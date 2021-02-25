Martinez finds his own path in family business

But Armando won 19 times in the 11 days of racing in May to finish with 69 wins. Olesiak was second with 54.

Meanwhile Kelli finished second in the trainer’s standings with 36 wins, just one behind leading trainer Isai Gonzalez.

And Damian had a hand in all of that success.

“He does a real good job,” said Kelli, who is just three wins away from 500 career victories. “He works real hard. He takes a lot of pride in it. Every guy he gets his goal is to win every race every day with his riders.

“He goes home after the races and watches every replay slide by slide. He knows who he wants to go hustle and he takes a lot of pride in it.

There will be setbacks at the track. Damian has been around horse racing long enough to know that. And he won’t always get his guys on the right horses either.

“You know, you never get it right the first time, so you learn from your mistakes and then just kind of move forward and try to do the best you can,” Damian said. “You try to put your guys on a horse you know they can help out a little bit and you think has a good shot.”

But you can be sure that Damian is in this business for the long haul. There’s no place else he wants to be.