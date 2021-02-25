Martinez finds his own path in family business

In his younger days, Damian Martinez thought about following in the footsteps of his father Armando who has been a successful jockey for years.
But that wasn’t in the cards for the 2015 graduate of Wood River High School.
“I got a little bigger and figured that wasn’t going to happen,” Damian said. “So I figured I’d choose a different path.”
Damian still works in the barn for his mother Kelli, who was second in the Fonner Park trainer standings in 2020, but he’s added new duties at the track too.
Damian is a jockey’s agent. He sets up the rides for his father and also for Nathan Haar this year.
“I like it because you get to talk to everyone and you’re involved in putting the races together,” Damian said. “You try to hustle and see what races are going to go and you know quite a few of the horses on the backside. A lot of the trainers are good friends. So the thing is you always try to stay loyal to whoever is helping you out the most.
“Sometimes you could ride the best horse in the race, but you have to stick to your main barn. In the long run that will really help out.”
Armando naturally gets first call in his wife’s barn. That means if she has a horse in a race he’ll likely ride it. If she has two horses, Armando will get his choice of mounts and Haar or another jockey will ride the other one.
But it doesn’t always work out as planned.
In Sunday’s third race, Kelli sent Name the Price and Want to be Cowboy to the post. Armando rode Want to be Cowboy, but this time Jason Eads was on board Name the Price and got the win with Want to be Cowboy second. Haar rode Yayasgotmoregame to third in the race.
“In my mom’s barn, my dad for sure has the first call,” Damian said. “Like this past weekend, it didn’t work out and the horse my dad was on for my mom was second and her other one wins. So you just never know until you run them what’s going to happen exactly.”
If Armando has a chance to ride a horse for another trainer that might be better than his wife’s in a race, that’s OK too.
“My dad rides quite a bit for some guys back here who have some of theirs who are a little better, we stick with that,” Damian said. “My mom is pretty reasonable that if my dad has a pretty good one or he’s riding something else that’s pretty live, he’ll ride theirs.”
Armando rode a lot of live ones at Fonner in 2020, and that includes a bunch from Kelli’s barn.
Armando led the jockey standings much of the year, and when Fonner added extra days in May, he kept extending his lead.
Armando led the standing with 50 wins while Jake Olesiak was second with 46 heading into May. That meant it was still a race.
But Armando won 19 times in the 11 days of racing in May to finish with 69 wins. Olesiak was second with 54.
Meanwhile Kelli finished second in the trainer’s standings with 36 wins, just one behind leading trainer Isai Gonzalez.
And Damian had a hand in all of that success.
“He does a real good job,” said Kelli, who is just three wins away from 500 career victories. “He works real hard. He takes a lot of pride in it. Every guy he gets his goal is to win every race every day with his riders.
“He goes home after the races and watches every replay slide by slide. He knows who he wants to go hustle and he takes a lot of pride in it.
There will be setbacks at the track. Damian has been around horse racing long enough to know that. And he won’t always get his guys on the right horses either.
“You know, you never get it right the first time, so you learn from your mistakes and then just kind of move forward and try to do the best you can,” Damian said. “You try to put your guys on a horse you know they can help out a little bit and you think has a good shot.”
But you can be sure that Damian is in this business for the long haul. There’s no place else he wants to be.
“Growing up, it’s just kind of in your blood,” Damian said. “And I enjoy the horses a lot. I watched the races and just thought I’d be pretty good at it, so I just kind of jumped into it. So far it’s been pretty good and pretty fun.”
Hoofprints
— Although the mask mandate has been lifted in Grand Island, Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak wants to remind fans that the Fonner will enforce the wearing of masks until further notice.
— Ubetcha Ima Bumper is back in action Friday at Fonner. The 10-year-old Nebraska-bred mare, who has 16 wins in 53 career starts, won the Orphan Kist Stakes in 2016 and 2017 and the Al Swihart Memorial Stakes in 2017 but won just once in seven starts at Fonner last year. Ubetcha Ima Bumper, now trained by Jesse Compton, won races at Columbus, Atokad and Horsemen’s Park last fall. She is a 2-1 morning-line favorite in the first race for $3,500 claimers.
-- Ten fillies and mares are scheduled to go to the post Saturday for the 32nd running of the $15,000 Bold Accent Stakes. Love at Night, who has won the race the last two years, is the second morning-line favorite at 4-1. The 8-year-old mare is trained by Terrell Hemmer and will be ridden by Jake Olesiak. Such Great Heights, trained by Robert Hoffman and ridden by Jason Eads, is the favorite at 5-2.