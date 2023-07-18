One of the most dynamic players of the Bo Pelini era — and the last all-conference quarterback — is now a member of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame.

Taylor Martinez, who began his NU career with a bang and ended it in silence, highlighted the six former Huskers named in the 2023 class. While several players in the class — particularly Kyle Vanden Bosch and Spencer Long — had careers in the NFL, Martinez had some of the more memorable — and frustrating — moments in recent Husker history.

After redshirting in 2009, the Corona (Calif.) Centennial graduate won a highly-contested, three-man battle for starting quarterback in 2010, beating out incumbent Zac Lee and Cody Green, who started multiple games in 2009. Martinez rushed for 127, 157 and 137 yards in his first three games, all blowout wins, and quickly earned a nickname: T-Magic.

In his fifth game, a Thursday night contest at Kansas State, Martinez rushed for 241 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries.

“Pretty much everything we ran was clicking pretty well,” Martinez said that night. “I was making the right reads.”

His best game came in a 51-41 win over Oklahoma State, when he threw for 323 yards and five touchdowns, adding 112 yards rushing. He hurt his ankle the following week in a win over Missouri and hobbled through the rest of the season as NU lost three of its last four games and Martinez was on the receiving end of a Pelini tirade during a loss to Texas A&M.

“Taylor is with the football team — he and I are on the same page, there are no issues there,” Pelini said after the game. “We put all that behind us.”

Martinez was a freshman All-American and Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2010. As Nebraska entered the Big Ten, he’d start every game for the next 2½ seasons. He was a first-team All-Big Ten quarterback selection of the coaches in 2012, as he set a new Nebraska season record that year with 3,890 yards of total offense. Against Michigan State, the nation’s No. 4 total defense in 2012, Martinez ran for 205 yards in a 28-24 win.

The two-time team captain led NU to more than 30 wins as Nebraska’s starter. The last of those came against Southern Mississippi in 2013. Martinez lost his last two starts — vs. UCLA and at Minnesota — before shutting down his college career with a badly-injured toe. In 2014, he failed a physical with the Eagles because of the injury, and did not play again.

The six former players honored include defensive tackle David Clark, linebacker Troy Dumas, punter Sam Koch, Vanden Bosch, and Long, who played on the same teams as Martinez.

The two inductees in the “Legends” category are Coach W.C. “King” Cole —who led NU to a 25-8-3 record from 1907 to 1910 — and Leon G. Warner, who was recognized as the Missouri Valley Conference’s top quarterback when the Huskers won the 1910 title.

Also to be recognized is a state college representative, Dan Klepper, a four-year letter-winner at UNO.

This year’s class will be honored at Nebraska’s home game vs. Louisiana Tech Sept. 23.