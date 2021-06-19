Martinez continues to keep GICC successful, is this year's Independent boys coach of the year

Eight years ago, Tino Martinez believed that his time coaching basketball might be coming to an end.
He had spent a decade as an assistant coach at Grand Island Central Catholic for Bill Gavers.
But Gavers announced after the 2012-13 season that he was stepping down to become the head coach at Hastings College after 22 seasons with the Crusaders.
“I thought my coaching career was maybe coming to an end,” Martinez said. “I didn’t think I would stay on and be an assistant for the next guy.”
But then GICC activities director Howard Schumann had a different vision for the future of the program.
“Then Howard Schumann and Bill met with me a few days after he made it official and asked me to do it,” Martinez said of being offered the head coaching position. “I was extremely honored, shocked and surprised that they wanted to go in that direction.
“I owe them a lot of gratitude for having faith in me to continue what at that time was a really good basketball program. Bill had done such a good job building it, there was some responsibility to the next guy who was going to take it.”
Martinez has taken that responsibility and kept the program achieving at a consistently high level.
In his eight seasons, Central Catholic has gone 156-62. That includes a 25-4 mark this past season which culminated in a Class C-2 state championship, the school’s second boys basketball title.
For his performance, Martinez was selected as the Independent’s 2020-21 boys coach of the year.
Celebrating a state title on the floor at Pinnacle Bank Arena — especially one year after falling short in a championship game — was a special moment for Martinez.
“Obviously it means a lot,” he said. “That group has been with us with a lot of them playing all four years, and we started with them when they were really young. That class really went with us from start to finish, and obviously other classes have contributed to the successes of that group. But it really meant a lot.
“It was kind of a relief. I thought we were good enough to do it, and then when it really happens you’re just happy for the players. That’s how I felt that night.”
With five starters returning, GICC began the season as the odds-on favorite to win the championship. But nothing was guaranteed, and Martinez made sure the Crusaders knew that.
“Our approach was we wanted to keep their attention every day and every week and with every opponent,” he said. “Our schedule lends itself to do that naturally with some of the really good teams on our schedule. Their attention was really good on a daily basis, and that was a credit to them.
“I think the goal for them immediately after getting runner-up was to get there again with a chance to win it. Keeping their attention on a daily basis wasn’t that difficult, but it was our goal as we approached the season.”
Gavers said Martinez has many important qualities that have made him so successful.
“No. 1, he has a passion for the game,” he said. “He’s always thinking about the game and always thinking about things that can be done to help the team improve.
“He always has good relationships with his players. He gets the most out of them. They would run through a wall for him.”
While Martinez was unsure about his future when Gavers resigned, there was no uncertainty around Central Catholic about what needed to happen.
“Howard had been around him every day,” Gavers said. “Howard was active with our program and he saw that Tino was a great teacher. I think it was an easy decision for him to make.”
Martinez’s path to becoming a basketball coach started while he was in high school with the encouragement of his coach at Grand Island Senior High, Craig Jacobson.
“He encouraged it, and he allowed me and one of my best friends Lance Cohn to coach some of the youth teams at that time,” Martinez said. “I coached Wes Wilkinson and that group growing up. I coached the group with Cody Evans. My little brother Cory was in that group. We started coaching those younger teams when I was in high school, and I suppose the person who got me most interest in coaching was Craig Jacobson.”
His career as a head coach started at a young age, but it was in a different sport.
Martinez was 20 when he become the head coach of the Home Federal American Legion baseball team. He took a year off, then coached the team from 1999-2015.
“Randy Spiehs was a big influence in both my playing baseball and coaching,” Martinez said. “He taught me a lot in baseball, coaching and life in general.”
There were challenges with being a head coach barely older than his players.
“I wasn’t probably as mature as I needed to be, looking back on it,” Martinez said. “I see the players I coached in those first years, and I wished I was a little further down the road. When I was 20, the energy was great but I think I learned a lot over those next 19 years. I wish I knew what I knew the last four years I coached baseball when I coached the first four years.
“But I had a lot of fun with those early teams.”
