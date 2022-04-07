 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Martinez still getting it done

fonnerPark

Armando Martinez, shown riding Possibly in Love (2) during a race at Fonner Park, is still going strong. He is currently leading the Fonner Park jockey standings with 41 wins. (Independent file photo)

After 2,081 career wins and now at the age of 58, Armando Martinez still has something to prove.

“I’d say I have to prove to people I can still ride,” the veteran jockey said. “My son (Devin is his agent) has been helping me to do that. The trainers give me an opportunity. The last couple of years I’ve been going back to Kentucky and I get to know more people and they give me a chance to get on some different kinds of horses.”

Martinez doesn’t have much more to prove at Fonner Park. This year he is leading the jockey standings with 41 wins — although Kevin Roman had 11 wins last weekend for trainer Isai Gonzalez to cut into his lead and is now second with 35.

Martinez has been tearing through the first half of the Fonner Park meet. Eighteen of those 41 wins have come while riding for his wife, trainer Kelli Martinez.

“It’s been good,” Martinez said. “My wife’s horses are running well. My son is my agent and he’s been doing a good job.”

Armando gives Devin credit for getting him into Mark Hibdon’s barn. Hibdon is the second-leading trainer with 22 wins. Armando has ridden 11 of those winners.

The Hibdon/Martinez combination has been a good one.

“The last few years, somehow Devin got me into the barn,” Martinez said. “The more I got to know Mark, he’s a really, really nice person. Outside of the horse business, he’s a really nice guy. As a trainer, he’s really good. He knows where to put his horses so they can do well. I like riding for him.”

And the quality of horses in Hibdon’s barn is a big reason for Armando’s success this year.

“It’s a big thing because when you get in a barn like that with those kinds of horses, you can win some races,” Armando said. “In Mark’s barn everything is ready to run. They run well, and I just do whatever he tells me about how to ride them.”

Armando may make it look easy on the track, but it’s not. He works hard in the mornings riding horses for Kelli, for Hibdon and other trainers.

“Devin goes around and books me in the morning,” Armando said. “We work between 10 and 15 head of horses in a morning. That helps your business.

“The more you’re out working horses, and you go to different barns, you are going to know what horses you want to ride. The trainers like it because they want you to come and get on the horse and get to know them. That helps me as a rider to know the horse.”

Armando has also ridden in Kentucky the past few years at Churchill Downs, Keeneland and Turfway Park. Riding there has helped him get more opportunities to ride.

Trainers see him do well and want him on their horses.

“I’m not saying I’m a better rider than before, but I’m more focused on what I’m doing,” Armando said. “And I want to get better every day. I go home, I watch every race and I see the mistakes I made. That’s a way you can get better.”

Armando had 70 wins in 423 starts in 2021 and 93 wins in 423 in 2020. He was over 100 wins four times from 1999 to 2003, but back then he was riding over 800 races a year.

“Everywhere I go people tell me I’m doing well,” he said. “As a matter of fact, a lot of people tell me I’m riding like I’m 18 years old.”

But he’s 58. He says he doesn’t do much differently now, but there is one thing that has been a key for him keeping his weight down to where it needs to be.

“I quit drinking and that’s helped me keep my weight down,” Armando said. “I haven’t had a beer in 18 years. I was fighting my weight pretty hard before. Now I’m not fighting my weight at all. I’ve been staying pretty light. That helps too. The trainers like to have the right weights.”

Armando said support from his family has been critical in his success the past few years.

“When you have people behind you who support you and believe in you that helps, and now I have the trainers believing in me that I can still do it,” he said.

Hoofprints

— The quarantine for horses in Barn R ended Thursday morning. Those horses can now use the main track and be entered to race, and some are entered for Saturday. There are about two dozen horses still in the Thompson Barn. The quarantine on them is expected to end early next week.

— Steve Anderson, who has been the track announcer at Fonner Park for 19 years, is out dealing with health issues. Gary Schaaf of Omaha, who has been the track announcer at Columbus since 2004, will be calling the races in his place.

— The Dinsdale PIck 5 Jackpot is still going strong. The carryover for Friday is $117,546.

Friday's Entries

Post time: 3 p.m.

First Race, $6,600, Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Gogetmbugs (Bethke) 124 6-1

2, Possibly in Love (Martinez) 124 2-1

3, Jamacian Me Money (Roman) 124 12-1

4, Let’s Go Places (Tohill) 124 8-1

5, Zibby Too (Wood) 124 3-5

Second Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Chayil (Roman) 124 6-1

2, Sassy Seta (Tohill) 124 15-1

3, Happy Issue (Olesiak) 124 5-1

4, Our Petunia (Jude) 124 9-5

5, S C Angel (Wood) 124 3-1

6, Taylor’s Beauty (Martinez) 124 5-2

Third Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, F (fillies), Six Furlongs.

1, One Hot Redhead (Olesiak) 122 8-1

2, Supreme Dream (Ramos) 122 15-1

3, Delusional Dream (Tohill) 122 3-1

4, Halo Angel (Wood) 122 8-1

5, Presley’s Artwork (Roman) 122 4-5

6, Prairie Fireball (Jude) 122 7-2

Fourth Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, Six Furlongs.

