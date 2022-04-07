Martinez still getting it done

After 2,081 career wins and now at the age of 58, Armando Martinez still has something to prove.

“I’d say I have to prove to people I can still ride,” the veteran jockey said. “My son (Devin is his agent) has been helping me to do that. The trainers give me an opportunity. The last couple of years I’ve been going back to Kentucky and I get to know more people and they give me a chance to get on some different kinds of horses.”

Martinez doesn’t have much more to prove at Fonner Park. This year he is leading the jockey standings with 41 wins — although Kevin Roman had 11 wins last weekend for trainer Isai Gonzalez to cut into his lead and is now second with 35.

Martinez has been tearing through the first half of the Fonner Park meet. Eighteen of those 41 wins have come while riding for his wife, trainer Kelli Martinez.

“It’s been good,” Martinez said. “My wife’s horses are running well. My son is my agent and he’s been doing a good job.”

Armando gives Devin credit for getting him into Mark Hibdon’s barn. Hibdon is the second-leading trainer with 22 wins. Armando has ridden 11 of those winners.

The Hibdon/Martinez combination has been a good one.

“The last few years, somehow Devin got me into the barn,” Martinez said. “The more I got to know Mark, he’s a really, really nice person. Outside of the horse business, he’s a really nice guy. As a trainer, he’s really good. He knows where to put his horses so they can do well. I like riding for him.”

And the quality of horses in Hibdon’s barn is a big reason for Armando’s success this year.

“It’s a big thing because when you get in a barn like that with those kinds of horses, you can win some races,” Armando said. “In Mark’s barn everything is ready to run. They run well, and I just do whatever he tells me about how to ride them.”

Armando may make it look easy on the track, but it’s not. He works hard in the mornings riding horses for Kelli, for Hibdon and other trainers.

“Devin goes around and books me in the morning,” Armando said. “We work between 10 and 15 head of horses in a morning. That helps your business.

“The more you’re out working horses, and you go to different barns, you are going to know what horses you want to ride. The trainers like it because they want you to come and get on the horse and get to know them. That helps me as a rider to know the horse.”

Armando has also ridden in Kentucky the past few years at Churchill Downs, Keeneland and Turfway Park. Riding there has helped him get more opportunities to ride.

Trainers see him do well and want him on their horses.

“I’m not saying I’m a better rider than before, but I’m more focused on what I’m doing,” Armando said. “And I want to get better every day. I go home, I watch every race and I see the mistakes I made. That’s a way you can get better.”

Armando had 70 wins in 423 starts in 2021 and 93 wins in 423 in 2020. He was over 100 wins four times from 1999 to 2003, but back then he was riding over 800 races a year.

“Everywhere I go people tell me I’m doing well,” he said. “As a matter of fact, a lot of people tell me I’m riding like I’m 18 years old.”

But he’s 58. He says he doesn’t do much differently now, but there is one thing that has been a key for him keeping his weight down to where it needs to be.

“I quit drinking and that’s helped me keep my weight down,” Armando said. “I haven’t had a beer in 18 years. I was fighting my weight pretty hard before. Now I’m not fighting my weight at all. I’ve been staying pretty light. That helps too. The trainers like to have the right weights.”

Armando said support from his family has been critical in his success the past few years.

“When you have people behind you who support you and believe in you that helps, and now I have the trainers believing in me that I can still do it,” he said.

Hoofprints

— The quarantine for horses in Barn R ended Thursday morning. Those horses can now use the main track and be entered to race, and some are entered for Saturday. There are about two dozen horses still in the Thompson Barn. The quarantine on them is expected to end early next week.

— Steve Anderson, who has been the track announcer at Fonner Park for 19 years, is out dealing with health issues. Gary Schaaf of Omaha, who has been the track announcer at Columbus since 2004, will be calling the races in his place.

— The Dinsdale PIck 5 Jackpot is still going strong. The carryover for Friday is $117,546.