Markowski powers NU past Purdue

Alexis Markowski scored 19 points — including 11 in the fourth quarter — to help the Nebraska women’s basketball team rally for a 71-64 win against Purdue on Wednesday in West Lafayette, Ind.

After trailing by nine points late in the third quarter, Nebraska won by outscoring Purdue 23-8 in the fourth quarter.

With Nebraska in a stretch where three of its four games are against ranked teams, this was an important game to win for the Huskers (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten). Purdue and Nebraska entered the game tied for seventh in the Big Ten standings.

Nebraska leading scorer Jaz Shelley scored just four points, all on free throws. But Nebraska got big contributions from Maddie Krull with 15 points and Sam Haiby with 14 points.

But with Nebraska struggling to make three-pointers, Markowski was determined inside the paint in the final 10 minutes. She scored twice inside — to tie the game and then take the lead — as Nebraska took the lead with four minutes left.

Nebraska’s offense was really hurt when Markowski got in foul trouble early in the third quarter. Markowski finished 8-for-14 shooting from the field, and with 10 rebounds had her eighth double-double of the season.

“Alexis Markowski just kind of came alive and showed great determination in that fourth quarter scoring 11 points in that quarter alone and really wanting to will us to win,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said on the Huskers Radio Network.

Later in the fourth quarter, the Huskers got another big basket when Krull made a three-pointer to push Nebraska’s lead to 65-61.

Nebraska finished just 6-for-22 on threes but got two big ones in the fourth quarter from Krull and Kendall Moriarty.

After a bad start to the game, with Purdue leading 11-3 and Markowski having to briefly leave the floor with a minor injury, the Huskers quickly recovered to lead 19-16 after the first quarter.

But Australian guard Abby Ellis Ellis shot Purdue to a 31-30 halftime lead with 17 first-half points on 6-for-8 shooting. Ellis only got three points after halftime to finish with a team-best 20.

In the third quarter, Nebraska was fortunate that Haiby is back playing after a knee injury. Haiby’s drives to the basket for a layup often matched a Purdue basket and kept the Boilermakers from building a double-digit lead.

“(Haiby) was outstanding,” Williams said. “I thought she created a lot of offense when we needed to be sparked that way.”

Krull’s 15 points, on 6-of-11 shooting, was her second-highest scoring total of the season.

“Maddie Krull has been a little under the weather, but thank goodness she was able to go here today after not practicing (Tuesday),” Williams said.