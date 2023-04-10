Back when I started hunting turkeys over three decades ago, it was difficult if not impossible to get a shotgun permit for here in Central Nebraska.

Would-be turkey hunters often had to travel north or west if they wanted to pursue turkeys with a shotgun.

But times changed. Turkey populations expanded throughout Nebraska and in some areas exploded, so much so that turkey permits became easier to obtain and regulations more liberal.

Now, times have changed again. Veteran hunters have probably noticed there are generally fewer birds around than there were just a few years ago. The decline has been particularly noticeable the past five or so years.

There are likely many reasons for this decline, including unusually harsh winters with deep snow and bitter cold that lasts for several weeks during the late winter months of January and February. That annual trend seemed to begin in 2018, although this winter wasn’t too bad here in Central Nebraska.

Another reason may be the generous season lengths and bag limits turkey hunters have enjoyed for over a decade, particularly in the fall. For several seasons now, fall hunters have been able to pursue turkeys from mid-September through January 31.

Fall hunters were also able to harvest up to four turkeys, if they got two permits with a bag limit of two birds per permit. Since both female and male turkeys are legal in fall, there was the potential for quite a few hens to be shot during the exceptionally long fall season.

Spring hunters have also had it good. For many years, hunters have been able to purchase up to three tags and harvest up to three gobblers each spring. Bearded hens are also legal in spring, but since they are very rare, the impact on the female turkey population is minimal.

Like many hunters, I’ve dutifully purchased my three permits each spring, even as prices went up and turkey numbers went down. Many years, I’ve been fortunate enough to bag my three allotted gobblers, including last spring when I called in and shot three jakes, filling all three of my tags in a matter of seconds with a rare turkey triple.

I’d never done that before, and likely never will again. Turkey hunting regulations have drastically changed this season. The proverbial boom has been lowered on turkey hunters. Here are some of the changes.

Starting with spring, the season length remains the same, but hunters are now limited to only two permits, with a bag limit of one bird per permit. Furthermore, hunters may only bag one turkey per calendar day. Not only are the days of shooting triples over, but also doubles.

Now, even if you call in two gobblers, you can only shoot one. I don’t necessarily agree with this new one bird per day rule because it’s extremely difficult to return to an area and call in a bird again once he’s witnessed the death of his companion.

If the goal was to make turkey hunting more difficult and thereby reduce the overall number of birds bagged, then this new rule will certainly help do that.

Another important change is that successful hunters are now required to report birds bagged via Telecheck, either online at outdoornebraaska.gov/telecheck/ or by phone at (844) 279-4564. This new requirement doesn’t bother me one bit because archery deer hunters have been required to do the same thing for years. It’s usually a fast and painless process.

There were seemingly so many turkeys at one time that in recent years the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission advertised our state’s great turkey hunting in several national hunting magazines, inviting non-resident hunters to come join the fun.

While out-of-state hunters are still welcome, non-resident permits are now limited to only 10,000, instead of unlimited as in the past. This is good news for resident hunters, and the change probably won’t impact non-residents too much, either. As of this writing, non-resident permits were still available.

Fall hunters are going to see even bigger changes next autumn. The fall season will run from October 1 through November 30, which is more in line with the traditional fall season our state used to have.

Furthermore, fall turkey hunters are now limited to just one permit, which is good for bagging only one turkey. Instead of having over four months to bag up to four turkeys, fall hunters now have only two months to bag one turkey.

This is a very good change, and probably the most significant one in terms of truly helping Nebraska’s turkey population rebound.

Overall, I’m glad the NGPC is taking measures to address our state’s declining turkey population, even if I don’t agree with all of them. Change is long overdue. If a little inconvenience now ensures there are still turkeys to hunt down the road, then I fully support these new regulations whole-heartedly.

For a complete, detailed list of all the changes being made to the 2023 turkey seasons, visit outdoornebraska.gov/wildturkey/.

Jarrod Spilger writes the Outdoors for The Independent.