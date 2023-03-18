Veteran trainer David C. Anderson knows what a good horse looks like.

When he first started training Medicine Tail in January, he knew he had a good one on his hands.

“I’ve had some nice horses in my career,” Anderson said. “I knew he was the right kind if he would just stay healthy. That’s half the battle with these horses is keeping them sound and getting them moving in the right direction.

“Certainly up to this point it seems like we’re doing what we need to be doing.”

Jockey Adrian Ramos and Anderson teamed up to do the right things Saturday as Medicine Tail went wire-to-wire to win the 49th running of the $20,000 Tondi Stakes. Medicine Tail covered the six furlongs in 1:12.4 to win by 2 3-4 lengths over Sarcastic Tone in second.

Speed had been holding at Fonner on Saturday, so Anderson wanted Medicine Tail to go to the front. He thought that’s where the 5-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Kantharos and Leh She Run needed to be after watching him win his Fonner debut on March 4.

“He broke in front and improved his position,” Anderson said of the Tondi “I told Adrian to try and make it to the front at all costs. You do that sometimes you think you might sacrifice how you finish, but I knew that first out he got a little tired and went 1:13 and change. I knew that tightened him up enough he’d improve off of that.”

As the horses went around the final turn and headed towards the stretch, it looked like Brainstorm in second and Rome in third might have a chance to catch Medicine Tail. That never happened.

Brainstorm and Rome faded a bit while Medicine Tail kept right on going.

“That’s one thing about Ramos that I’ve noticed since he’s been coming here riding,” Anderson said. “It seems like he always has horse to finish, I don’t care if he’s in front or coming from off (the pace), he always finishes well.

“Kudos to Adrian. I think he let those horses cover him up a little in the turn and gave old Medicine Tail a little breather around the turn. They came to him, when asked he had something left.”

The owners, Rodney Paden and JL Racing LLC, claimed Medicine Tail for $20,000 June 10 at Churchill Downs. After a start on Sept. 21, Medicine Tail had a bit of a physical problem and the owners decided to geld him.

They gave him some time to recover, and then in January they brought him to Nebraska for Anderson to train.

“I think the guys made a hell of a claim,” Anderson said. “I think they were a little disappointed when he pulled up a little funny in that last race last year, but hopefully we can keep him together.”

And if they keep him together, the Dowd Mile on April 8 will be his next race.

“That’s our next stop,” Anderson said. “With his breeding and what not, we think he can run a mile. That’s where we’re pointing towards.”

Medicine Tail paid $6.00, $3.60 and $3.20. Sarcastic Tone paid $4.40 and $3.20 while Broadway Pete paid $3.20 to show.

The win was worth $12,600 and brought Medicine Tail’s career earnings to $163,662.

“I knew the minute I saw him he was going to be a nice horse,” Anderson said. “You always hope they’ll turn out like this. Most of the time it doesn’t happen that way. He’s certainly done everything we’ve asked of him so far.”

Hoofprints

— Trainer Gilbert Ecoffey was good for the daily double on Saturday. He won the first race with Genomic and jockey Jose Medina, and the second with Wrath and jockey Bryan McNeil.

— Medina later rode Caleb on the Go to a win in the fourth race for trainer Jason Wise.

— The team of jockey Armando Martinez and trainer Kelli Martinez won the third race with Jazz Brunch and the fifth with Feelssogoodinlove.

— Armando Martinez later added a win on Fly First Class in the eighth race for trainer Salvador Arceo.

— Leading jockey Kevin Roman won on Stephen's Answer for trainer Isai Gonzalez in the seventh and on Bartender’s Mistake for trainer Deb Moss in the 10th.

— Racing continues with a seven-race card at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Fonner Park Results

Saturday

POST TIME: 01:30 p.m.

First Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, One Mile

4, Genomic, J. Medina; ; $7.80; $4.40

6, Kearney, A. Ramos; ; $8.40.