1, Bluegrass Breeze (Wood) 122 8-5

2, Handy Boy (Jude) 122 4-1

3, Nabs (Roman) 122 12-1

4, Left Behind (Ramos) 122 15-1

5, Halo’s Laddie (Olesiak) 122 12-1

6, Dark Leopar (Chickeness) 122 15-1

7, The Bondsman (McNeil) 122 5-1

8, Order of the Day (Martinez) 122 5-2

Fifth Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Dixie Trixie (Tohill) 124 2-1

2, Segoviana (Leon) 124 12-1

3, Somerset Pride (McNeil) 124 15-1

4, Rabbit Twenty Two (Ramos) 124 9-5

5, Inspiratus (Wood) 120 6-1

6, Hot Habanero (Martinez) 124 10-1

7, Ringaroundtherosie (Jude) 124 15-1

8, Lots of Gold, Roman, Gonzalez, 120 4-1

Sixth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, River Rain (McNeil) 124 15-1

2, Rhine Falls (Haar) 124 8-1

3, Grand Slam Homerun (Bethke) 124 5-2

4, Fashion Fact (Wood) 124 2-1

5, Chieftess (Tohill) 9-2

6, Platte Girl (Olesiak) 124 12-1

7, Sawyouinourdream (Roman) 124 3-1

Seventh Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Feisty Bird (Wood) 124 8-1

2, Its a Deal (Roman) 120 4-1

3, His Giant (Martinez) 124 5-1

4, Wildcat Nation (Ramos) 124 6-1

5, El Diablo Grande (Bethke) 124 8-1

6, Little Toe (McNeil) 124 6-1

7, Water Patrol (Haar) 124 8-1

8, Silver Maker (Olesiak) 124 7-2

Eighth Race, $8,000, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile Seventy Yards.

1, Laddie Boy (Roman) 124 7-2

2, Knowyouroptions (McNeil) 124 9-2

3, Jazzy Justin (Ramos) 124 8-1

4, Makabim (Martinez) 124 15-1

5, American Camp (Jude) 124 20-1

6, Scooter’s Boy (Wood) 124 5-1

7, Shades of Victory (Haar) 124 6-1

8, Caesartheruler (Tohill) 124 8-1

9, Grey Rogue (Olesiak) 124 3-1

Monk's Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 5, Zibby Too — Most of her success has come locally.

2, No. 2, Possibly in Love — May get brave on the lead.

3, No. 1, Gogetmbugs — Only one career win at six furlongs.

Race 2

1, No. 6, Taylor’s Beauty — Scores third time off layoff.

2, No. 4, Our Petunia — Repeat of 2/26 would probably win this.

3, No. 1, Chayil — Drops in class today.

Race 3

1, No. 5, Presley’s Artwork — Toss out poor effort in Pepsi Stakes.

2, No. 1, One Hot Redhead — Tries blinkers for the first time.

3, No. 6, Prairie Fireball — Showed big improvement last race.

Race 4

1, No. 8, Order of the Day — Has been running well on Turfway’s synthetic surface.

2, No. 1, Bluegrass Breeze — Ran into a buzzsaw last race.

3, No. 2, Handy Boy — Just nipped for second by Bluegrass in last heat.

Race 5

1, No. 8, Lots of Gold — Lost all chances at the break last time, pick at nice ML odds.

2, No. 4, Rabbit Twenty Two — Beat five of these horses in last race.

3, No. 1, Dixie Trixie — Pixie Stix comes to mind.

Race 6

1, No. 3, Grand Slam Homerun — Drops in for a tag today.

2, No. 7, Sawyouinadream — Looked great winning here on 4/3.

3, No. 4, Fashion Fact — Packs up and leaves the gate in a hurry.

Race 7

1, No. 6, Little Toe — Stalks the pace and scores.

2, No. 8, Silver Maker — Coming off sharp win.

3, No. 4, Wildcat Nation — Tries winners for first time, but very talented young runner.

Race 8

1, No. 7, Shades of Victory — Won Dowd Mile in 2021.

2, No. 9, Grey Rogue — Hibdon barn winning at a torrid 30% this meet.

3, No. 1, Laddie Boy — Dances every dance.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 3 No. 5 Presley’s Artwork

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 8, No. 4 Makabim

$20 Play of the Day

Race 2, $2 P3 No. 1 Chayil, No. 4 Our Petunia, and No. 6 Taylor’s Beauty with No. 5 Presley’s Artwork with No. 1 Bluegrass Breeze, No. 2 H

Fonner Park Standings

Jockeys

Jockey R 1st 2nd 3rd Total $

Armando Martinez 155 41 34 22 $227,246

Kevin Roman 114 35 17 12 $176,672

Jake L. Olesiak 137 23 17 15 $161,222

Dakota Wood 142 20 27 20 $132,271

Adrian B. Ramos 132 13 18 14 $103,386

Bryan McNeil 95 9 9 13 $76,600

Scott A. Bethke 107 7 9 16 $60,493

Nathan Haar 96 7 11 13 $58,523

John Jude 94 7 6 15 $56,404

Skyler White Shield 37 4 5 4 $28,309

Chris Fackler 42 4 3 1 $26,869

Trainers

S 1st 2nd 3rd Total $

Isai V. Gonzalez 107 33 19 13 $183,064

Mark N. Hibdon 73 22 20 8 $119,636

Kelli Martinez 77 19 17 14 $118,753

David C. Anderson 82 13 10 13 $96,941

Stetson Mitchell 112 11 15 11 $76,227

Gilbert W. Ecoffey 77 7 6 10 $45,122

Mark Lemburg 39 7 6 4 $33,428

Gregorio P. Rivera 28 6 3 3 $38,631

Marissa Black 58 5 10 4 $46,821

Robert G. Hoffman 31 5 3 3 $34,047

Grady Thompson 20 5 4 3 $26,814

