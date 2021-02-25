 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Martinez finds his own path in family business
0 comments

Martinez finds his own path in family business

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FILE PHOTO FONNER PARK.jpg
Barrett Stinson

In his younger days, Damian Martinez thought about following in the footsteps of his father Armando who has been a successful jockey for years.

But that wasn’t in the cards for the 2015 graduate of Wood River High School.

“I got a little bigger and figured that wasn’t going to happen,” Damian said. “So I figured I’d choose a different path.”

Damian still works in the barn for his mother Kelli, who was second in the Fonner Park trainer standings in 2020, but he’s added new duties at the track too.

Damian is a jockey’s agent. He sets up the rides for his father and also for Nathan Haar this year.

“I like it because you get to talk to everyone and you’re involved in putting the races together,” Damian said. “You try to hustle and see what races are going to go and you know quite a few of the horses on the backside. A lot of the trainers are good friends. So the thing is you always try to stay loyal to whoever is helping you out the most.

“Sometimes you could ride the best horse in the race, but you have to stick to your main barn. In the long run that will really help out.”

Armando naturally gets first call in his wife’s barn. That means if she has a horse in a race he’ll likely ride it. If she has two horses, Armando will get his choice of mounts and Haar or another jockey will ride the other one.

But it doesn’t always work out as planned.

In Sunday’s third race, Kelli sent Name the Price and Want to be Cowboy to the post. Armando rode Want to be Cowboy, but this time Jason Eads was on board Name the Price and got the win with Want to be Cowboy second. Haar rode Yayasgotmoregame to third in the race.

“In my mom’s barn, my dad for sure has the first call,” Damian said. “Like this past weekend, it didn’t work out and the horse my dad was on for my mom was second and her other one wins. So you just never know until you run them what’s going to happen exactly.”

If Armando has a chance to ride a horse for another trainer that might be better than his wife’s in a race, that’s OK too.

“My dad rides quite a bit for some guys back here who have some of theirs who are a little better, we stick with that,” Damian said. “My mom is pretty reasonable that if my dad has a pretty good one or he’s riding something else that’s pretty live, he’ll ride theirs.”

Armando rode a lot of live ones at Fonner in 2020, and that includes a bunch from Kelli’s barn.

Armando led the jockey standings much of the year, and when Fonner added extra days in May, he kept extending his lead.

Armando led the standing with 50 wins while Jake Olesiak was second with 46 heading into May. That meant it was still a race.

But Armando won 19 times in the 11 days of racing in May to finish with 69 wins. Olesiak was second with 54.

Meanwhile Kelli finished second in the trainer’s standings with 36 wins, just one behind leading trainer Isai Gonzalez.

And Damian had a hand in all of that success.

“He does a real good job,” said Kelli, who is just three wins away from 500 career victories. “He works real hard. He takes a lot of pride in it. Every guy he gets his goal is to win every race every day with his riders.

“He goes home after the races and watches every replay slide by slide. He knows who he wants to go hustle and he takes a lot of pride in it.

There will be setbacks at the track. Damian has been around horse racing long enough to know that. And he won’t always get his guys on the right horses either.

“You know, you never get it right the first time, so you learn from your mistakes and then just kind of move forward and try to do the best you can,” Damian said. “You try to put your guys on a horse you know they can help out a little bit and you think has a good shot.”

But you can be sure that Damian is in this business for the long haul. There’s no place else he wants to be.

“Growing up, it’s just kind of in your blood,” Damian said. “And I enjoy the horses a lot. I watched the races and just thought I’d be pretty good at it, so I just kind of jumped into it. So far it’s been pretty good and pretty fun.”

Hoofprints

— Although the mask mandate has been lifted in Grand Island, Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak wants to remind fans that the Fonner will enforce the wearing of masks until further notice.

— Ubetcha Ima Bumper is back in action Friday at Fonner. The 10-year-old Nebraska-bred mare, who has 16 wins in 53 career starts, won the Orphan Kist Stakes in 2016 and 2017 and the Al Swihart Memorial Stakes in 2017 but won just once in seven starts at Fonner last year. Ubetcha Ima Bumper, now trained by Jesse Compton, won races at Columbus, Atokad and Horsemen’s Park last fall. She is a 2-1 morning-line favorite in the first race for $3,500 claimers.

-- Ten fillies and mares are scheduled to go to the post Saturday for the 32nd running of the $15,000 Bold Accent Stakes. Love at Night, who has won the race the last two years, is the second morning-line favorite at 4-1. The 8-year-old mare is trained by Terrell Hemmer and will be ridden by Jake Olesiak. Such Great Heights, trained by Robert Hoffman and ridden by Jason Eads, is the favorite at 5-2.

Fonner Park Entries

Friday

Post time: 2 p.m.

