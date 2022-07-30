Marcus Holling leads after first day of Mayor’s Cup

Grand Island’s Marcus Holling started his day by shooting a birdie on the first three holes. After adding birdies on hole 5 and 9, Holling was rolling at 5-under.

Despite finishing 3-over on the back nine, his early morning round success propelled him to the top of the leaderboard with a 70 overall score after the first day of the Mayor’s Cup at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course on Saturday in Grand Island.

“I hit the ball well and my score doesn’t really reflect how well I played,” Holling said. “I had some silly mistakes but with the wind picking up on the back nine and with a lot of holes being into the wind, I think I’m at a good score heading into the second day.”

The wind indeed picked up, causing numerous tees to end up off course into the rough.

Holling didn’t have to spend time searching for his golf ball, but he did have struggle on one hole in particular in which he double bogeyed.

“Hole 11 always gives me a tough time,” Holling said. “That Par 3 is funky. It’s a little bit longer and the green has so many humps and hills. It’s tough. You have to hit the green and even if you hit the green, you’ll have a really tough putt.”

With the lead heading into Sunday’s action, Holling said he’s hoping his play resembles Saturday’s front nine to finish atop the championship flight.

“Really do the same thing I did on the front nine because the front nine, going five under is very, very good,” Holling said. “Do the same thing tomorrow. Try to finish up, polish the back nine and not make stupid mistakes, and I think I’ll be in the running for it.”

Ethan Shaw of Aurora finished right behind Holling with a 71. Shaw, who will be playing golf for Doane this fall, said he feels pretty good with his play considering he hasn’t competed in awhile.

“The front, it was a little slow start,” Shaw said. “I shot one over for a 37. Kind of cleaned it up and shot 34 on the back. It was a pretty solid round, but I left some strokes out there and can do better.”

To overtake Holling and claim the title on Sunday, Shaw said it’s about capitalizing on the birdie opportunities that present itself.

“There were a couple six-footers and ten-footers I missed today and just have to make those drop,” Shaw said.

Three other golfers finished at par including Grand Island’s Joey Holling, Marcus’ cousin. Joey, who is the son of Jackrabbit Run superintendent Joel Holling, said he was hoping to shoot better on a course he knows very well.

“Even Par is not a bad score but with me being at my home course, I’d like to do better,” Joey Holling said. “I was two under through 13, so I was hoping to post an under par round but bogeying 14 and 17 kind of hurt.”

The championship flight tees off at 10:23 a.m. Sunday.

Other flight leaders include:

— First Flight: Souks Boutmahavong, 74

— Second Flight: Peng Vilai, 75

— Third Flight: Mike Horn, 85

— Senior Flight: Michael Kingsley, 76