4 7.10
2 Be Stormy, Eads 7 5-1 7 7 7 32.70
$2 Mutuels:
3 Gone Preachin $4.40 $2.60 $2.10
7 Holiday Man $3.00 $2.60
5 Dominante $3.40
Exacta (3-7), $6.10; Superfecta (3-7-5-6), $3.82; Trifecta (3-7-5), $9.40; Pic 3 (1-7-3), $451.00; Pic 4 (2-1-7-3), $33.40; Pic 5 (3-2-1-7-3), $3,967.20
Time: :24.60 :48.60 1:03 1:16.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2012, by Corinthian - Western Side by Gone West. Owner: Chad R Olson. Trainer: Bliss, Richard Dean. Breeder: Starfish Stable, LLC &Corinthian Syndicate.
Claimed: Gone Preachin
Sixth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
8 Drastic, Bethke 6 4-1 3-1 1/2 1-2 1-1 1/2 6.80
7 Silver Maker, Olesiak 8 7-4 4-1 3-1/2 2-3 1.50
2 Front Office, Haar 2 2-hd 1-hd 2-1 1/2 3-1 2.30
1 Flanagan, McNeil 3 6-1 6-1/2 6-1 4-1/2 6.40
6 Lisbon, Martinez 7 8 8 7-1 5-3 4.80
4 Circle Me Bert, Herman 5 5-2 7-1 5-1 6-1/2 21.30
5 Auctioneer, Eads 4 3-1 1/2 2-hd 4-1/2 7-nk 37.50
3 Arch Seeker, Ramos 1 1-hd 5-1 8 8 26.30
$2 Mutuels:
8 Drastic $15.60 $5.40 $3.20
7 Silver Maker $3.00 $2.40
2 Front Office $2.60
Exacta (8-7), $23.30; Superfecta (8-7-2-1), $15.06; Trifecta (8-7-2), $26.00; Pic 3 (7-3-8), $352.90
Time: :24.60 :48.80 1:03.40 1:16.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2015, by Northern Afleet - Post Haste by Mr. Greeley. Owner: Sean P. Foley. Trainer: Foley, Sean P.. Breeder: Archie Barnes & Wood Simpson.
Seventh Race, Purse $8,000, Starters Allowance $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
5 Goodnightloving, Olesiak 6 4-4 3-4 3-5 1-nk 3.00
6 Mean Erika, Martinez 5 2-1 1/2 1-1/2 1-2 2-2 1/2 1.80
2 She’s a Lucky One, Haar 1 5-2 5-4 4-1 3-2 1/2 12.90
4 Alex’s Bourbon, Ziegler 4 1-2 2-2 2-1/2 4-5 1/4 3.00
3 Inagoodway, Eads 3 3-1/2 4-2 5-6 5-5 1/2 2.50
1 Trepi’s Trpl Crown, Bethke 2 6 6 6 6 37.20
$2 Mutuels:
5 Goodnightloving $8.00 $3.60 $3.00
6 Mean Erika $3.40 $2.40
2 She’s a Lucky One $3.20
Exacta (5-6), $10.30; Superfecta (5-6-2-4), $6.01; Trifecta (5-6-2), $17.30; Pic 3 (3-8-5), $43.05
Time: :24.20 :48.20 1:02.60 1:16.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2017, by Fed Biz - Miss Victoriana by Explicit. Owner: Nick Fudge. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Modeste Racing Stable & Lee McMillin.
Eighth Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
2 Big Macintosh, Olesiak 7 6-1 3-hd 1-1 1/4 5.10
5 Explosive Shoes, Luark 4 1-hd 2-1/2 2-3/4 27.30
6 Okchromey, Haar 2 2-hd 4-1/2 3-1/2 24.50
7 Sleepy Turtle, Bethke 1 4-1 7-2 4-nk 9.90
4 Songster, Fackler 8 8-3 5-1/2 5-nk 3.20
1 White Drill, Eads 9 7-1/2 6-1 1/2 6-nk 2.10
3 Mickey the Moocher, Ziegler 5 3-1 1/2 1-1/2 7-nk 13.70
8 Kat Dude, Martinez 6 9 9 8-2 1/4 3.10
9 Mitchell County, Hynes 3 5-1/2 8-3 9 35.80
$2 Mutuels:
2 Big Macintosh $12.20 $6.20 $4.20
6 Explosive Shoes $21.60 $13.60
7 Okchromey $13.80
Daily Double (5-2), $38.20; Exacta (2-6), $122.80; Superfecta (2-6-7-8), $5,026.99; Trifecta (2-6-7), $1,509.00; Pic 3 (8-5-2), $127.85; Pic 4 (3-8-5-2), $423.15; (7-3-8-5-2), $117.15
Time: :22.80 :35.20 :48.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2017, by Laurie’s Rocket - Dare We Dream by Mingun. Owner: Kent Cross. Trainer: Condon, Schuyler. Breeder: David Kunze.
Late Scratches: My Boy Lollipop
Attendance:
Handle: $0
