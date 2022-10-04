Maser-led GICC sweeps Bulldogs

When it comes to setting for Grand Island Central Catholic’s high-powered offensive attack, Carolyn Maser says she enjoys the luxury of having a lot of options.

“It’s just so much fun to be able to set for so many great hitters,” Maser said. “My passers really make it easy for me to feed the ball anywhere I want. They always do a great job and they really passed well tonight.”

Maser recorded 43 set assists Tuesday night, helping the Class C-1 No. 2-rated Crusaders to a 25-14, 25-14, 25-19 home-court sweep of North Platte. Seven different players recorded kills as GICC hit .400 against the Class A Bulldogs.

Middle blocker Lucy Ghaifan had a team-high 15 kills with a .609 attack percentage, while outside hitter Gracie Woods had 10 kills for the Crusaders (19-1). Middle blocker Hadlee Hasselman finished with eight kills and hit .636, while outside hitter Maddie Weyers had seven kills and hit .438.

Maser said several factors go into determining where she sets the ball and when.

“I’m definitely thinking about who the hot hitter is or who’s doing well,” Maser said. “But I’m also looking over at the other side and if they have a good block, I try to go away from it.

“A lot of it is just about feel and feeding the hot hand.”

GICC coach Sharon Zavala said Maser definitely has a knack for setting.

“Carolyn is really good and I probably take her for granted because I’ve had her since she was a freshman,” Zavala said. “She not only plays well, but she’ll really study the film of our opponents. She’s a student of the game — she really is.”

Standing 6-foot-1, Maser gives the Crusaders several added benefits at the position. One of them is the ability to dump-set for kills — something the junior did successfully three times against North Platte.

“Carolyn probably could’ve done a little bit more of it and I’d like to see her be a little more offensive-minded, but she doesn’t want to be too selfish,” Zavala said. “She just does a great job of running our offense.”

Maser said her height obviously helps with being able to attack from the setter position, but knowing when to dump-set is probably more important.

“Again, my passers give me a lot of really good balls, so I’m able to throw it over when they don’t expect it,” Maser said. “Usually, I look to see if the block goes with the hitter and then I know I have the opportunity, depending on where the pass is.”

GICC battled shaky serving to overcome an 8-7 first-set deficit as Woods had five kills and Ghaifan recorded four. In set two, the Crusaders raced to a 20-6 advantage and got five more kills from Ghaifan.

The third set was more competitive as North Platte (7-20) cut its deficit to 20-19 before a Bulldog service error started a 5-0 GICC run that included three kills by Weyers, including the match-clincher.

Carly Purdy had 15 of North Platte’s 23 kills in the match. The 6-1 senior slammed eight kills in set three, helping her Bulldogs push the Crusaders.

“You just try to get a double block up on her,” Zavala said of Purdy. “We needed to serve tougher to keep (Purdy) out of the offense, but tonight, we couldn’t seem to do that very well.

“North Platte has a couple of really good athletes. They played them together, so when we’d get them in the back row, it allowed us to go on some runs.”

The Crusaders didn’t have a block, but were still solid on defense, recording 44 digs. Libero Tristyn Hedman led GICC with 17 digs.

The victory extended the Crusaders’ winning streak to 12 matches heading into the Centennial Conference Tournament. Maser said she and her teammates are determined to maintain their momentum through the stretch run of the season.

“I love my teammates so much,” Maser said. “It’s so much fun getting to play and practice with them every day. We feel like we’re playing well and we’re really excited to see what we can do this season.”

GICC 3, North Platte 0

North Platte (7-20); 14; 14; 19

GICC (19-1); 25; 25; 25

NORTH PLATTE (kills-aces-blocks)—Kylee Tilford 1-0-1, Addison Uehling 2-0-2, Trinity Vak 0-0-0, Izzy Belgum 1-0-1, Carly Purdy 15-1-1, Sienna Mitchell 3-0-0, Hallie Hamilton 0-1-0, Grace Ryland 0-0-0, Abby Kaminski 0-2-0, Kalee Brosius 1-0-0. Totals 23-4-5.

GICC (kills-aces-blocks)—Tristyn Hedman 0-2-0, Avery Kelly 4-0-0, Carolyn Maser 3-1-0, Maddie Weyers 7-1-0, Gracie Woods 10-2-0, Hadlee Hasselman 8-1-0, Lucy Ghaifan 15-0-0, Hannah Gellatly 0-0-0, Maggie Herbek 1-0-0, Maddie Schneider 0-0-0. Totals 48-6-0.

Set assists—North Platte 21 (Uehling 1, Vak 11, Hamilton 1, Kaminski 8), GICC 45 (Maser 43, Weyers 1, Ghaifan 1).