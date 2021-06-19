Martinez continues to keep GICC successful, is this year's Independent boys coach of the year

A supportive administration also gets an assist from Martinez.

“We’ve has several people in the administration,” he said. “Our AD, Dick Ross, makes everything available that I need to do the job what I feel is the correct way. Our current administrator, (principal) Jordan Engle is very supportive of how we do it and allows us to do it in the way we feel is correct.

“We also have to have players willing to do things we want them to do or push them to do. Sometimes they’re not that fun for them, but they’re willing to do it. Then also we’ve had great families come through here. By and large, we’ve gone through almost every season that I’ve been an assistant or head coach without negative parent involvement. I think the total support of the entire program from assistant coaches to administrators to players to parents has been critical to our success.”

Coaching involves long hours and stressful days.

But for Martinez, it’s something that has always proven to be a rewarding part of his life.