Mayor’s Cup returns to Grand Island for the first time in two years

After a two year, COVID-19 hiatus, the 44th annual Mayor’s Cup amateur golf tournament is back in action on Saturday and Sunday in Grand Island at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.

“We’re super excited to bring the Mayor’s Cup back to Jackrabbit Run,” SaDonna Manfull, the general manager said. “Taking two years off, we weren’t quite sure how the turnout would be for this, but we’re very pleased to say we have 81 golfers entered. There will be a championship flight, three non-championship flights and for the first time ever, we have a senior flight.”

The 36-hole tournament will have $400 awarded to the first place finisher in each flight. Competitors will also be treated to lunch on Saturday.

In the championship pack, Marcus and Joey Holling and Prestin Vilai lead the way as plus-handicapped golfers, meaning they’ll have to add strokes to their score. Next in line are four scratch golfers: Brian McGuire, Andy Bradshaw, Chaz Kelsey and Monty Johnson.

“We’ve got quite a few really good golfers entered this year,” Manfull said.

Saturday’s first tee time is at 8 a.m. Mayor Steele will be in attendance to send out the first group. Manfull said it’s valuable for the city to keep the tradition of hosting the Mayor’s Cup going.

“Welcome people to the only city owned course here in town,” Manfull said. “We’ve actually done a bunch of remodeling out here, so we’re hoping to see some golfers that maybe haven’t been out to see us yet in 2022. They can kind of see how much we’ve changed and some of the improvements we’re doing.

“We are extremely fortunate here at Jackrabbit. Our course is in amazing shape right now and all the credit for that has to be given to Joel Holling, our superintendent and Jeff Roscoe, the assistant superintendent. Everybody is aware of the drought we’ve had over the fall, winter and spring. Those two gentlemen spent all winter hand watering our greens. …Their hard work has really paid off for us this year. I know there’s a lot of other golf courses in the area where the drought has impacted them in a negative way.”

KRGI is the main sponsor of the tournament, specifically the championship flight. Manfull said they did the “leg work” of promoting the event and making it so each hole has a flag prize.

Other sponsors of the event are Island Indoor Climate, Cornerstone Bank, Dinsdale’s Automotive and Laser Works.

“We’re very fortunate that we’ve had numerous businesses in town that have donated towards the prizes of the tournament,” Manfull said.