First Race, $5,500, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Tiz a Magic Man (Haar) 124 6-1

2, Ubetcha Ima Bumper (Olesiak) 119 2-1

3, Bumpy Game (Fackler) 124 5-2

4, Pickeljuice (Bethke) 124 3-1

5, Morning Shadow (Eads) 124 5-1

Second Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Fancy Stockings (Ramos) 124 7-2

2, Global Exchange (Olesiak) 124 4-1

3, Lively Spell (Eads) 124 10-1

4, Shiverhertimbers (McNeil) 124 6-1

5, Mucho Super Girl (Bethke) 124 3-1

6, Holiday Clover (Martinez) 124 2-1

Third Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Dave (Haar) 124 8-1

2, It Is Dejavu (Olesiak) 124 3-1

3, Barry Lee (Ramos) 124 5-2

4, All for Truth (Eads) 124 4-1

5, Viscosity (Fackler) 124 7-2

6, Just Due (Bethke) 124 5-1

Fourth Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Ticker (Martinez) 124 9-2

2, Splits N Strikes (Eads) 124 15-1

3, Jakealina (McNeil) 124 10-1

4, Ultra Cordial (Ramos) 122 12-1

5, Cline Time (Fackler) 124 5-2

6, Funky Justice (Ziegler) 124 7-2

7, Awesome Valentina (Haar) 124 8-1

8, Roses for Doug (Bethke) 124 6-1

9, Goodness Cat (Olesiak) 124 10-1

Fifth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Catarusky (Ziegler) 124 3-1

2, Be Stormy (Eads) 124 10-1

3, Gone Preachin (Olesiak) 124 6-1

4, Mr Red Sensation (Haar) 124 6-1

5, Dominante (Martinez) 124 8-1

6, Rulethenight (Fackler) 124 7-2

7, Holiday Man (Ramos) 124 5-2

Sixth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Flanagan (McNeil) 124 9-2

2, Front Office (Haar) 124 6-1

3, Arch Seeker (Ramos) 124 8-1

4, Circle Me Bert (Herman) 124 12-1

5, Auctioneer (Eads) 124 10-1

6, Lisbon (Martinez) 124 7-2

7, Silver Maker (Olesiak) 124 5-2

8, Drastic (Bethke) 124 6-1

Seventh Race, $8,000, Starters allowance $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Trepi’s Trpl Crown (Bethke) 124 8-1

2, She’s a Lucky One (Haar) 124 5-1

3, Inagoodway (Eads) 124 5-2

4, Alex’s Bourbon (Ziegler) 124 7-2

5, Goodnightloving (Olesiak) 124 3-1

6, Mean Erika (Martinez) 24 4-1

Eighth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, White DrilL (Eads) 124 3-1

2, Big Macintosh (Olesiak) 124 4-1

3, My Boy Lollipop (Ramos) 124 5-1

4, Mickey the Moocher (McNeil) 124 10-1

5, Songster (Fackler) 124 8-1

6, Explosive Shoes (Luark) 124 15-1

7, Okchromey (Haar) 124 15-1

8, Sleepy Turtle (Bethke) 124 6-1

9, Kat Dude (Martinez) 124 8-1

10, Mitchell County (Hynes) 124 12-1

Monk’s Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 4 Pickeljuice — Gets nod in what shapes up to be a quick sprint.

2, No. 2 Ubetcha Ima Bumper — May have found the fountain of youth last Fall.

3, No. 5 Morning Shadow — Solid chance in here.

Race 2

1, No. 6 Holiday Clover — Martinez barn came out firing opening weekend.

2, No. 2 Global Exchange — Looked very good here last year.

3, No. 5 Mucho Super Girl — Sharp Fonner record.

Race 3

1, No. 3 Barry Lee — Loads of back class.

2, No. 2 It Is Dejavu — He seems somehow familiar.

3, No. 1 Dave — Second in 2018 Grasmick Stakes.

Race 4

1, No. 6 Funky Justice — Ran a nice second last Saturday.

2, No. 5 Cline Time — Beaten favorite five times last year.

3, No. 7 Awesome Valentina — Notice how well bet she was in only try at Tampa.

Race 5

1, No. 3 Gone Preachin — Claimed on opening weekend.

2, No. 7 Holiday Man — Makes Fonner debut.

3, No. 4 Mr. Red Sensation — Should welcome more distance today.

Race 6

1, No. 7 Silver Maker — Buying yearlings at Keeneland takes courage and a big wallet.

2, No. 2 Front Office — Not embarrassed here last year against decent runners.

3, No. 1 Flanagan — Should be making up ground in the lane.

Race 7

1, No. 4 Alex’s Bourbon — Defeated open company at Remington.

2, No. 6 Mean Erika — Won Pepsi Stakes last year.

3, No. 5 Goodnightloving — Filly has been popular at the claim box.

Race 8

1, No. 3 My Boy Lollipop — Looks much the best.

2, No. 9 Kat Dude — Houston invader.

3, No. 5 Songster — Runner-up here twice last year.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 8, No. 3 My Boy Lollipop

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 4, No. 4 Ultra Cordial

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts