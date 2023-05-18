Jose Medina isn’t conceding the jockey’s title to Kevin Roman just yet.

Medina, in his first year of riding at Fonner Park, made a big charge last weekend with nine wins and now is at least within striking distance of Roman heading into the final two days of racing this weekend.

“We’ll see what happens,” Medina said. “I hope to win nine or 10 more races.”

Roman, who is riding at Prairie Meadows and will not return to Fonner this meet, has 58 wins on the year. Medina now has 50.

Nine or 10 wins would move Medina past Roman and give him the title.

That didn’t look too likely a week ago. Going into last weekend, Roman had 56 wins and Medina was tied with Roberto Morales for second with 41.

But those nine wins got him back into it.

Seven of those wins came for leading trainer Isai Gonzalez, including four on Saturday when Medina tied his career high with five wins.

Roman was the main jockey for Gonzalez all meet, but when he went to Prairie Meadows last Friday and Saturday, Gonzalez turned to Medina to take his place.

“Thanks to Mr. Isai Gonzalez,” Medina said. “He gave me almost everything. I think I won seven races for him, one for Mr. (Schuyler) Condon. I enjoyed my moment. Tried to ride them smart, give every horse a chance to win.

Medina said he also had five wins in a day once at Fair Meadows in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Medina said things just fell in place for him on Saturday at Fonner Park.

“I had really nice, live horses in the races,” Medina said. “I just tried to stay patient. A lot of horses, they break sharp. So I just let them bounce from the gate and relax.”

There are 16 races these final two days and Medina is scheduled to ride in all of them.

Medina has six races Friday, including two for Gonzalez. He is riding in all 10 races on Saturday, including two for Gonzalez.

Medina said Gonzalez has all his horses ready to run their best race.

“Every horse,” Medina said. “We wish to win everything, but I rode 10 horses for him and we won seven. So we were doing great.”

Catching Roman won’t be easy, but Medina is going to try.

“It’s the last one,” Medina said. “We’re going to give it everything.”

Meanwhile, Gonzalez has locked up the trainer’s title. He has 50 wins while Mark Hibdon is second with 41.

Hibdon has eight horses running in seven races this weekend.

Diamond Joe Stakes

The second annual running of the $20,000 Diamond Joe Stakes will take place Friday at Fonner Park. The 1-mile race for Nebraska-breds will feature a nine-horse field.

Judge’s Bribe, a 5-year-old gelding by Judge Bill and Cowgirl Princess was bred by the Landis Stables in Grand Island. Judge’s Bribe, who is 3-1 on the morning line. Will be ridden by Roberto Morales and is owned and trained by Marissa Black.

Little Bitothunder, ridden by David Cardoso and trained by Gregorio Rivera, is 4-1.Caleb On the Go, ridden by Medina and trained by Jason Wise, is 9-2.

Yayasgotmoregame, who won the Ogataul Stakes earlier in the meet, is 5-1. Ridden by Bryan McNeil and trained by Grady Thompson, Yayasgotmoregame won four of five races spanning the end of last year to the beginning of this year.

For Reel is 6-1, Phlash Drive and Kenhedoit are 10-1, Name the Price 12-1 and L B Gold 15-1.

Fonner Park Standings

Jockeys

Name;Sts;1st;2nd;3rd;Purses

Kevin Roman;248;58;48;50;$401,869

Jose Angel Medina;245;50;43;42;$374,998

Roberto Morales;208;42;46;32;$321,688

Armando Martinez;215;36;39;36;$269,096

Nathan Haar;194;35;21;30;$266,500

Adrian B. Ramos;208;28;24;27;$233,994

David Cardoso;105;18;14;10;$123,658

Scott A. Bethke;114;11;13;12;$97,655

Ricardo Martinez;152;10;17;21;$91,789

Bryan McNeil;111;10;14;10;$97,259

Trainers

Name;Sts;1st;2nd;3rd;Purses

Isai V. Gonzalez;203;50;37;39;$308,187

Mark N. Hibdon;188;41;46;26;$302,257

Kelli Martinez;144;28;34;25;$224,099

David C. Anderson;149;23;24;31;$243,342

Marissa Black;72;16;8;11;22;49;$118,697

Schuyler Condon;109;12;19;14;$113,681

Jason Wise;27;11;5;5;$78,797

Gregorio P. Rivera;53;10;11;5;$85,035

Dalton Dieter;53;10;9;8;$60,294

Gilbert W. Ecoffey;75;8;7;6;$49,004

Owners

Name;Sts;1st;2nd;3rd;Purses

GSH Stable LLC;168;44;34;31;$275,065

Mark N. Hibdon;187;41;46;26;$301,836

D and L Farms;61;11;15;9;$95,155

Martinez Racing;33;6;9;8;$51,350

Garald W. Wollesen;32;6;6;4;$42,056

Deb Lemburg;26;5;4;3;$28,668

JL Racing LLC;36;5;3;11;$45,469

Marissa Black;28;5;2;7;$40,685

Jose Salinas Castillo;14;5;2;3;$20,057

Leland Cavanaugh;9;5;0;2;$23,96