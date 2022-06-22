McCallum’s front nine propels him to the Nebraska Match Play Championship quarterfinals

Grand Island native Cade McCallum knew he’d have to play excellent golf on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Nebraska Match Play Championship.

After winning by one hole against Doniphan’s Ethan Smith in the round of 32, McCallum was paired against the No. 1 seed Danny Woodhead in the round of 16. Woodhead earned the No. 1 seed by shooting 5-under in the qualifying rounds.

McCallum, who is on Creighton’s men’s golf team, sank eight birdies in his first 11 holes and was 5 up in his first 12 holes. Woodhead battled back by winning holes 13, 14 and 15, but it wasn’t enough as McCallum upset Woodhead, 3 & 1.

“Making five birdies in a row is just kind of unbelievable. You kind of blackout a little bit,” McCallum said. “I had a great caddie today, one of my teammates. He kind of kept me in the moment and told me to take each shot one at a time. Just kind of transpired into a good round.”

As a Grand Island native, McCallum gets to go back to his parent’s house and rest up for Thursday. He also said his previous rounds of golf at Riverside has made him a little more comfortable on some shots than he normally would be.

“Being a hometown kid, I’ve played this course a million times,” McCallum said. “I know what to hit off the tee and where putts break on greens so that definitely helps. You’ve still got to make the shots, but it makes me feel a lot calmer over a lot of these shots.”

The match of the day was near the end of Wednesday, when Aurora native and current Nebraska golfer Caleb Badura defeated LaVista’s Alex Zillig with a par on an extra 19th hole. Badura didn’t hold a lead the entire round until the last hole.

“Hands are still shaking,” Badura said. “I can’t feel my hands right now. I checked my Whoop, and it’s at 143 BPM so a little nervy on that extra playoff hole.

“I was two down basically the entire match and then 13 and 14, I birdied and made some long putts there. Had a great up and down on 17 for birdie, and I two-putted 18 for birdie and just parred the first playoff hole. Some intense golf right there.”

Badura is the last golfer to win the Nebraska Match Play, claiming the title in 2019 in Omaha.

The other golfers to advance to the quarterfinals are York’s Reed Malleck, Omaha’s Matthew Quandt, Cambridge’s Preston Carbaugh, Bennington’s Johnny Spellerberg, Fordyce’s Matthew Schaefer and Omaha’s Charlie Zielinski.

Spellerberg was seeded the highest out of the group coming into Match Play after shooting 4-under in qualifying rounds to claim the No. 2 seed. Carbaugh pulled off two upsets on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals as the No. 28 seed.

Zielinski, the No. 11 seed, has a chance to win titles in back-to-back weeks at Riverside after winning Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic two weeks ago.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.