When it comes to basketball, spending 10 years on the bench next to Gavers proved to be a valuable experience.
“I learned a lot,” Martinez said. “I learned about ways to hold kids accountable and push kids to limits maybe they don’t believe they can get to. I think Bill is the master of that, so getting kids to play harder than they think they can play — or if they think they’re playing hard, being able to push them to a higher level.
“I think our teams over the years have been known for playing with tremendous effort. I think I got that from Bill. He has a way of doing that, and being with him for 10 years I learned a lot about trying to get a lot out of every kid. Our kids deserve a lot of the credit for that too because they’re willing to be coached that way, too.”
Gavers said Martinez keeping a steady staff of assistant coaches has been a big part of GICC’s success.
“There’s a constant philosophy,” he said. “Everyone knows what to expect. There is also always a large group of managers running around, and they are excited to be the next guys to get their chance.”
Martinez credits his assistants for a large part of what the Crusaders have achieved over the last eight years.
“We had to maintain a good staff,” he said. “My brother-in-law Rob Micek has been here 24 years, 22 as the JV coach. Terry Fredrickson came on staff with me my first year as the head coach, then we’ve had some very good people. Nick Stoddard was a tremendous basketball coach, and I hope he has some point where he can get back into it because he is a gift to the game.
“Jason Zelasney is the head coach at Osceola now and has done a tremendous job getting that program back on top. He was with me for eight years. Then Howard Schumann was the AD when I started and he’s been helping with both the boys and girls programs. He’s been a big asset to it. Collin Toner was very valuable to us as an assistant this year.”
A supportive administration also gets an assist from Martinez.
“We’ve has several people in the administration,” he said. “Our AD, Dick Ross, makes everything available that I need to do the job what I feel is the correct way. Our current administrator, (principal) Jordan Engle is very supportive of how we do it and allows us to do it in the way we feel is correct.
“We also have to have players willing to do things we want them to do or push them to do. Sometimes they’re not that fun for them, but they’re willing to do it. Then also we’ve had great families come through here. By and large, we’ve gone through almost every season that I’ve been an assistant or head coach without negative parent involvement. I think the total support of the entire program from assistant coaches to administrators to players to parents has been critical to our success.”
Coaching involves long hours and stressful days.
But for Martinez, it’s something that has always proven to be a rewarding part of his life.
“The kids make it fun every day,” he said. “The relationships I’ve been able to create with players have been important to me. The relationships I’ve been able to create with other coaches, referees, administrators at other schools have been really a blessing in my life. A lot of the players I’ve coached over the years are still in my life, and I try to remain as close as I can to as many of them as I can. I think that relationship reward has kept me wanting to be involved in it and be around it every day.
“I’m just a high school sports fan. I don’t go to a lot of NBA or college games. I’d rather go watch a really good high school baseball game or football game. I went to the national high school tournament for basketball a few years ago. That’s my thing that I like to do.”
Martinez loves basketball. Even when he’s not coaching, he’s finding ways to promote the sport like creating the annual Heartland Hoops Classic.
“I think back to when I played and some of the cool things I was able to do,” he said. “We were able to play in the very first holiday prep classic that was the big thing at a time before the moratorium. We went to a five-day tournament in Lincoln at Pershing. We played teams from Kentucky, Arkansas and Texas. It was a great experience.
“Doing things like that that are fun for the kids is important because I think you have to have a level of excitement each week. Kids look forward to those things, and if you can keep them in the right perspective, they can be a positive thing on your schedule. They have been for us. Even though we’ve taken some losses in some of those big games, they’ve been fun games for us to be a part of. To put a spotlight on some of the best teams and best players in the area has worked out.”
GICC put the spotlight on itself with its state championship season. But that comes with a limited shelf life for celebrating.
“It was fun for about a week or so, and then you have to start planning your summer and planning your spring and holding meetings with the players who are coming back,” Martinez said. “It’s a quick cycle, but we were definitely able to enjoy it. We were able to have a banquet with the basketball boys, so we were able to celebrate that one more time. That was a blast and something I’ll never forget.
“It was a fun ride.”