7, Level, Z. Ziegler; ; ;

Late Scratches: Corrente de Ouro, Hesacalendarboy

Race Time: 1:44.60

Exacta (4-6), $47.80; Trifecta (4-6-7), $353.40

Second Race, Purse $9,400, AOC $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

3, Wrath, B. McNeil; $14.20; $6.20; $3.40

5, Candenza, A. Martinez; ; $4.20; $2.80

1, Oga Bear, K. Roman; ; ; $3.20

Race Time: :47.20

Daily Double (4-3), $109.20; Exacta (3-5), $49.00. Superfecta (3-5-1-6), $50.64. Trifecta (3-5-1), $45.50

Third Race, Purse $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

6, Jazz Brunch, A. Martinez; $12.40; $6.20; $4.20

4, Fashion Fact, A. Ramos; ; $4.80; $3.20

7, Nebraska Red, R. Martinez; ; ; $4.20

Race Time: :48

Exacta (6-4), $38.00; Superfecta (6-4-7-1), $382.84; Trifecta (6-4-7), $106.10

Fourth Race, Purse $9,200, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

1, Caleb On the Go, J. Medina; $8.80; $3.80; $2.80

6, Broadway, A. Martinez; ; $2.60; $2.20

3, Willie the Man, R. Morales; ; ; $2.40

Race Time: 1:14.80

Exacta (1-6), $23.20; Superfecta (1-6-3-5), $13.36. Trifecta (1-6-3), $18.20. Pic 3 (3-6-1), $69.30; Pic 4 (4-3-6-1), $1,268.90

Fifth Race, Purse $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

8, Feelssogoodinlove, A. Martinez; $4.80; $3.20; $2.40

4, Dixie Trixie, R. Martinez; ; $12.00; $5.40

6, Street Ringer, J. Medina; ; ; $3.40

Late Scratches: Quality Bow

Race Time: :48

Exacta (8-4), $65.80; Superfecta (8-4-6-3), $75.95. Trifecta (8-4-6), $104.10

Sixth Race, Purse $5,300, Starters allowance $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

7, Sancocho (MEX), R. Martinez; $6.40; $5.20; $3.00

6, Big Biz, A. Ramos; ; $13.60; $6.60

8, Poderoso Equs, N. Haar; ; ; $3.80

Late Scratches: Friendofthecourt

Race Time: 1:20.40

Exacta (7-6), $145.20; Superfecta (7-6-8-4), $280.36. Trifecta (7-6-8), $109.26

Seventh Race, Purse $9,400, AOC $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

2, Stephen's Answer, K. Roman; $5.60; $3.00; $2.40

3, Shweet Persuasion, B. McNeil; ; $5.60; $3.60

1, Grand Design, R. Martinez; ; ; $3.00

Late Scratches: One Son of a Chief

Race Time: 1:20.20

Exacta (2-3), $38.80; Superfecta (2-3-1-8), $39.88. Trifecta (2-3-1), $34.20. Pic 3 (8/10-1/7-2/5), $24.90

Eighth Race, Purse $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

2, Fly First Class, A. Martinez; $23.20; $10.20; $5.40

1, Just Right Mike, J. Medina; ; $7.00; $5.40

9, Suez, R. Morales; ; ; $3.80

Race Time: 1:14.60

Exacta (2-1), $219.60; Superfecta (2-1-9-5), $47.47. Trifecta (2-1-9), $421.00

Ninth Race, Purse $21,000, Stakes, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

6, Medicine Tail, A. Ramos; $6.00; $3.60; $3.20

2, Sarcastic Tone, R. Morales; ; $4.40; $3.20

4, Broadway Pete, A. Martinez; ; ; $3.20

Race Time: 1:12.40

Exacta (6-2), $22.60. Trifecta (6-2-4), $32.80

Tenth Race, Purse $10,000, AOC $7,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

6, Bartenders Mistake, K. Roman; $12.80; $6.00; $3.20

2, Little Bitothunder, D. Cardoso; ; $8.00; $4.20

10, Name the Price, A. Martinez; ; ; $4.20

Race Time: 1:14

Daily Double (6-6), $39.00; Exacta (6-2), $61.20. Omni (2-10), $20.40; Omni (2-6), $16.40. Omni (6-10), $21.00; Superfecta (6-2-10-7), $548.41. Trifecta (6-2-10), $225.50; Pic 3 (2-6-6), $1,056.80. Pic 4 (2/5-2-6-6), $1,950.70; (1/7-2/5-2-6-6), $45.40